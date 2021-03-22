U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Facebook appeal in user tracking lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on their website in an illustration photo
Andrew Chung
·2 min read

By Andrew Chung

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Facebook Inc's bid to pare back a $15 billion class action lawsuit accusing the company of illegally tracking the activities of internet users even when they are logged out of the social media platform.

The justices declined to hear Facebook's appeal of a lower court ruling that revived the proposed nationwide litigation accusing the company of violating a federal law called the Wiretap Act by secretly tracking the visits of users to websites that use Facebook features such as the "like" button.

The litigation also accuses the company of violating the privacy rights of its users under California law but Facebook's appeal to the Supreme Court involved only the Wiretap Act.

Four individuals filed the proposed nationwide class action lawsuit in California federal court seeking $15 billion in damages for Menlo Park, California-based Facebook's actions between April 2010 and September 2011. The company stopped its nonconsensual tracking after it was exposed by a researcher in 2011, court papers said.

Facebook said it protects the privacy of its users and should not have to face liability over commonplace computer-to-computer communications. Facebook has more than 2.4 billion users worldwide, including more than 200 million in the United States.

The case centers on Facebook's use of features called "plug-ins" that third-parties often incorporate into their websites to track the browsing histories of users. Along with digital files called "cookies" that can help identify internet users, the plaintiffs accused Facebook of packaging this tracked data and selling it to advertisers for profit.

Facebook said it uses the data it receives to tailor the content it shows its users and to improve ads on its service.

A federal judge dismissed the case in 2017 but the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020 revived it, allowing the Wiretap Act and state privacy claims to go ahead.

"Facebook's user profiles would allegedly reveal an individual's likes, dislikes, interests and habits over a significant amount of time, without affording users a meaningful opportunity to control or prevent the unauthorized exploration of their private lives," the 9th Circuit said in its ruling.

The Wiretap Act prohibits eavesdropping on electronic communications, but exempts people who are parties to the communication - the designated sender or receiver of the information.

In its appeal to the Supreme Court, Facebook said it is not liable under the Wiretap Act because it is a party to the communications at issue by virtue of its plug-ins.

"Facebook was not an uninvited interloper to a communication between two separate parties; it was a direct participant," the company said in a legal filing.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Bill to aid US publishers vs. Google, Facebook rises again

    A congressional effort to bolster U.S. news organizations in negotiations with Big Tech has supporters hoping that third time's the charm. The bill, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, was introduced in March for the third time since 2018. Australia and other countries have started pushing mechanisms to support news publishers against Facebook and Google, which dominate online advertising.

  • Man robs 69-year-old Asian woman in attack caught on video, California cops say

    Police said they’re still looking for the man.

  • Protesters rally in Atlanta to #Stop Asian Hate

    A 'Stop Asian Hate' March and rally was being held in Atlanta, Georgia Saturday to support the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community after a gunman waged a deadly assault at two area massage businesses. (March 20)

  • Protests erupt across Europe over COVID-19 restrictions

    Several European cities saw anti-lockdown protests on Saturday, with some leading to clashes between demonstrators and police. Why it matters: As case numbers and variants in Europe surge, the vaccine rollout has been sluggish and countries have gone back into lockdown. The protests are part of the rising frustration with COVID-19 restrictions on the continent.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Around 20,000 people filled the streets of the German city of Kassel to protest the lockdown, Deutsche Welle reports. Several protestors attacked members of the security forces, which then deployed water cannons and pepper spray against the crowd. In Berlin, 500 demonstrators came out, though they were ultimately outnumbered by police. The demonstrations come after Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany would have pull an "emergency brake" on easing restrictions, AP reports.Thousands of protestors also turned out in London on Saturday to protest the months-long lockdown, the same day as Members of Parliament called for lifting the restriction on those demonstrating, NPR reports. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, it is illegal to gather to protest.Demonstrators clashed with police, with Scotland Yard ultimately reporting 36 arrests, most for breaches of COVID-19 safety restrictions, per The Independent. Smaller protests also took place in other parts of Europe. In Helsinki, 400 maskless people demonstrated against the imposed restrictions, according to France 24.In Vienna, approximately 1,000 protestors gathered near the city's central train station to protest. Several were reprimanded by the police for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Customs and Border Protection has more than 5,000 unaccompanied children in custody

    Customs and Border Protection has more than 5,000 unaccompanied children in its custody, up from less than 4,500 just days ago, according to agency documents reviewed by CNN.Why it matters: The number of unaccompanied children crossing the border is expected to grow exponentially through this spring, which is likely to further strain the resources needed to shelter the children, setting up a crisis for the Biden administration.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: A CBP staffer told top administration officials last month that the agency is projecting a peak of 13,000 unaccompanied children crossing the border in May, Axios' Stef Kight reports.President Biden was also briefed in March on the need for 20,000 beds to shelter the expected increase in child migrants.The big picture: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said this week that the U.S. is on pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years" as poverty, violence and corruption in Mexico and Central American countries force people north in hopes of finding a better life.Biden in an interview with ABC News this week told people from Central America to stay in their "town or city or community" instead of coming to the United States."I can say quite clearly: Don't come over," the president said.Go deeper: Swing voters worry about child migrant buildupLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear death penalty case against Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

    After a lower court threw out the death sentence, the government appealed seeking to have it reinstated.

  • Stop Asian hate, Stop Black hate, stop all hate: Many Americans call for unity against racism

    Many leaders of color are calling on Americans to unite against the common enemy of white supremacy after a wave of attacks on Asian Americans.

  • 'We need protection': Georgia state Sen. Michelle Au warned of anti-Asian violence before Atlanta shootings

    One day before the Atlanta shootings, Georgia State Sen. Michelle Au, compelled to represent her district, warned of the rising anti-Asian violence.

  • Ikea France in the dock for 'spying on staff and problem customers'

    Ikea France went on trial on Monday along with 15 people accused of spying on staff and “difficult” customers using private detectives and police officers. Some of the charges carry a maximum prison term of 10 years. The case first came to light in 2012 when unionists leaked their legal complaints to investigative journalists. One accusation alleged that Ikea France used unauthorised data to try to catch an employee who had claimed unemployment benefits but drove a Porsche. Another says the subsidiary investigated an employee's criminal record to determine how the employee was able to own a BMW on a low income. Customers the company was in a dispute with also allegedly had their personal information inappropriately accessed. Prosecutors say Ikea France gathered information on hundreds of existing staff and job applicants, including confidential data on criminal records, as part of a "spying system". Union members and their representatives were among those targeted, prosecutors allege. "This trial must set an example," said Adel Amara, a former Force Ouvrière union rep at an Ikea store. Ikea France, which employs 10,000 people, faces a fine of up to €3.75 million (£). Defendants include former store managers and top executives such as former CEO Stefan Vanoverbeke and his predecessor, Jean-Louis Baillot, who were both present on Monday. The group also includes four police officers accused of handing over confidential information. "We're here to today to show that there are these types of actions inside companies that police trade unions and above all their employees," said a senior member of the hard-left CGT union.

  • Exclusive: Mexico seeks better trade terms from Vitol following bribery scandal

    Mexico is looking to renegotiate some of its hundreds of millions of dollars-worth of contracts with Vitol SA after the global energy trader acknowledged paying kickbacks to win business with state oil company Pemex, Reuters has learned. The dispute in Mexico, the world's fourth-largest importer of refined oil products, is part of the fallout from a December agreement that Houston-based Vitol Americas made with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The energy trader agreed to pay $164 million to U.S. and Brazilian authorities after admitting it bribed officials in Mexico, Brazil and Ecuador between 2015 and 2020 to obtain and retain business with state oil companies there, the deferred prosecution agreement showed.

  • China mulls bringing e-cigarette regulation in line with traditional tobacco products

    Two of China's regulators plan to bring the rules governing the sale of e-cigarettes and other new tobacco products in line with those for ordinary cigarettes. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, posted online the draft regulations that could potentially curb a fast-growing industry. The most successful among them, RLX Technology Inc, raised $1.4 billion in an IPO in January that valued the company at $35 billion.

  • Gates Touts Electric Cars, Synthetic Meat and Less Air Travel During Reddit Chat on Climate Change

    When you're one of the richest people in the world -- worth an estimated $126 billion, according to the latest Forbes count -- people tend to pay attention to what you say, no matter the subject. For...

  • GOP's Julia Letlow elected to House seat initially won by late husband who died of COVID-19

    Republican Julia Letlow won a special election Saturday in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, capturing more than 50 percent of the vote, which allowed her to avoid a runoff. The seat Letlow was vying for was won by her late husband, Luke Letlow, last year, shortly before he died of complications from COVID-19 in December. He was never sworn in to Congress. "What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana's 5th district," Letlow said in a statement after her victory. Elsewhere in Louisiana, Democratic state Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson qualified for a runoff vote on April 24 that will determine who replaces former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) in the state's 2nd Congressional District. Richmond is now a senior adviser to President Biden. Carter, who has Richmond's endorsement, won 36 percent of the vote and Peterson picked up 23 percent in the safely blue district. The runoff may be hard-fought, The New York Times writes, "given the intensity and history" of the candidates' political rivalry. Read more at The New York Times and NBC News. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsBiden's early successes prove experience mattersAmerica's falling fertility rate

  • Twitter creates an entity in Turkey to obey a social media law

    Twitter has set up a legal body in Turkey to comply with a social media law, but there are concerns this might have consequences for privacy and freedom of speech.

  • L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti On ‘Face The Nation’: “I Haven’t Felt This Optimism In 12 Months”

    Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti today gave an upbeat assessment of the city’s efforts to beat back the Covid-19 pandemic on CBS Sunday talk show Face the Nation. Asked if he feared a “fourth wave” of infections, Garcetti said, “hope really hangs on the horizon. I haven’t felt this optimism in 12 months.” He estimated […]

  • Julia Letlow wins special election to replace her late husband in Congress

    Her husband, Luke Letlow, died in December after battling Covid-19.

  • IDs for a Vaccine Shot, but Not for Voting?

    Recently, I went to get my first COVID-19 vaccination. I was impressed by how quickly and efficiently the process in New York City worked. I also noticed that I had to present my ID twice, verify my address twice, and verify my phone number once. Anyone signing up for the vaccine is warned in advance that he will have to present identification that includes “a driver’s license, passport, or any legal proof of your date of birth and residency.” Ari Fleischer, the White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, also took note of that fact on Twitter: “Why is it ok to require ID to save someone’s life but not ok for voting? Asking for IDs is sensible, here and for voting.” The vast majority of Americans agree. In a poll taken last month by Scott Rasmussen, adults opposed — by 64 percent to 30 percent — Democratic attempts in their H.R. 1 election bill to effectively nullify state laws requiring photo ID. Every key demographic group supported photo ID, including African Americans, who split 50 percent to 41 percent in favor. Other polls have shown margins in favor of ID that are equal to or greater than Rasmussen’s numbers. Nonetheless, the “fact checking” website Snopes was all over Fleischer’s comment and accused him of “attempting to create an equivalency between two different issues when none exists.” It noted that New York required IDs for vaccines to ensure that people who showed up for appointments were indeed who they said they were and eligible. “Voting, on the other hand, is a completely different issue,” Snopes claimed. “Voting is a constitutional right that forms the basis of the U.S. system of government.” It also cites an American Civil Liberties Union report that claimed that “many Americans do not have one of the forms of identification states [deem] acceptable for voting. These voters are disproportionately low-income, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and people with disabilities.” Eric Holder, President Obama’s attorney general, went so far as to claim in 2012 that “recent studies indicate that 25 percent of African-American voting-age citizens, lack a government-issued photo ID.” He vowed that his department wouldn’t allow ID laws to “disenfranchise” voters. It is both preposterous and patronizing to assert that one out of four African-Americans lacks a photo ID when such a document is essential for so many things in life — from signing up for Medicare to cashing a check to entering the federal building where Holder used to work. “The claim that voter ID keeps people from voting, particularly minority voters, has been completely debunked. We have over ten years of turnout data that shows that nonsensical claim is a myth created by the Left to oppose commonsense election reforms overwhelmingly supported by the American people,” says Hans von Spakovsky, a scholar at the Heritage Foundation and a former member of the board of elections in Fairfax County, Va. He’s right. A National Bureau of Economic Research report in 2019 looked at ten years of turnout data and concluded that voter-ID laws “have no negative effect on registration or turnout, overall or for any group defined by race, gender, age, or party affiliation.” Also absurd are claims that vaccine access, unlike voting, is not a constitutional right and therefore different. The Supreme Court has ruled that buying a gun is a Second Amendment right, but you need a photo ID to do it. The Supreme Court has ruled that same-sex marriage is a constitutional civil right. But almost every jurisdiction in the country requires those seeking marriage — of whatever kind — to present a valid ID. Indeed, the U.S. Supreme Court has already ruled on the constitutionality of requiring voter ID. In 2008, in Crawford v. Marion County Election Board, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld, six to three, the constitutionality of state laws in Indiana requiring ID at the polls. Justice John Paul Stevens, one of the court’s most left-of-center justices at the time, wrote the opinion that the Court could not “conclude that the statute imposes ‘excessively burdensome requirements’ on any class of voters.” Similarly, in 2005, the bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform, headed by former president Jimmy Carter and former secretary of state James Baker, voiced support for national voter ID: “The electoral system cannot inspire public confidence if no safeguards exist to deter or detect fraud or to confirm the identity of voters.” Eighteen of the 21 commission members called for voters to show a photo ID at the polls and for more security for absentee ballots. A lot has changed since then, and voter ID has sadly become a fiercely fought partisan issue. Liberals routinely claim there is no voter fraud and therefore requiring an ID either at the polls or for absentee ballots is a solution in search of a problem. But sometimes Democrats let what they really think slip. Project Veritas, the guerrilla filmmaking group headed by James O’Keefe, has routinely captured Democrats on camera admitting they know about extensive voter fraud. In 2016, Veritas cameras caught Alan Schulkin, Manhattan’s Democratic election commissioner, saying, “They should ask for your ID. I think there is a lot of voter fraud.” He explained, “They bus people around to vote. . . . They put them in a bus and go from poll site to poll site.” For his candor, Schulkin was promptly fired by New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. My National Review colleague Dan McLaughlin recently noted the irony of liberal governments asking for an ID when they care about something — such as vaccines. But when it comes to voting, “we are endlessly told that asking for ID scares people away just as surely as turning fire hoses on them.” As much as Democrats claim that Americans shouldn’t have to show ID as part of voting, reality and common sense keep intruding on their argument. I’m glad that something as valuable as getting a life-saving vaccine required me to show my ID. Why shouldn’t the valuable gold of democracy — ballots — receive at least as much protection?

  • 'Simpsons' Creator Matt Groening Says He's 'Proud' of Character Apu Despite Controversy

    'The Simpsons' creator Matt Groening acknowledged that he's "proud" of Apu, a character he sees as "one of the most nuanced" on the entire series.

  • Iowa's urban areas are increasingly Democratic, driving efforts to limit early voting

    Data: Iowa Secretary of State; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosVoter registrations that show growing Democratic trends in urban areas give insight into laws that greatly limit our ability to vote early, Drake political science professor Arthur Sanders tells Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this month signed a bill that:Further cuts the early voting period from 29 to 20 days. (It was 40 days just four years ago.)Requires ballots to be received by poll closing time. (They previously had nearly a week to arrive via the mail.)Closes polls at 8pm, an hour earlier.Limits who can return ballots to your immediate family, a household member or caregiver. (You had the freedom to designate anyone to carry out that duty in the past.)Restricts ballot drop-off boxes to one per county.A national trend: Republicans in dozens of states have already passed similar laws or are in the process of taking similar actions.Advocates contend the efforts address election security concerns while some have acknowledged political motives.Critics say the laws are grounded in bogus election fraud claims that disenfranchise working class and minority groups who tend to vote more Democratic.Iowa is a microcosm of the nation, Sanders said."The harder you make it to vote, the more you affect more marginal voters and those voters tend to be Democrats. We know this from studying voter turnout," Sanders told Jason.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • GPS data helps feds identify Texas man accused of participating in Capitol riot

    Kevin Sam Blakely faces charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.