U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs 'Number of the Beast' religious dispute

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington
Lawrence Hurley
·2 min read

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a religious rights case involving an Idaho man who refused to provide the state his Social Security number in a job-related filing because he said it was "the number of the beast" - an ominous biblical reference.

The justices let stand a lower court ruling against a man named George Ricks who in a lawsuit against Idaho demanded an exemption due to his Christian beliefs from the state's requirement that he provide his Social Security number to apply to work as a state contractor.

The appeal had been on hold while the Supreme Court considered a separate religious rights case involving a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that sued after the city of Philadelphia refused to place children for foster care with the organization because it barred same-sex couples from applying to be foster parents. The court ruled unanimously on June 17 in favor of Catholic Social Services but left certain legal questions unresolved.

Ricks, like Catholic Social Services, had asked the Supreme Court to overturn a 1990 Supreme Court ruling, called Employment Division v. Smith, that limited the ability of people to seek such exemptions. Religious rights advocates have said that ruling infringes on the free exercise of religion guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

A Social Security number is a nine-digit number issued to all U.S. citizens and permanent residents and commonly is used in government documents for identification purposes.

Ricks said in court papers he believes, based on a section of the apocalyptic final book of the Bible's New Testament, the Book of Revelation, that his Social Security number is "the number of the 2-horned beast," an entity mentioned in the text.

"By forcing me to disclose an SSN (Social Security number) in order for one to buy my labor or for me to sell my labor, is in essence the number of the beast and the card is a form of the mark," Ricks wrote.

Ricks initially represented himself in his lawsuit. His new lawyers at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a conservative legal group dedicated to religious rights issues, said he believes it is "morally wrong to participate in a governmental universal identification system, especially to buy or sell goods and services."

The state rejected his 2014 application to register as a contractor in which he noted his objection, with officials saying the number is required under state law.

Ricks sued in 2016 but lost both at the district court and before the Idaho Court of Appeals, which said that the requirement for the Social Security number was a "neutral law of general applicability."

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Ohio rally - live: Former president to give first major address since leaving office

    Follow live for the latest updates on Donald Trump’s big Ohio campaign rally

  • Florida inspector reassured condo residents in 2018 despite engineer's warning

    just a month after an engineer warned that the high-rise had suffered major structural damage that required repair, according to an NPR report. The 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside partially collapsed early on Thursday as residents slept, killing at least nine and leaving more than 150 people still missing. The 2018 report prepared by an engineering firm for the condominium building found serious concrete deterioration in the underground parking garage as well as major structural damage in the concrete slab beneath the pool deck.

  • Oxford COVID vaccine produces strong immune response from booster shot - study

    A third shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produces a strong immune response, researchers said on Monday, adding there was not yet evidence that such shots were needed, especially given shortages in some countries. The Oxford University study found that a third dose of the vaccine increases antibody and T-cell immune responses, while the second dose can be delayed up to 45 weeks and also lead to an enhanced immune response. The British government has said it is looking at plans for an autumn vaccine booster campaign, with three-fifths of adults already having received both doses of a COVID vaccine.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects defense contractor's Abu Ghraib torture appeal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday put CACI International Inc a step closer to facing a trial in a lawsuit by three Iraqi former detainees who have accused employees of the defense contractor of directing their torture at the Abu Ghraib prison near Baghdad. The justices declined to hear CACI's appeal of a lower court's 2019 decision that favored the three Iraqi men, whose suit against the Virginia-based company was filed in 2008 under a 1789 U.S. law called the Alien Tort Statute that can be used to pursue legal claims over alleged human rights abuses. The harsh treatment of prisoners held by U.S. forces during the Iraq war at the Abu Ghraib facility became a scandal during former President George W. Bush's administration after pictures of the abuse emerged in 2004.

  • McConnell urges Biden pressure Democrats on infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday urged President Joe Biden to get the two top Democrats in Congress to abandon a plan to link a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal to a larger reconciliation package that Republicans reject. Days after Biden walked back an initial demand the two pieces of legislation move through Congress in tandem, McConnell cautioned the president's move would amount to "a hollow gesture" without similar action from Biden's fellow Democrats - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • What a court win for religious groups means for LGBTQ rights

    The Supreme Court's recent ruling in favor of a Catholic foster care agency could tip the balance when religious freedom and anti-discrimination laws come into conflict.

  • Transgender student wins as U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs bathroom appeal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a major transgender rights case, leaving in place a lower court's ruling that a Virginia public school board acted unlawfully in preventing a transgender student from using a bathroom at his high school that corresponded with his gender identity. The justices opted not to hear the Gloucester County School Board's appeal of a 2020 ruling by the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that transgender student Gavin Grimm is protected under the federal law that bars sex discrimination in education, known as Title IX, and the U.S. Constitution's requirement that people be treated equally under the law. The 4th Circuit ruling does not set a national legal precedent.

  • Stretched global supply chain means shortages on summer menus

    In the United States, it's iced green tea. At least nine fast-food chains and restaurant companies surveyed by Reuters said some of their locations have been grappling with changing lists of brief shortages of key ingredients and products, as supply bottlenecks plague eateries. The list of hard-to-find items has included summertime staples such as wieners and chicken wings, and non-food items like plastic packing material and paper bags.

  • Toyota tops list of corporate donors to anti-election-certification Republicans in Congress after Capitol insurrection

    Toyota has donated more than any other company to support members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • D.C. Prosecutors Set Their Targets on Don Jr.’s Posse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe District of Columbia’s attorney general will have to wait just a little longer to find out if three more people in the Trump family circle can be forced to testify, as investigators continue to look into whether Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misspent more than $1 million and enriched his own company.A local judge Sunday, on the eve of a potentially critical court hearing in that case, ruled that he won’t even let the D.C. attorney gener

  • John Oliver sets up a new church to unmask the latest faith-based healthcare scam

    John Oliver is a proud ruiner. Showing first a commercial where people speak glowingly of a workaround to America’s undeniably broken and venal healthcare system made up of good-hearted folk chipping in to pay each others’ medical bills out of a spirit of fellowship and the common good, Oliver pulled off the bandage right away in exposing how the advertised health care sharing ministry industry is even more of a racket than our current, universally loathed health insurance system. “As you guesse

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • After 50 police officers resign, Portland grapples with its message vs. rising violence

    “I see it as a tremendous crisis. It’s not going to go away in a year or two," said Maria Haberfeld, a professor of police science at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

  • One of Trump's former executives says Trump 'deserves to go to jail' ahead of New York prosecutors potentially filing criminal charges

    Barbara Res worked with Trump for 18 years and said he's "very deliberate, very measured, and he's very vengeful, and he doesn't follow the rules."

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • Russian snipers are picking off Ukrainian soldiers

    HRANITNE VILLAGE, Ukraine front line — Ukrainian soldiers are taught to drop in their trench position and stay down for at least 15 minutes if a sniper’s bullet misses them. The hope is the sniper will believe them dead. But elite Russian snipers usually don’t miss.

  • Controversy over Communion in the Catholic Church goes back some 2,000 years

    When Pope John Paul II was beatified, Zimbabwe's ruler, Robert Mugabe, was in attendance and given Communion. Franco Origlia/Getty ImagesThe United States Conference of Catholic Bishops recently approved drafting a document on receiving Communion in the Catholic Church. It will include a section regarding standards for politicians and public figures who support laws allowing abortion, euthanasia and other “moral evils.” The proposed document has already caused controversy. The Vatican has warned

  • AOC responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that she isn't an American: 'First of all, I'm taller than her'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally, where she made unfounded claims against a fellow member of Congress.