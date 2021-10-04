U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Oracle challenge to Pentagon cloud contract

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
Andrew Chung
·2 min read

By Andrew Chung

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday put an end to Oracle Corp's challenge to how the Pentagon awarded the government's now-canceled $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract.

The justices declined to hear Oracle's appeal of a lower court ruling that found that the Austin, Texas-based business software maker was not harmed by any errors made by the Pentagon in awarding the contract because the company would not have qualified for it in the first place.

The U.S. Defense Department awarded the sole-source cloud computing procurement contract to Microsoft Corp in 2019, but scrapped that deal in July, announcing a new contract that is expected to include Amazon.com, which also had been excluded from the prior one.

Oracle wanted the justices to hear the appeal despite the fact that the JEDI contract had been canceled because it said the flaws in that contract could recur as the government screens bidders for a new one.

The now-canceled Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract was part of a broader digital modernization of the Pentagon aimed at making it more technologically agile.

Oracle sued in 2018 to protest the structure of the procurement and certain Pentagon employees' conflicts of interest involving Amazon, which ultimately lost the JEDI award to Microsoft.

The Washington-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which hears appeals involving government contracts, ruled against Oracle last year, saying that the company would not have had a substantial chance of securing the contract.

Like Oracle, Amazon had filed suit protesting the JEDI sole-source deal, arguing that then-President Donald Trump exerted improper pressure on military officials to steer the contract away from Amazon. That litigation has now been dismissed https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-judge-ends-amazon-challenge-10-bln-cloud-contract-after-pentagon-cancellation-2021-07-09.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After 4 years, Jeter still believes Marlins can be a winner

    Derek Jeter put the finishing touches on his Hall of Fame speech as the plane that carried him to the enshrinement ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, was landing. The Marlins still aren’t winning at anywhere near the rate Jeter wants, and he said Saturday that he’ll personally be busy this offseason trying to help the team get better through free agency or trades. “I expect this offseason to be active for us, whether that’s talking with free agents or exploring some other moves,” Jeter said.

  • Venezuelans rely on the kindness of strangers to pay for COVID-19 treatment

    Venezuelans are increasingly relying on friends and strangers to help pay for COVID-19 treatment as hyperinflation and soaring health care fees make social media pleas and crowdfunding campaigns the only way to cover costs while infection rates rise. Although Venezuelans have used such platforms for years to cover the cost of medical treatment and operations in the country, now in its seventh year of economic crisis, the onset of COVID-19 has dramatically increased the practice. The state of Venezuela's already overloaded and crumbling public health system, in which hospitals often lack access to even water, has pushed many to use costly private centers.

  • Amazon Moves Further Into the Home With a Grab Bag of Gadgets

    The big online retailer introduces a number of smart-home and Alex extensions. But the headliner is a mobile robot named Astro. The theme: home and families.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs New Jersey police shooting 'qualified immunity' case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a family's bid to revive a lawsuit against a New Jersey state trooper who fatally shot a mentally ill man who was pointing a gun at his own head in a case involving a legal defense that often protects officers from accusations of excessive force. The court rejected an appeal led by the mother of Willie Gibbons of a lower court decision to grant New Jersey State Trooper Noah Bartelt "qualified immunity" after he twice shot Gibbons during a roadside encounter in 2011. Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the decision to deny the appeal.

  • I’m tired of companies like Atrium asking for millions from taxpayers

    Atrium Health’s innovation district will exacerbate housing issues in Charlotte, while costing Meck taxpayers $75M. (Letters to the Editor)

  • California oil spill cause probed; storm threatens cleanup

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (Reuters) -Federal and state investigators on Monday were probing what caused some 3,000 barrels of crude oil (126,000 gallons) to leak into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern California, as an approaching storm threatened cleanup efforts. Huntington Beach, about 40 miles (65 km) south of Los Angeles, was hit hardest with some 13 square miles (34 square km) of ocean and portions of its coastline "covered in oil," said Mayor Kim Carr.

  • Exclusive: U.S. Justice Department probes suspected manipulation of Platts benchmarks - sources

    The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating suspected manipulation of energy pricing benchmarks published by S&P Global Platts, expanding the agency's crackdown on misconduct in the global commodities market, according to four people familiar with the matter. London-based Platts is a data and news provider which focuses on energy, metal and agricultural commodities. The company collects data from traders on their deal prices to determine a daily market price for a number of physical commodities.

  • AOC: Shortening funding terms could lead to compromise on reconciliation bill

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told CBS's “Face the Nation" on Sunday that fully funding programs for shorter time periods could be a way of reaching a compromise on the reconciliation bill. Why it matters: The timeline for passing President Biden's infrastructure agenda remains uncertain as lawmakers continue to debate the measure's final price tag. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) reiterated T

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger upsets fans by appearing at ticketed event via video link due to injury

    The 74-year-old Hollywood star left some fans at his live Arnold Sports Festival in Birmingham disappointed, when he pulled out of appearing in person due to injury.

  • British soldiers start delivering fuel as chancellor admits there will be Christmas shortages

    About 200 military personnel have been tasked to help alleviate fuel shortages in London and the South East.

  • Big City Coffee sues Boise State for $10 million over shop’s campus departure

    The lawsuit claims the school failed to defend Big City Coffee “against a defamatory attack by a vocal minority claiming that Plaintiffs were racists and support racism.”

  • Will qualified immunity protect a Fort Worth prison chaplain accused of discrimination?

    Two years before a Catholic chaplain at Carswell FMC Prison in Fort Worth was sued for religious discrimination, the BOP’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office sustained a complaint against him.

  • Generac Class Action Reminder

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Generac To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") (NYSE: GNRC) and reminds investors of the October 19, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a ...

  • 'Because of Anita': The testimony that changed the conversation on sexual harassment

    It’s been 30 years since the country heard the historic testimony of Professor Anita Hill, and a new podcast out this month breaks down the impact both Hill and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in 2018 had on the American population and its politics. Cindi Leive, co-host of the “Because of Anita” podcast and co-founder of The Meteor, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what has changed, and what must change.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Koninklijke Philips N.V. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - PHG

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2021) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips" or the "Company") (NYSE: PHG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-04606, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than ...

  • HYRE LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving HyreCar Inc.

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased HyreCar Inc. ("HyreCar") (NASDAQ: HYRE) between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021.If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hyrecar-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20088&wire=5Allegations against HYRE include that the Company made materi

  • Beirut blast probe to resume as court rejects challenges

    Lebanon's appeals court on Monday rejected lawsuits filed against the lead investigator of the Beirut port explosion in a decision that allows him to resume his work, the country's National News agency said. Monday’s ruling came a week after three former Cabinet ministers, who are also defendants in the investigation, accused the judge of bias and filed lawsuits demanding he be dismissed. The challenge automatically suspended the probe until the decision was reached.