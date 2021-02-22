U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs porn star's bid to revive suit against Trump

  • FILE PHOTO: A combination photo of Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels and U.S. President Donald Trump
  • FILE PHOTO: Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the Venus erotic fair in Berlin
  • FILE PHOTO: Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony in her honor in West Hollywood, California
1 / 3

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs porn star's bid to revive suit against Trump

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo of Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels and U.S. President Donald Trump
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lawrence Hurley
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected adult film actress Stormy Daniels' bid to revive her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump over a Twitter post in which he accused her of a "con job" after she described being threatened over publicizing her account of a sexual relationship with him.

In bringing the case to a close, the justices left in place lower court decisions throwing out her suit. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year agreed with a Los Angeles-based federal judge who decided in 2018 that Trump's remarks were not defamatory and were protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment's guarantee of free speech.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006 - the year after he married his third wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became president. Trump has denied the sexual encounter.

Daniels has said that in 2011, an unknown man approached her and her infant daughter in a Las Vegas parking lot and threatened her after she had agreed to talk about her experience with Trump in a media interview. Daniels said the man "leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.'"

In 2018, more than a year after Trump became president, she released a sketch of the man. Trump responded on Twitter to the release of the sketch, writing: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

Daniels sued Trump in federal court claiming defamation, saying his comment conveyed his belief that she was a liar. Her lawyers have said the judge was wrong to dismiss the lawsuit under a Texas state law that allows for speedy resolution of cases that are seen to burden the right of free speech.

Daniels was a Texas resident when she filed the lawsuit and Trump was registered as a New York resident.

The legal issue at the center of her appeal was whether such state laws can be applied in federal court when the two parties are from different states. The lawsuit was originally filed in New York but was transferred to Los Angeles, where Daniels had already sued Trump seeking to end a $130,000 hush money agreement intended to silence her over the alleged sexual encounter ahead of the 2016 election. That lawsuit was also dismissed.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump bid to stop tax record being handed over to New York prosecutors declined by Supreme Court

    Decision serves a post-presidency defeat to Trump and paves the way for prosecutors to review his long-sought financial records

  • As Iran backs away, US still ready to revive nuclear accord

    The United States is prepared to return to the Iran nuclear deal if Tehran shows “strict compliance” with it, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. It's a new sign of Washington’s ambition to revive the deal rejected by former President Donald Trump even as Tehran appears to be backing further away from it. Speaking to the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament, Blinken laid out a U.S. wish list about many issues including the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and space-borne threats in the future.

  • Colleges to house new center that trains Black entrepreneurs

    A new center for training Black entrepreneurs will be opening in Atlanta as part of a collaboration announced Monday between Spelman College, Morehouse College and an advocacy organization made up of business leaders. The Center for Black Entrepreneurship is expected to start operating for the fall 2021 semester. “In 2020 we saw an acknowledgement from many in the investor community that there needs to be a change, that we need to take a look at these barriers and how they are preventing talented aspiring Black entrepreneurs from reaching their full potential,” said David Clunie, executive director of the Black Economic Alliance, the advocacy group involved.

  • National Spelling Bee to return in mostly virtual format

    The Scripps National Spelling Bee will return this year in a mostly virtual format, with the in-person competition limited to a dozen finalists who will gather on an ESPN campus at Walt Disney World in Florida, Scripps announced Monday. Instead of compressing the entire competition into a week — spellers routinely refer to Bee Week as a highlight of their young lives — the bee will be stretched over several weeks.

  • Microsoft, EU publishers team up to push for news payments

    Microsoft is teaming up with European publishers to push for a system to make big tech platforms pay for news, raising the stakes in the brewing battle over whether Google and Facebook should pay for journalism. The U.S. tech giant and four big European Union news industry lobbying groups unveiled their plan Monday to work together to come up with a solution to “mandate payments" for use of news content from online “gatekeepers with dominant market power.” Facebook last week blocked Australians from accessing and sharing news on its platform, in a surprise response to the government's proposals that sparked a big public backlash.

  • Woody Allen, Soon-Yi Previn Call HBO’s ‘Allen v. Farrow’ a ‘Hatchet Job’

    Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn have issued a statement to the press through a spokesperson — Allen’s sister, producer Letty Aronson — in response to the HBO docuseries “Allen v. Farrow” that premiered Sunday. The program details his daughter Dylan Farrow’s allegations of abuse against the director, and includes in-depth interviews with her, Allen’s […]

  • Italy extends COVID-19 travel curbs and eyes vaccination changes

    The Italian government on Monday extended a ban on non-essential travel between the country's 20 regions until March 27 as it looks to slow the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants. Officials also said the health ministry was likely to accelerate vaccination efforts by telling regions to use all available doses rather than set aside some stock for second shots. The ban on travel between regions was introduced just before Christmas and had been due to expire on Feb. 25, but officials fear a relaxation of restrictions could lead to a new surge in cases, driven by the so-called "British" variant.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • U.S. Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax returns

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation, a blow to his quest to conceal details of his finances. The justices without comment rebuffed Trump's request to put on hold an Oct. 7 lower court ruling directing the former Republican president's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, to comply with a subpoena to turn over the materials to a grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat. "The work continues," Vance said in a statement issued after the court's action.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy If the Market Crashes by 20%

    These companies' shares are solid buys now, but they'd be even better investments if you could pick them up during a correction.

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's last bid to shield his finances from New York prosecutors

    The Supreme Court cleared the way for New York prosecutors to obtain eight years of financial records from the accountants and bankers of former President Trump.

  • Biden's first month was a 'honeymoon,' but bigger challenges loom ahead

    One month into the job, President Joe Biden is on the cusp of securing a bigger economic rescue package than during the 2009 financial crisis. The White House's broad strategy - avoid unwinnable political fights, focus on policies with mass voter appeal, and mostly ignore Republican attacks - will be increasingly difficult in the months ahead, Democrats and Republicans say, even as millions more are vaccinated and the economy rebounds. "They've got some problems right around the corner," said Jim Manley, once a top aide to former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

  • British Authority Suggests Richard Hammond Has Too Many Cars

    Welcome to the nanny state.

  • Senators voting to convict Trump haven't 'signed an electoral death warrant': Silver

    538's Nate Silver on how much retribution the senators who voted to convict Trump will face.

  • Josh Kushner-Backed Oscar Health Seeks $1 Billion in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Oscar Health Inc., the health insurance startup co-founded by Josh Kushner, is seeking as much as $1 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.The New York-based company and its existing shareholders are offering 31 million class A shares at $32 to $34 apiece, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.At the top end of that range, the Oscar Health would have a market capitalization of $6.7 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations.Kushner, managing director of the venture firm Thrive Capital, is the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and onetime senior adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump.Class A shares are entitled to one vote while Class B shares will have 20. Upon the listing, Kushner and Thrive Capital will control the majority of the voting power, the filing showed.Google’s parent Alphabet Inc., Fidelity Management, Founders Fund, General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures are also among shareholders.The company reported a $407 million net loss on $1.7 billion in revenue in 2020 compared to a $261 million net loss on $1 billion in revenue the year before due to increased insurance costs and interest expenses.Oscar Health will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol OSCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Allen & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. are leading the offering.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. nears 500,000 COVID-19 deaths as Biden plans commemoration

    The United States faces a dark milestone this week despite a recent decline in COVID-19 cases as it prepares to mark a staggering half-million deaths, with President Joe Biden planning to memorialize the lives lost. Biden last month observed America's COVID-19 deaths on the eve of his inauguration with a sundown ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool.

  • Italian ambassador to DR Congo killed in UN convoy attack

    Luca Attanasio and two other people die after his UN convoy is attacked near Goma.

  • Exclusive: Government could step in to help touring musicians performing abroad post-Brexit

    Musicians performing abroad could soon be able to seek help from a Government agency tasked with boosting Britain’s cultural influence and sorting post-Brexit visa issues, under plans being considered by ministers. The Telegraph has learnt that Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary is looking at plans pushed by the music industry for a “UK creative industries export office”, which would help facilitate tours and assist artists with international gigs. The body would closely resemble similar agencies in Australia and Canada, which provide advice on export logistics and strategy to artists, as well as helping them to expand into new markets and increase their exposure. The “one-stop shop” would also help artists with visa arrangements, such as those now required under the terms of the UK’s trade deal with the European Union, which has been blamed for creating additional costs and red tape. However, industry insiders see it as a major opportunity to help grow the British music industry’s appeal in key growth areas, such as India and South America, as well as the US, which is still seen as the gateway to global success.

  • Abused woman survives brutal cold in national park but needs foot amputation, feds say

    “How she survived I have no idea.”

  • Bone cancer survivor to join billionaire on SpaceX flight

    After beating bone cancer, Hayley Arceneaux figures rocketing into orbit on SpaceX’s first private flight should be a piece of cosmic cake. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced Monday that the 29-year-old physician assistant — a former patient hired last spring — will launch later this year alongside a billionaire who’s using his purchased spaceflight as a charitable fundraiser. Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space — beating NASA record-holder Sally Ride by over two years — when she blasts off this fall with entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.