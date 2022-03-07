U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Republicans in electoral map disputes

FILE PHOTO: The Supreme Court is seen in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Chung and Lawrence Hurley
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

By Andrew Chung and Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed North Carolina and Pennsylvania to use electoral maps approved by state courts to replace ones deemed to have given Republicans unfair advantages, improving Democratic chances of retaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November.

The justices denied Republican requests to put on hold lower court rulings that adopted court-drawn boundaries for North Carolina's 14 House districts and Pennsylvania's 17 House districts to replace electoral maps devised by Republican-controlled legislatures in the two states.

Republicans are seeking to regain control of the House, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats, in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Party primaries in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are set for May 17.

The disputes in North Carolina and Pennsylvania are among the numerous court battles nationwide over the composition of electoral districts, which are redrawn each decade to reflect population changes as measured by a national census, last taken in 2020.

In most states, such redistricting is done by the party in power, which can lead to map manipulation for partisan gain. In a major 2019 ruling, the Supreme Court barred federal judges from curbing the practice, known as partisan gerrymandering.

Democratic voters and an environmental group sued after North Carolina's legislature approved an electoral map in November, with the plaintiffs objecting to how the various House districts were configured.

The North Carolina Supreme Court struck down the map on Feb. 4, concluding that it was intentionally biased against Democrats, diluting their "fundamental right to equal voting power" in violation of the state constitution's free elections and freedom of assembly provisions, among others.

In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf vetoed a congressional map approved by the Republican-controlled state legislature, saying the configuration of the House districts gave an unfair advantage to Republicans.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, acting on a lawsuit filed by Democratic voters on Feb. 23, subsequently approved a new map that eliminated one Republican-leaning district approved by the legislature and, Republicans have argued, creates a statewide map that is advantageous to Democrats.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York and Lawrence Hurley in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting fight to high court

    Wisconsin Republicans on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a state ruling that would enact legislative maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, saying allowing it to stand would put in place “racial gerrymandering.” Republicans asked the nation's highest court to put on hold the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling from last week and take an expedited appeal of the case. If it declines to hear it, then the state Supreme Court ruling would stand.

  • Top law enforcement officials support Jackson for high court

    Dozens of the nation's top law enforcement officials have signed a letter released Monday urging the U.S. Senate to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “As members of the law enforcement community, we write in recognition of Judge Jackson’s strong, effective and long-standing role in criminal justice issues,” wrote 63 officials from around the country. It's unusual for police officials to engage so specifically in politics.

  • Gov. Tony Evers calls his Wisconsin Supreme Court win on redistricting win a narrow 'step forward' on fairer election maps

    Evers rejected Republican claims that he'd played politics with the state's election maps.

  • Barr hints he would still vote for Trump in 2024 if he was the GOP nominee

    Bill Barr told Trump his election fraud claims 'nonsense,' eventually leading to Barr's formal resignation as attorney general.

  • GOP senators press Biden to rescind pro-labor construction order

    Forty-three GOP senators on Monday pushed back on President Biden's executive order to require collective bargaining agreements between contractors and workers for federal construction projects. In a letter to Biden led by Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), lawmakers said the order, which requires project labor agreements (PLA) for federal construction contracts exceeding $35 million, would hurt the implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure bill...

  • Alexander Vindman says Ron Johnson, others have 'blood on their hands' over Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the first impeachment of President Donald Trump, was with Ron Johnson on a key trip to Ukraine in May, 2019.

  • Bill Barr says he will vote for Trump if he's GOP nominee in 2024

    Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in an interview with NBC's "TODAY" that he would find it "hard for me to conceive" a scenario in which he would not vote for the Republican nominee, even if it's former President Donald Trump.Driving the news: Barr, who lead the DOJ during the Trump administration, has become a critic of the former president. However, he said that he considers Democrats "progressive agenda" to be the biggest threat to the U.S., and he would vote for whoever gets the GOP nom

  • Sen. Ron Johnson says GOP should repeal Obamacare if they retake control in 2024

    Sen. Ron Johnson (R. Wisc.) said in an interview Monday that the GOP should repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, if Republicans retake control of the White House and Congress in 2024.The big picture: The last time Republicans controlled the White House and Congress they were unable to successfully repeal and replace Obamacare.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRepublicans made numerous efforts to rep

  • Biden's Fort Worth trip will focus on veteran health

    President Joe Biden's trip to Fort Worth Tuesday will highlight support for military veterans, focusing on the issue of burn pits.Driving the news: The White House said in a statement that Biden will speak with veterans, caregivers and survivors of the toxic practice during U.S. wars in the Middle East. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The president talked about toxic burn pits and his son Beau Biden's death of brain cancer during his State of the Union

  • China to provide Ukraine humanitarian aid, praises Russia ties

    Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China's Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine "as soon as possible." Wang also praised his country's friendship with Russia as "rock solid."

  • Maren Morris Shares a Body-Positive Mirror Selfie: ‘In This House We Stan Mom Bellies’

    Maren Morris is embracing her body post-pregnancy and we’re extremely here for it. The Grammy winning singer-songwriter took to Twitter to share a full-length selfie of herself, accompanied by the caption: “In this house we stan mom bellies.” Morris, who gave birth to her son Hayes Andrew Hurd in March 2020, definitely struck a chord […]

  • Police investigating North Austin motel shooting kill man in unrelated confrontation, APD says

    Police closed off the an area along the southbound service road in the 7100 block of Interstate 35 North near East St. Johns Avenue.

  • Three teens in critical condition after shooting outside Iowa high school

    Students dismissed and threat to public over, police say

  • Florida to recommend that healthy kids don’t need COVID-19 vaccine

    Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children.

  • Jury to begin deliberating in 1st trial over Capitol riot

    An armed Texas militia member led a “vigilante mob” that overwhelmed police officers and became the first group of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol last year, a federal prosecutor said Monday at the close of the first criminal trial over the riot. A 12-member jury is scheduled to begin deliberating on Tuesday for Guy Wesley Reffitt's trial on charges that he stormed the Capitol with a holstered handgun strapped to his waist and interfered with police officers guarding the Senate doors. Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower told jurors that Reffitt drove to Washington, D.C., intending to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory, to “overthrow Congress” and to drag lawmakers out of the building.

  • Rents Rose Once Again in January. Is It Time to Consider Buying Instead?

    There was a time when landlords were so desperate to get leases signed that they were practically giving rent away for free (or at least a few months' worth). Since demand for rentals has soared, many landlords are hiking up costs -- and tenants are paying because they simply have no choice. In January, the average multifamily rent rose 13.9% from the previous year, according to the latest Yardi Matrix Multifamily Report.

  • After a year away, Oscar nominees celebrate together

    The Oscar race may be heating up, but you wouldn’t know it to peek in on the nominees luncheon Monday in Los Angeles. Attendees packed into a ballroom at the Fairmont Century City for the annual luncheon, where nominees get to mingle and celebrate. Will Smith and Denzel Washington, both best actor nominees this year, smiled and grabbed each other's hands.

  • Mike Pence is targeting swing district Democrats with a $10 million ad buy days after snubbing Trump to donors

    "We need Congress to stand up to Putin," said Pence. He told donors last week there's "no room in this party for apologists for Putin."

  • Russian aircraft losses in Ukraine ‘unsustainable for more than a fortnight’

    Russia cannot sustain its air losses for more than a fortnight after at least nine aircraft were shot down in just 24 hours, analysts have said.

  • After Blasting Him For Big Lie, William Barr Says He Would Vote For Trump In 2024

    The former attorney general told NBC's Savannah Guthrie that he would prefer any Republican nominee to a Democrat.