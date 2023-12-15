U.S. Supreme Court refuses to block assault weapons ban as full legal challenges progress

The U.S. Supreme Court issued two orders this week turning down requests to block enforcement of Illinois’ assault weapons ban while challenges to the law are still being heard in lower courts.

On Wednesday, Justice Amy Coney Barrett turned down a request from Republican state Rep. Dan Caulkins, of Decatur, and other gun rights advocates who lost their challenge to the law earlier this year at the Illinois Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the full court issued an unsigned order denying a similar request for an injunction by the National Association for Gun Rights, one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging both the statewide ban and a local ban in the city of Naperville.

NAGR filed its request Nov. 29 while it was waiting for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals to decide whether it would reconsider its earlier decision upholding the law as constitutional. But the 7th Circuit said Monday it would not reconsider that decision.

Because of that, NAGR said this week it is now preparing to ask the Supreme Court for a full review of the law.

More: Illinois State Police assault weapon registry underway: What to know

Speaking to reporters in Springfield at an unrelated event Thursday, Gov. JB Pritzker, who signed the law back in January, said he still believes it is constitutional.

“I still believe that – as everybody that voted on the law and voted for it – that this is not only a legal undertaking and an appropriate undertaking to keep and safeguard the people of the state of Illinois, but a constitutional one too,” he said.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to hundreds of newspapers, radio and TV stations statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, along with major contributions from the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation and Southern Illinois Editorial Association.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: U.S. Supreme Court refuses to block Illinois assault weapons ban