U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bristol Myers cancer-drug patent fight with Gilead

FILE PHOTO: A sign stands outside a Bristol Myers Squibb facility in Cambridge
Blake Brittain
·2 min read

By Blake Brittain

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Juno Therapeutics Inc to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in its patent fight with Gilead Sciences Inc subsidiary Kite Pharma Inc over a lymphoma drug.

The justices turned away Juno's appeal of a lower court's ruling throwing out the award in the litigation over Kite's biologic drug Yescarta, in a case that could have repercussions for the cutting-edge biologic drug industry.

Juno and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research sued Kite in 2017 in federal court in Los Angeles, accusing it of copying technology that the institute licenses to Juno. A jury awarded the plaintiffs $778 million in damages, which a judge later increased to $1.2 billion.

But the patent-focused U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit threw out the award last year, finding that the patent was invalid because it lacked a sufficient written description. Juno and Sloan Kettering have told the Supreme Court that the Federal Circuit's decision to invalidate the patent and other rulings against biologic patents have been "devastating for innovation."

Biologic drugs are made from biological cells, unlike traditional pharmaceuticals. Kite created Yescarta, which reprograms the body's immune cells to recognize and attack cancer cells. Worldwide sales of Yescarta reached nearly $700 million last year.

Juno told the Supreme Court in its appeal that the Federal Circuit's validity standard for patents forces biologic inventors to outline an "essentially infinite number" of potential variations in a patent.

Pharmaceutical companies including Amgen Inc and GlaxoSmithKline and research institutions including the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital filed briefs in support of Juno.

Kite said in a brief to the Supreme Court that the Federal Circuit's decision was in line with longstanding patent law and that Juno's patent had "tried to monopolize - and block everyone else from investigating - millions of billions of possible drug candidates at the infancy of a field."

On Nov. 4, the Supreme Court took up another patent case involving biologic drugs, agreeing to hear Amgen's bid to revive patents on its cholesterol drug Repatha.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain and Andrew Chung; editing by Will Dunham and Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Trims New iPhone Output by 3 Million Units as Demand Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, according to people familiar with its plans.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonialism’Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Seco

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire Bristol-Myers Squibb, Verizon Communications, Canadian National Railway, Airbnb and First Republic Bank

    Berkshire Bristol-Myers Squibb, Verizon Communications, Canadian National Railway, Airbnb and First Republic Bank are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Are Inherited Savings Bonds Taxes Going to Cost Me a Fortune?

    Inheriting savings bonds can provide you with an unexpected windfall. However, there's one important question to ask: Do I have to pay tax on inherited savings bonds? The short answer is yes, you generally will be responsible for taxes owed … Continue reading → The post Do I Have to Pay Tax on Inherited Savings Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Have Nvidia's Charts Improved?

    Nvidia made a low in early October and has crept higher into November. Does this move the needle? Let's check closer. In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see that NVDA has rallied above the 50-day moving average line but its slope is still negative.

  • U.S. stocks struggle for direction as investors await midterm elections, inflation data

    U.S. stocks struggled for direction early Monday to kick off a busy week that includes midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, and economic data that includes the latest read on inflation. The S&P 500 (SPX) was up 1 point at 3,772. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was off 18 points, or 0.2%, at 10,458.

  • Iran lawmakers demand severe punishment for 'rioters' as protests rage

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Hardline Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on Sunday to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest, as the Islamic Republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years. Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the strict dress code imposed on women. "We ask the judiciary to deal decisively with the perpetrators of these crimes and with all those who assisted in the crimes and provoked rioters," 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat, hardline-led parliament said in a statement, according to state media.

  • BioNTech beats on earnings despite waning COVID vaccine demand

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for BioNTech and news that the biotechnology company is raising the lower end of its full-year outlook for 2022.

  • Carvana, Dealers Show Perils of Deflation. Ford, GM Investors Should Watch Out.

    Carvana isn't the only auto dealer that reported a disappointing quarter. Falling prices have car buyers waiting for a better deal.

  • Stocks open higher ahead of midterm elections, inflation data

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how stocks are trading ahead of the midterm elections.

  • A Muslim family is suing Delta Air Lines over their 'unjust' removal from a flight from Atlanta to Baltimore

    Hisham Kassab argues that Delta staff and passengers made false claims against him, leading to the "callous" removal of his family from the flight.

  • Social Security Raises Work Credit Amount to $1,640 — How It Could Impact Your Retirement Benefits

    The Social Security Administration has announced changes for 2023, including the value of one work credit rising from $1,510 to $1,640. See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?More:...

  • SEC gets more time to file reply briefs in XRP lawsuit against Ripple

    The U.S. SEC has received approval from the court to extend the time for all parties to submit reply briefs, in the ongoing lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • 15 Largest Supermarket Chains in The World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 largest supermarket chains in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest supermarket chains in the world. Grocery shopping used to just be an arduous task; make a list, go to the store, find the […]

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • Russell Laffitte heads to federal court on charges in the first Murdaugh-related trial

    The Nov. 8 federal trial of Russell Laffitte, an ex-bank official and alleged associate of Alex Murdaugh, will likely lay bare inner workings of a storied South Carolina law firm and the secretive money world of a Lowcountry bank.

  • SC couple says tainted fertilizer poisoned well. They’ve sued three industrial giants

    A couple living in rural Darlington County are suing three major corporations they say polluted their drinking water. Sludge containing toxic forever chemicals seeped out of fertilizer and into the well, the lawsuit says.

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Learn: How To Avoid Falling Short of the...

  • Could Oil Reach $200 a Barrel? Some Traders Are Betting on It.

    Oil hasn’t yet climbed back to $100 per barrel, but some options traders are setting their sights on another target—$200. Here's why it's unlikely, but not impossible.

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.