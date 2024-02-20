U.S. Supreme Court rejects case on Kentucky felon voting rights

A man votes at Immanuel UCC on Taylorsville Road, Kingsley residents had to sign in by hand due to problems with the electronic signature machine. Signatures were taken manually but Kingsley residents were still able to cast their vote. Nov.7, 2023.

A pitch to reinstate the voting rights to some people in Kentucky with felony convictions will not heard in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court announced Tuesday afternoon that it has denied a petition to review Aleman v. Beshear, receiving criticism from an attorney involved in the case.

"Voting is the height of political expression," said Jon Sherman, litigation director at Fair Elections Center and lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the case. "This decision will allow governors in Kentucky and other states around the country to continue to personally pick and choose whose voting rights are restored based on applicants’ political beliefs or party affiliations."

Under the current process, Kentucky residents must individually petition the governor to regain their voting rights if they have a felony conviction.

In 2019, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that automatically restored the voting rights to many felons, though some – including those with out-of-state or federal convictions – were not included.

The Fair Elections Center and Kentucky Equal Justice Center filed the lawsuit that year on behalf of all Kentuckians who were excluded from the immediate restoration process. According to the suit, applicants who are seeking this restoration can be subjected to arbitrary decision making and at risk of biased treatment, depriving them of their right to the First Amendment.

According to Sherman, a state constitutional amendment is the only remaining pathway for those hoping to see their voting rights restored.

"Disenfranchised Kentuckians and their allies will continue to fight for a fair and objective system for voting rights restoration," Sherman said.

Reach reporter Rachel Smith at rksmith@courierjournal.com or @RachelSmithNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: U.S. Supreme Court rejects case on Kentucky felon voting rights