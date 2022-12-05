U.S. Supreme Court rejects Centripetal appeal in Cisco patent fight

FILE PHOTO: Cisco Systems Inc office in San Jose, California
Blake Brittain
·2 min read

By Blake Brittain

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Centripetal Networks Inc to reinstate the largest award in the history of U.S. patent law - $2.75 billion - to be paid by Cisco Systems Inc in a cybersecurity patent dispute.

The justices turned away Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity company Centripetal's appeal of a lower court's decision to negate the award after the judge who presided over the trial disclosed that his wife owned Cisco stock worth $4,688.

Judicial conflicts of interest have attracted heightened attention since the Wall Street Journal last year reported that dozens of federal judges had violated federal law by hearing lawsuits involving companies in which they or their families owned stock.

Centripetal sued Cisco in federal court in Virginia in 2018, accusing it of infringing patents related to Centripetal's network-security technology.

U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan, who died in May of this year, ruled in 2020 after a non-jury trial that San Jose, California-based tech company Cisco had infringed the patents. The judge awarded Centripetal $1.9 billion in damages plus royalties that Cisco said increased the total to more than $2.7 billion.

Morgan told the companies before issuing his ruling that his wife owned 100 shares of Cisco stock, though he was unaware of it during the trial. Morgan said it had not influenced his handling of the case and he already had written most of the ruling and decided "virtually every issue" before learning of her stock. The judge placed the shares in a blind trust.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which specializes in patent issues, threw out the award in June and sent the dispute back to a new judge in Virginia. The Federal Circuit found that Morgan either should have recused himself from the case or made sure the stock was sold.

The Federal Circuit said letting the judge's decision in the case stand would undermine the public's confidence in the judicial process. It also found it irrelevant that Morgan ruled against his wife's financial interests.

Centripetal told the Supreme Court that Morgan had complied with the law, and that selling the shares just before ruling for Cisco would "solve one appearance-of-impropriety problem by creating another."

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington and Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Residents are losing their mobile homes, and Phoenix isn't doing enough to help

    Developers are buying up mobile home parks to redevelop, and residents are being displaced without enough cash to relocate. Phoenix must step in.

  • Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • Raufeon Stots: Danny Sabatello’s whole game is a facade, probably ‘most one-dimensional fighter’ in Bellator

    "He's probably the most one-dimensional fighter that Bellator has but he does a good job of making people forget that."

  • Chamath Palihapitiya slams media for not uncovering FTX problems ahead of collapse

    Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya said reporters did not do their job in investigating FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried before its collapse on a recent episode of the All-In podcast, whilst some of his other podcast hosts disagreed, saying it was also a failure of regulators and FTX’s VC investors.

  • Tata Group's Air India to lease six more aircraft

    Tata group-owned carrier Air India said on Monday it will lease six more Boeing aircraft, days after the Indian conglomerate announced the airline's merger with Vistara. The aircraft, expected to be inducted in the first half of 2023, are in addition to the 30 leased earlier this year as part of the airline's expansion plans. The Tata group is merging Air India with Vistara, its joint venture with Singapore Airlines (SIA), to create a bigger full-service carrier that will strengthen its presence in domestic and international markets.

  • Granderson: Politics will never be the same if Democrats replace Iowa caucuses with South Carolina

    Black and Latino voters will flex their power earlier in the nominating contests. It's a smart move for the party.

  • 10 Best States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

    Social Security was never intended to be the complete source of income for retirees, but unfortunately, in many cases it is. For seniors that can't generate any additional sources of income, moving to...

  • Saudi Arabia now the only bidder for soccer's 2027 Asian Cup

    Saudi Arabia is now the only candidate to host the 2027 Asian Cup after India’s soccer federation withdrew its bid on Monday. Preparing for the month-long tournament can let Saudi Arabia show its soccer hosting ambitions to FIFA, which is seeking bidders for the 2030 World Cup and future editions of a revamped Club World Cup. The Asian Football Confederation said the Saudi Arabian bid will be the only one presented to congress members for approval.

  • Insiders who bought stock earlier this year lose -US$39k as Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) drops to US$938m

    The recent price decline of 5.8% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company's ( NASDAQ:SHEN ) stock may have disappointed...

  • The White Lotus : Why We're Really Worried About Tanya

    The Dec. 4 episode of The White Lotus has us deeply worried about the fate of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge). Here's everything that went down. Spoilers!

  • 7 Places To Retire Near the Mountains on a Budget

    Plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities, higher altitudes, cooler temperatures and majestic beauty are just some of the perks you can gain when you retire near the mountains. However, you'll...

  • Guns, Ammo and Crypto: How A Ukraine Minister May Have Forever Altered Wars

    Ukraine has raised an unprecedented $178 million in crypto to spend on weapons, ammunition and humanitarian aid. That’s why Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhaylo Fedorov is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • Here's How to Prepare Your Portfolio for 2023

    One of the biggest questions investors may have right now is: Will the bear market end in 2023? The good news is that history offers us some clues about how long bear markets usually last -- and the average is about one year. While we're waiting, the best thing we can do is prepare our portfolios for what's next -- whether that's a bear market that will last a while longer, or the next bull market.

  • Improbable bets on break of Hong Kong dollar peg adding up

    SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) -It's what is known in the markets as a "tail risk": a highly unlikely scenario in which Hong Kong's currency peg suddenly snaps. Billionaire money manager Bill Ackman went public last month with his wager that the days of the Hong Kong dollar's 39-year-old peg to the U.S. dollar are numbered. Ripples in the derivatives market imply he is not alone, as "macro" trading - or betting on big global shifts - swings back into vogue and the prospect of reaping a huge reward for relatively little risk revives a perennially unsuccessful trade.

  • Why the Media Makes Musk a Villain but Lets SBF Off Easy

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Sam Bankman-Fried sat down with George Stephanopoulos for a Good Morning America interview this week in his signature T-shirt, it wasn’t the first national news appearance the disgraced former crypto wunderkind had given.Since losing tens of billions of dollars in his over-leveraged and shadily funded businesses, FTX and Alameda, Bankman-Fried has been on a media tour, showing up in reporters’ DMs, on Vox, Axios, at The New York Times’

  • Rishi Sunak Has the Power to Make His Crypto Dreams Come True. Will He?

    As finance minister earlier this year he backed measures for regulating stablecoins and boldly declared he would turn the U.K. into an international hub for crypto. Now he’s prime minister and an FTX-scarred industry is watching. That’s why Rishi Sunak is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • State ordered to pay $41,000 to a Broward doctor exonerated of molestation accusation

    An administrative law judge excoriated the Florida Department of Health’s handling of molestation accusations against Fort Lauderdale Dr. Joseph Astaphan and backed that up by ordering the department to pay $41,014 of the exonerated doctor’s legal fees.

  • White House to address rising anti-Semitism, attacks on Jews

    The White House will address rising anti-Semitism in a roundtable event with Jewish leaders on Wednesday focused on attacks against Jews across the United States and how to combat hate. The White House did not say which leaders from the Jewish community would attend the event, hosted by second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or a vice president. The move comes as reports of anti-Semitism have increased nationwide.

  • Why Mike Clevinger ‘wanted to be a part of’ White Sox

    New pitcher Mike Clevinger is well acquainted with the White Sox, from his time with the rival Guardians to his relationship with Ethan Katz.

  • 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

    With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...