U.S. Supreme Court spurns limits on life sentences for juveniles

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the United States Supreme Court in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lawrence Hurley
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for states to impose sentences of life in prison without parole on juvenile offenders, ruling against a Mississippi man convicted of killing his grandfather at age 15 in a case testing the Constitution's Eighth Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

The justices in a 6-3 ruling rejected arguments by the inmate, Brett Jones, that his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole violated the Eighth Amendment because the judge in his trial had not made a separate finding that he was permanently incorrigible. The court's six conservative justices were in the majority, with the three liberal members dissenting.

Jones, now 31, was convicted of fatally stabbing his grandfather in 2004 in a dispute involving the boy's girlfriend.

The ruling, authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, marked the end of the court's recent run of decisions that put limits on life sentences without parole for juvenile offenders. The court has moved rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority after the addition since 2017 of three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Kavanaugh said it was the responsibility of states - not courts - to "make those broad moral and policy judgments" about juvenile sentencing reform.

"Jones's argument that the sentencer must make a finding of permanent incorrigibility is inconsistent with the court's precedents," Kavanaugh added.

As long as the state considers the youth of the offender during sentencing, no other analysis is required, Kavanaugh wrote.

In a scathing dissenting opinion, liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the court effectively gutted previous rulings that imposed new restrictions on juvenile sentencing.

"The court is fooling no one," Sotomayor wrote, saying that without a finding of permanent incorrigibility, judges can effectively circumvent the court's previous rulings that limited such sentences.

Sotomayor noted that 15 state courts have found that the earlier Supreme Court rulings required a finding of incorrigibility.

"The question is whether the state, at some point, must consider whether a juvenile offender has demonstrated maturity and rehabilitation sufficient to merit a chance at life beyond the prison in which he has grown up. For most, the answer is yes," Sotomayor wrote.

In a 2012 ruling, the Supreme Court had decided that mandatory life sentences without parole in homicide cases involving juvenile offenders represented cruel and unusual punishment. The court had previously ruled that juveniles could not be executed and only juveniles accused of murder could be subjected to life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In 2016, the justices decided that the 2012 ruling applied retroactively, meaning that convicted criminals imprisoned years earlier could then argue for their release.

Conservative former Justice Anthony Kennedy, who Kavanaugh replaced in 2018, was a key vote in the earlier rulings, siding with the liberal justices in favor of curbing juvenile sentences, although he stopped short of saying they were always unconstitutional.

Kennedy wrote in the 2016 ruling that life in prison should be reserved for juveniles whose crimes reflected "irreparable corruption."

Of the 50 states, 29 allow life sentences without parole for juveniles while 20 states have no prisoners serving such sentences, according to the Sentencing Project, a nonprofit group that supports sentencing reform.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Why corporate America appears to be drifting away from the Republican Party

    Public protests over Georgia's voting law likely contributed to many companies' taking a strong stand. AP Photo/Jeff AmyThere’s a growing rift between corporate America and the GOP – two groups that have long been bedfellows. The latest incident involves a restrictive voting law passed in Georgia – with dozens of other states working on their own measures meant to limit voting. Over 300 companies, CEOs and other executives signed a statement printed in The New York Times to “defend the right to vote and oppose any discriminatory legislation,” while Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver. Republicans reacted furiously and warned of retribution, including eliminating tax breaks for companies taking a stand on the issue. Texas’ governor backed out of throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell bluntly warned companies to “stay out of politics” – though he later softened his tone. Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to capitalize on the fracture. As a management professor, I study how corporate executives’ values and political views affect the decisions they make on behalf of their companies. While I believe CEOs are partly responsible for the growing business-GOP divide, it’s not the only factor driving it. A tight relationship loosens up The close relationship between corporate America and the Republican Party dates back to the 1970s. Companies provided financial support to conservative war chests and in return received business-friendly policies like reduced corporate taxes and regulations. The alliance has arguably been quite a success for Big Business. Corporate taxes as a share of U.S. gross domestic product are only about 1%, the lowest since the 1930s and down from 4.1% in 1967. But this union has become increasingly strained in recent years over a range of social issues, particularly regarding LGBTQ rights. For example, in 2015 many companies including Apple and Walmart denounced so-called religious freedom laws like one passed in Indiana that would allow businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ customers. The following year there was a similar corporate backlash over North Carolina’s ban on transgender individuals using public bathrooms. Boycotts by several companies, including PayPal and the NCAA, led to a partial repeal in 2017. Companies were also vocal during former President Donald Trump’s presidency over such matters as his travel ban from Muslim-majority countries and his comments following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. For some, it seemed like the role he and other Republicans played in laying the ground for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol may have been the last straw, as dozens of companies including AT&T and Marriott said they would cut off donations to the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s election. The push for more restrictive voter laws continues the battle over the election. Republicans in states across the country cite alleged fraud in the 2020 election – despite no evidence that any occurred – as the impetus behind their push. Why have companies become more outspoken in recent years and willing to upset an alliance that has helped them reduce their tax bills and regulatory hurdles? My research suggests there are three driving forces for this trend. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, left, has said companies need to ‘do what’s right.’ Loren Matthew/AP Images for Bloomberg Global Business Forum CEOs doing ‘what we think is right’ The CEO is the corporation’s top decider, which means his or her political leanings can filter into business decisions. And in recent years, CEOs of some of the largest U.S. companies have cited their own personal values as their reason for speaking out on social issues. As Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told The Wall Street Journal in 2016, “Our jobs as CEOs now include driving what we think is right.” In my own research, I’ve found a CEO’s political affiliation can affect how a company spends money. CEOs who mostly donate to Democrats tend to spend more on their employees, community activities and environmental issues, regardless of their company’s profitability. That is, they seem to believe it’s simply the right thing to do. Republican CEOs, on the other hand, tend to tie spending on outside issues to financial performance, reflecting the notion that companies are responsible to shareholders first and foremost. More recent research also demonstrates that liberal executives tend to pay more attention to gender diversity inside their companies and are less likely to reduce their workforce when economic conditions deteriorate, consistent with the values that liberals prioritize. But relatively few CEOs are staunchly liberal, so the impact of the CEO on this trend may be limited. A recent study found that only about 18% of the more than 3,500 people who served as CEOs of companies in the Standard & Poor’s 1500 from 2000 to 2017 donated primarily to Democratic candidates, while 58% gave mostly to Republicans. Growing worker activism Employees also play an important role driving corporate activism. Recent management research shows that companies with more liberal employees spend more resources on improving gender and race diversity and sustainability issues. Similarly, a 2019 study found that companies are more likely to concede to activists’ demands over issues like reducing carbon emissions and increasing front-line workers’ pay when they have a more liberal workforce. Companies may be responding to research showing the benefits of listening to their employees and showing their voices matter. For example, workers tend to show more trust and commitment toward a company when they feel it shares their values, which leads to higher productivity. A 2017 survey found that 89% of employees said they’d accept a reduced salary to work at a company whose values match their own. Other research shows engagement in social activities like protecting the environment leads to less employee turnover. In my own research, which tracked companies’ engagement on same-sex marriage issues in the 2000s and 2010s, I found that the likelihood of CEOs speaking out on same-sex marriage significantly increased when there were more employees who donated to Democrats – which was true even when the CEO leaned conservative. Tracking popular opinion Public opinion is another factor likely driving the growing rift with the GOP. Corporate executives tend to follow public sentiment, as they want to minimize the risk of losing customers for their products and services. The debate over same-sex marriage is a good case in point. Public support for allowing gay people to marry surpassed 50% for the first time in 2011 – it’s now at 67%. Until then, very few CEOs had made a public statement on the issue, according to my same-sex marriage research. Once popular opinion hit the halfway point, however, a lot more companies – including ones led by conservative CEOs – begin speaking out in favor. Interestingly, even liberal CEOs said very little until 2011, including those who already provided employees with domestic partner benefits. And more recently, it has become even more critical for companies to consider public sentiment when deciding whether to take a stand on a hot-button issue. That’s because their younger customers, especially millennials, increasingly say CEOs have a responsibility to speak out and they would be more likely to buy products if they do. On the voting laws, a recent poll found that most people favor legislation that makes it easier to vote, not harder. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Who’s leaving whom But corporate America isn’t necessarily moving away from the Republican Party and toward the Democrats. Instead, businesses are trying to make clear that their concerns are not partisan in nature. The 100-plus companies that signed a statement supporting voter rights and against bills that would restrict access emphasized this point. I believe a closer look at the three main factors – especially the role of workers and the public – behind the growth in corporate activism suggests something else. Companies aren’t drifting away from the Grand Old Party. Rather, the GOP seems to be doing the drifting, not only from corporate America, but the American public as well.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: M. K. Chin, Indiana University. Read more:MLB’s decision to drop Atlanta highlights the economic power companies can wield over lawmakers – when they choose toA less Trumpy version of Trumpism might be the future of the Republican Party M. K. Chin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Senate Republicans vote to keep their mostly symbolic ban on earmarks

    Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to continue their ban on earmarks — or money for special projects — but "the whole debate was pretty much for show because GOP senators can take earmarks with or without the ban," Politico reports. Senate rules allow earmarks, and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) reportedly told his colleagues at their private lunch, "You can't stop me." Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also said she plans on trying to nail down earmarks for projects in Maine. House Republicans dumped their earmarks ban last week. Several Senate Republicans expected to run for president, including Ted Cruz (Texas), Tom Cotton (Ark.), and Josh Hawley (Mo.), have decried earmarks as wasteful and corrupt. But here's "a fun little side drama to all of this," Politico added: Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), a fan of earmarks, had been telling appropriators that his pal [former President Donald] Trump was about to weigh in with a letter endorsing the controversial practice — giving cover to Republicans worried about blowback. But some Republicans snickered at Graham’s assurance, wondering whether Trump even knew what an earmark was. More likely, they speculated Graham was trying to make it seem like Trump supported earmarks. Whatever the case, the promised letter from Trump never materialized. [Politico] Whatever Trump's views on earmarks, or lack thereof, former Vice President Mike Pence's new organization tweeted they "just make it easier to enact the Biden-Harris-Pelosi-Schumer agenda." Presumably, he meant that in a bad way. Senate Republicans also approved a resolution to oppose raising the debt ceiling without corresponding spending cuts. That resolution is also nonbinding, and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) called it "aspirational," but if Republicans follow through, it could set up another high-stakes debt ceiling showdown this summer. More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyBiden announces U.S. aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030America's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • People are climbing over Trump’s $15 billion border wall with $5 ladders

    Trump's $15 billion border wall is reportedly being overcome by migrants and refugees using cheap ladders, according to a report.

  • Texas to create separate band in which members won't have to play controversial 'Eyes of Texas'

    The announcement comes after the school said in March that band members would no longer be required to play the song.

  • Chauvin trial prosecutors worked under-the-radar with strategic communications firm

    For most of the past year, a strategic communications firm with deep Washington ties has played an integral role for the prosecution in the State of Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin — operating without pay and so under-the-radar that most of its own staff had no idea.The big picture: Finsbury Glover Hering — formerly known as the Glover Park Group — has been conducting media monitoring and analysis as part of legal team special prosecutor Neal Katyal's vision for a three-pronged "modern appeal/trial strategy."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It was Katyal who last June pitched Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on bringing in experts from the firm. Katyal had previously worked with them in civil cases. His strategy held that in such a widely watched criminal case, with such major repercussions for the country, it would be essential for the prosecution to simultaneously consider the trial, an inevitable appeal and how the verdict would sit with Americans overall.What they're saying: "We know in any high-stakes case like this there’s going to be an appeal," said Katyal, a partner at Hogan Lovells and former acting U.S. solicitor general with extensive appellate and Supreme Court experience. He and his team of seven lawyers also provided their services free of charge."You're thinking with one eye to the trial itself, and with the other, how’s it going to look on appeal," he said. "We needed to understand what people would be thinking about after the trial was over."Katyal spoke with Axios on Wednesday, a day after the jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd."We wanted to get a sense of what the public reaction would be if there were a conviction, an acquittal or a mixed verdict," he said. "Were there going to be any threats to public safety?""To win the trial is one thing. To win it in the eyes of the American people in the long term is a different thing," he said. "As a prosecutor, your goal is not 'to win a case' — it’s to do justice. And part of doing justice is not just winning the case but understanding how the verdict will be received."How it worked: While prosecutors Matthew Frank and Erin Eldridge and two outside attorneys, Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher, focused on the case and the trial, Katyal and a team of seven lawyers he assembled from his firm focused on legal motions and appeals.The FGH team, meanwhile, monitored local, national and international media coverage as well as Twitter and other social media. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this monitoring and analysis was all conducted remotely.It was their job to boil down for the prosecution the trends they could observe through publicly available information: Who were the key influencers? Were any errors in media coverage becoming part of the narrative? How was the public consuming what was happening in the courtroom and how did the jury appear to be responding?In a statement to Axios, Ellison said FGH was "a completely integral and invaluable part of the team" and said the firm's advice was "essential to helping us understand the broader conversation around the case" and "the world around us." FGH declined through a spokesman to comment for this story.What's next: In addition to Chauvin's expected appeal, three other former officers who also were involved in Floyd's deadly arrest are set to go on trial jointly in August.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Clean up your mess, Kevin': Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries responds to Maxine Waters censure effort by telling GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to 'sit this one out'

    "Lauren Boebert is a mess. Matt Gaetz is a mess. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a mess," Jeffries said. "Clean up your mess, Kevin. Sit this one out."

  • Putin warns the West as Russian police detain almost 1,800 Navalny protesters

    Security forces detained at least 1,770 supporters of the jailed, hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny amid protests across Russia Wednesday, according to the independent monitoring group OVD-Info.The big picture: At least 30 protesters were arrested in Moscow, 805 in St. Petersburg and 119 in the Urals city of Ufa, among dozens of other cities, the group estimates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNavalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh was among those detained in the Russian capital, per aide Ruslan Shaveddinov.Of note: The arrests came as President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the West against interfering in the Kremlin's affairs, amid growing tension over the stricken Navalny and a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine.Putin said Russia's response would be "asymmetrical, quick and tough" if the West crossed a "red line," per the New York Times.Go deeper: Alexei Navalny's death "a matter of days," spokesperson saysLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp throws support behind Home Depot as the chain faces calls for a boycott over its silence on restrictive voting law

    The left "went after baseball, and now they're going after American jobs," Kemp said in a Tuesday tweet.

  • 'Hell no, don't raise them!': Manchin dismisses GOP-favored gas taxes and user fees to pay for infrastructure

    A GOP-led bloc is assembling an infrastructure proposal ranging from $600 billion to $800 billion, possibly paid for with new charges on drivers.

  • Dems' ambitions narrow as political reality sets in

    After a Trump era that emboldened its left flank, the party’s legislative agenda is gliding down from loftiness to pragmatism.

  • Psaki calls Ohio fatal police shooting of teen who appeared to attack others ‘tragic’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the Ohio police shooting of a 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant ‘tragic’ and said it will fuel the White House to continue addressing ‘systemic racism.’

  • CNN’s Don Lemon calls out Tucker Carlson for 'meltdown' over Chauvin verdict

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson was called out on CNN Tonight With Don Lemon Wednesday for his reaction to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd. Tuesday following the verdict, Carlson railed against the decision, claiming the jury only voted to acquit because they were scared. Carlson later became confrontational and abruptly ended an interview with a former New York City deputy sheriff who criticized Chauvin, and said the verdict was just. “George Floyd's brother Philonise tells CNN Derek Chauvin's conviction is historic. Attorney Ben Crump calls it a victory for equal justice. But that’s not what Fox viewers heard from Tucker Carlson,” Lemon said. “He had a meltdown over the verdict, accusing jurors of caving, afraid riots would break out if they acquitted Chauvin. Seriously.” Lemon later said he believes Carlson’s rhetoric is all about ratings and nothing more. “I don’t buy the political aspirations thing,” Lemon said, “I just think this is just about wanting more ratings and power in television. But, you know, I could be wrong. I just think it’s a ratings grift. That’s it.”

  • Florida’s transgender sports ban headed for defeat in GOP-controlled state Senate

    The issue was magnified when the NCAA put states like Florida on notice.

  • There Are No Issues on Which China Can Be Considered an Ally

    China’s economic liberalization and integration into the international order did not —as many expected — result in its political liberalization or its development into a responsible international actor. Rather, its economic successes have only allowed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to tighten its authoritarian grip at home and flex its muscles abroad. With hindsight, most observers today recognize that treating liberalization theory as an inevitability was a mistake, and one that led to a series of additional errors. And yet, now that China has arrived as a great power — one prosecuting a genocide inside its borders while seeking to extend them — many, including the powers-that-be in the Biden administration, seem intent on repeating those same mistakes. I wouldn’t go so far as to say that Antony Blinken or the other top brass at the State Department believe that with time, sunlight, and water, the current regime will soon give way to a better one. Few could have such naïveté fairly ascribed to them. However, they are acting on another equally pernicious premise: that the fundamental character of the CCP can and should be set aside at times so that the United States can work with the country on discrete issues. We see this belief manifesting itself most notably and most recently in the United States’ efforts to engage with China on environmental issues. On Saturday, the American and Chinese governments released a joint statement announcing that “the United States and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands.” Jimmy Quinn has already poured cold water on the idea that China’s actual environmental performance aligns with its lofty green rhetoric. Contra this statement, China is primed to increase its already world-beating emissions over the next several years. And nothing in the statement, or the Paris Agreement, or any other international accord will hold the CCP accountable for the discrepancy between its words and its actions. The only beneficiary of the issuance of such a statement is the CCP itself, which has, for all intents and purposes, gotten the American government to certify that it takes climate change seriously and is acting to remedy it. Worse, this statement seems to place the United States and China on equal footing as contributors to and solvers of the problem, which the Chinese propaganda machine is sure to use to counter critiques of the regime’s human-rights violations and aggressive geopolitical posturing. It’s an enormous error for the Biden administration to earnestly believe and act upon the idea that the CCP is interested in environmental improvement, rather than the benefits that appearing to commit to such a goal confer upon it. That the character of the regime is inseparable from its motivations and behaviors as it pertains to particular issues should also be made readily apparent by the CCP’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. From the very beginning, its objective was not to stop the spread of the disease and share vital information with the global community, but to mitigate blame and cover its own tracks. As early as last March, China had already erected an elaborate line of coronavirus-related deceptions, as laid out here by Jim Geraghty. In its rush to shift focus from its early incompetence and mendacity, the CCP hurried coronavirus vaccines to the market prior to proving that they would be capable of the task at hand. Sure enough, its Sinovac product, which it foisted upon desperate countries such as Chile, has been shown to be only 16 percent effective after a first dose and 67 percent effective after a second in real-world studies. Both marks fall well short of the protection that the United States’ Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all provide after one dose. Chile — a victim of the CCP’s cynical vaccine diplomacy strategy — has seen a surge in cases and deaths despite a massive vaccination effort. It’s difficult to say how many lives might have been saved had the Chinese government put the truth in front of what it deemed its immediate, short-term interests throughout this crisis, but it didn’t because it is incapable of doing so. Ruthlessly pursuing its own short-term interests is an immutable part of the CCP’s nature. The 2022 Winter Olympics, set to take place in Beijing, are yet another example of a seemingly unifying international issue that the Chinese government will seek to exploit for its own purposes. It used the 2008 Games for propaganda purposes to announce its arrival as a world power. Fourteen years later, it will seek to showcase the People’s Republic as a competent, technologically adept, and civilized country — the very model of a modern major nation. The United States would be making a grave mistake by not pursuing a diplomatic boycott along the lines of what Senator Mitt Romney is proposing to counter this forthcoming charm offensive. By failing to reckon with the fact that the Chinese regime’s character — as well as its domestic and geopolitical objectives — are indivisible from its approach to any given issue, the Biden administration is empowering it to achieve those objectives. It is incumbent upon the president and his diplomatic corps to identify these spheres — the environment, coronavirus, sports, etc. — as battlegrounds, and engage on them.

  • After being called liars by Deshaun Watson’s lawyer, 12 of Tony Buzbee’s 22 clients will attend status conference

    The cases against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson return to court on Thursday for a status conference. Attorney Tony Buzbee says most of his clients will personally appear for the hearing. Via Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston, Buzbee said that 12 of the 22 plaintiffs have “insisted on being present” for the hearing “because [more]

  • High court moves away from leniency for minors who murder

    After more than a decade in which the Supreme Court moved gradually toward more leniency for minors convicted of murder, the justices on Thursday moved the other way. The case is important because it marks a break with the court's previous rulings and is evidence of the impact of a newly more conservative court. The Supreme Court had previously said that those sentences should be rare.

  • The legal war between the Saudis and their former spymaster

    The family of a former top Saudi intelligence official who is living in exile and locked in an international feud with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman say they have become pawns in the kingdom’s efforts to bring the spy chief home. Now, an attempt by the family to appeal the convictions has failed, according to Saudi authorities. The Jabri family alleges that Saudi authorities interfered in the legal process, including circumventing appeals proceedings, which Riyadh denies.

  • Aaron Sorkin reveals what scared him the most about his Oscar-nominated screenplay for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

    Sorkin shares how scenes in the film took him out of his comfort zone and was "brand new territory" for the director and screenwriter.

  • Jill Biden to visit Navajo Nation, once floored by COVID-19

    Jill Biden is traveling to the country's largest Native American reservation, the Navajo Nation, which was hit hard by the coronavirus but is outpacing the U.S. in vaccination rates while maintaining strict pandemic restrictions. The trip Thursday and Friday will be Biden's third to the reservation that spans 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) in the Four Corners region, and her inaugural visit as first lady. The trip comes as the Navajo Nation marked 10 consecutive days with no known COVID deaths and far fewer daily cases than early on in the pandemic, when the reservation had one of the country's highest per-capita infection rates.

  • Black Bear, review: Aubrey Plaza is both a homewrecker and a mere wreck in this surreal tale

    Dir: Lawrence Michael Levine. Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon. 15 cert, 105 min The one thing that can be said about Black Bear with certainty is that there is a black bear in it – a hefty but unthreatening-looking beast with a habit of turning up at what could be called existentially pivotal moments. Beyond that, though, things start to get tricky. It might help to think of Lawrence Michael Levine’s new film as a lo-fi reimagining of a certain David Lynch classic – a Mumbleholland Drive, if you will – in which Lynch’s nightmarish vision of Hollywood has been replaced by its American indie equivalent, a hipster Purgatory rife with mind games that are vicious enough to twist reality itself. The setting is an artistic retreat at a remote, rambling lake house in upstate New York, where Allison (Aubrey Plaza) has come to be inspired. An independent filmmaker with a notebook full of blank pages, she’s looking for idea fuel – and her hosts, Gabe (Christopher Abbott) and Blair (Sarah Gadon), would seem to offer a promising mile-per-gallon rate. They’re a young artistic couple who quit the big city after struggling to make a living in their respective fields – his music, hers dance – while Blair is also expecting a baby, though without much obvious enthusiasm. Over dinner, Allison senses tension and stokes it up with loaded questions and red wine, playing the two off against each other while keeping her own cards clasped close to her chest. “You’re really hard to read,” Blair eventually tells her in a state of some confusion. “I get that all the time,” Allison counters. “But I actually think I’m so easy to read that people get confused, and make it harder on themselves.” Well, confusion certainly ensues. The conversation shifts indoors, becoming increasingly strung out and erotically charged. Things come to a crunchingly melodramatic head, and then…a cut to black, and a fresh start. The lake house is now the site of a madly fraught indie film shoot, and Allison an actress on the bourbon-necking verge of breakdown. Gabe is now her husband and director, and Blair her elegant co-star, and the two are feigning an affair in the hope that Allison’s performance might be improved by a little off-screen torment. What’s more, the film they are making seems to have been inspired by the earlier argument – except here, Allison is Blair, and Blair Allison. For the love of Paddington, Bungle and Baloo, what is going on?