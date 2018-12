(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a series of petitions to stay the execution of a man who was convicted of killing a police officer on Christmas Eve of 2000 along six other inmates after they escaped prison, court documents showed.

Joseph Garcia, 47, a member of the "Texas 7," is scheduled to die by lethal injection in the state's death chamber in Huntsville at 6 p.m.







(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Sandra Maler)