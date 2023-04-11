U.S. Supreme Court rejects stay for Louis Gaskin; execution set for Wednesday

Louis Gaskin

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request for a stay of execution from Louis Gaskin, who is known as the “ninja killer” and is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Florida Supreme Court had already rejected the 56-year-old Gaskin’s appeal. Gov. Ron DeSantis is the only person who could grant a stay at this point and spare Gaskin from the needle at Florida State Prison in Raiford.

That is unlikely since DeSantis signed the death warrant for Gaskin’s execution.

Gaskin was convicted in 1990 of two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Robert and Georgette Sturmfels on Dec. 20, 1989, in Palm Coast. Gaskin shot them from outside the house and then broke in and shot them again. Gaskin then stole items, some of which he gave to his girlfriend as Christmas presents. He was sentenced to death for their murders.

After killing the Sturmfels, Gaskin targeted another couple in Palm Coast, trying to lure Joseph Rector outside before he shot him through a window. But Rector and his wife managed to escape. Gaskin was convicted of the attempted first-degree murder of Joseph Rector on the same night in the same section of Palm Coast.

Rector’s wife, Noreen Rector, told The News-Journal she opposed Gaskin’s execution while her husband told WESH that he supported it. Noreen Rector also said she hoped the execution did not help DeSantis’ presidential ambitions.

The jury also convicted Gaskin of two counts of armed robbery and two counts of burglary.

Gaskin also confessed to killing a third man in 1986. He has been on death row for 33 years.

Protests, vigil planned

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty plans to hold a vigil and peaceful protest at 5 p.m. across from Florida State Prison at 23916 NW 83rd Ave., in Raiford. For information, contact the group's executive director, Maria DeLiberato, at info@fadp.org.

Media coverage

News-Journal reporter Frank Fernandez will be among media witnesses allowed to watch the execution. Reporters attending must are not allowed to bring in a laptop, a cellphone or smartwatch, or even their own notepad and pen. The Department of Corrections will provide each reporter with a notepad and two pencils.

