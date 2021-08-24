U.S. Supreme Court requires Biden to revive Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' immigration policy

FILE PHOTO: A migrant boy, an asylum seeker sent back to Mexico from the U.S. under the "Remain in Mexico" program officially named Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), is seen near two members of the Mexican National Guard at a provisional campsite near th
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lawrence Hurley
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected President Joe Biden's bid to avoid reinstating an immigration policy implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump, that forced thousands of asylum seekers to stay in Mexico awaiting U.S. hearings.

The court, with three liberal justices dissenting, rejected the Biden administration's effort to block a Texas-based judge's ruling requiring the government to revive Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.

The brief order by the justices means that U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling now goes into effect.

The court's decision referenced its 2020 ruling that thwarted Trump's bid to end a program introduced by Democratic former President Barack Obama that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants - often called “Dreamers” - who entered the United States illegally as children.

Both cases concern whether the government followed the correct legal process in unwinding a previous administration's policy.

Biden, who has sought since taking office in January to reverse many of Trump's hardline immigration policies, rolled back the MPP program. Republican-led Texas and Missouri challenged the Democratic president's move.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Father, sons face federal charges lottery scam

    A father and his two sons were charged in connection with a “10-percenting” scheme in which they cashed winning Massachusetts state lottery tickets on behalf of the ticket holders to avoid taxes on the winnings, the U.S. Attorney said.

  • 60,000+ asylum-seekers who had applications rejected by the Trump administration over 'blank spaces' are about to get a second chance

    The Trump administration sought to discourage asylum claims by rejecting more than 60,000 applications for new, pedantic reasons, prompting a lawsuit.

  • Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies

    An Arizona economic development group on Tuesday said it had made a deal with Taiwanese economic development officials aimed at making the U.S. state more attractive to Taiwan's semiconductor industry as the world's biggest chipmaker eyes a $12 billion plant in Phoenix. The Taiwan-USA Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office, which is supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed an agreement with economic development officials in the greater Phoenix area to find ways to bring more of Taiwan's vast semiconductor industry to the metro area.

  • New surveillance video shows final moments on camera of newlyweds murdered while camping in Utah

    New footage shows last moments on camera of Utah newlyweds fatally shot while camping as FBI investigates

  • Minnesota Supreme Court delivers blow to Line 3 opponents

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal by opponents of Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline, letting stand a key decision by independent regulators to allow construction on the project to proceed. Without comment, the state's highest court declined to take the case, issuing a one-page order that effectively affirmed a decision in June by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. And it left the Native American and environmental groups that have been protesting at construction sites across northern Minnesota with a dwindling number of legal options. The Court of Appeals declared that the state's Public Utilities Commission correctly granted Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge a certificate of need and route permit for the 337-mile (542-kilometer) Minnesota segment of what's a larger project to replace an aging crude oil pipeline built in the 1960s that can run at only half capacity.

  • Pelosi Strikes a Deal, and House Passes $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan

    The House on Tuesday adopted a $3.5 trillion budget resolution, taking a major step toward enacting President Biden’s ambitious economic agenda that calls for increased spending on education, health care and renewable energy. The 220-212 vote along partisan lines followed days of negotiations between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and a group of centrist Democrats who threatened to withhold their support unless the House voted first on a different piece of legislation, the $1 trillion infrastructur

  • Father and sons who promised to help lottery winners avoid taxes charged with illegally claiming $21 million in prizes

    They're accused of running a scam known as 'ten percenting' in which they take a 10% fee in order to claim lotto winnings for people who don't want their name attached to a big prize.

  • It's 'Back to That Isolation Bubble' for Workers Pining for the Office

    SAN FRANCISCO — Before the pandemic, Roya Joseph’s days at the office were defined by interaction. She looked forward to casual conversations with co-workers, mentorship sessions with managers and periodic, freewheeling chats — known as “teatime” — in the office kitchen. All that was swept away when Joseph, a water engineer for Black & Veatch, an engineering firm, was sent home from her Walnut Creek, California, office along with the rest of her colleagues as the coronavirus began spreading thro

  • Cowboys Roster Cuts: New kicker waived; Dallas’ COVID situation alters plans

    The Cowboys released the ex-CFL star after less than a week; the team has no active kickers at the moment for Sunday's preseason finale. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • Alex Jones Flips On Trump, Decides Maybe 'He's A Dumbass'

    The Infowars conspiracy theorist raged at the former president for recommending the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • ‘The Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Embarrasses Anti-Vax Protesters in NYC

    Comedy CentralOver the past few years, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has emerged as “the king of humiliating Trump fans,” as our own Matt Wilstein put it.During the 2020 election, Klepper confronted rowdy (and maskless) Trump worshippers at one of the former president’s many packed pandemic rallies; pressed a number of pro-Trump insurrectionists just before they stormed the Capitol; and got into an animated back-and-forth with MyPillow guy (and Big Lie-peddler) Mike Lindell.On Monday evening,

  • I served in Afghanistan as a US Marine, twice. Here’s the truth in two sentences

    This veteran and Missouri U.S. Senate candidate saw what the Afghan National Security Forces really were. | Opinion

  • Dominion CEO broke down in front of his kids during Rudy Giuliani's sweaty news conference where he spread conspiracy theories about the company

    Dominion CEO John Poulos told The New York Times he yelled so loudly that his wife and two children came to check on him.

  • The Taliban Now Controls a U.S.-Made Super-Surveillance System

    AFP/Getty ImagesIn Kabul, checkpoints are now manned by Taliban fighters using biometric scanners paid for by the American people to hunt down civilians who worked and fought alongside us, in what should be a reckoning for everyone who sold biometric surveillance as a tool for good.Over the last 20 years, Afghanistan became a technological training ground. It was the place America experimented with new weapons of war, like the Predator drone, often with horrific results. It’s also where we exper

  • 'Don't panic and get back to work', Taliban order former officials

    Ashraf Haidari, an economist at the Aghan finance ministry, was waiting anxiously at home when a call came from the Taliban: a commander ordered him back to work so he could help run the country once the "crazy foreigners" had left. On the other end of the line was a Taliban commander, urging Haidari to return to his ministry where he works allocating funds to the country's 34 provinces. To fit in with the norms of the previous Taliban rule, when they brutally enforced a strict interpretation of Islamic law, Haidari grew a beard.

  • Barron Trump's Enrollment in This New School Confirms Melania Isn't Relocating to NYC Just Yet

    Melania Trump isn’t ready to make New York City her home again right now. The former First Lady and son Barron Trump will be remaining at Mar-a-Lago in Florida for the upcoming school year, which was confirmed when the 15-year-old’s new private school, Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, sent out a note to parents. ‘We […]

  • Arizona Supreme Court delays release of election audit records

    The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday that contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to conduct the Maricopa County 2020 election audit would not need to release records from their review by next week.

  • ‘Tyranny of the minority’: Idaho Supreme Court rules voter initiative law unconstitutional

    The justices wrote that the law aims to “prevent a perceived, yet unsubstantiated fear of the ‘tyranny of the majority.’ ” Their decision was unanimous.

  • Duterte announces plan to run for vice president of Philippines, in potential blow to US

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte plans to run for vice president, sidestepping presidential term limits in an unorthodox maneuver with possible ramifications for the United States in the Indo-Pacific.