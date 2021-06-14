U.S. Supreme Court seeks Biden views on Harvard admissions dispute

  • FILE PHOTO: A tour group walks past the front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington
  • The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington
1 / 2

U.S. Supreme Court seeks Biden views on Harvard admissions dispute

FILE PHOTO: A tour group walks past the front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lawrence Hurley
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to give its views on whether the justices should hear a challenge to Harvard University's consideration of race in undergraduate student admissions.

The case, should it be taken up by the court, would give the court's conservative majority a chance to end affirmative action policies used to increase the number of Black and Hispanic students on American campuses.

The action by the court signals the interest of at least some of the nine justices in considering an appeal brought by a group called Students for Fair Admissions, founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, of a lower court ruling that upheld Harvard's program. The lawsuit accused Harvard of discriminating against Asian American applicants in violation of a landmark 1964 federal civil rights law.

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

The use of affirmative action has withstood Supreme Court scrutiny for decades, including in a 2016 ruling involving a white student backed by Blum who challenged a University of Texas policy, though the justices have narrowed its application.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in November ruled that Harvard's consideration of race was not "impermissibly extensive" and was "meaningful" because it prevented the racial diversity of its undergraduate student body from plummeting. A federal judge in 2019 also ruled in favor of the Ivy League school after a three-week trial.

Harvard, one of the world's most prestigious schools, has said that the number of Black and Hispanic students would drop by nearly half if its affirmative action program were to be struck down. Lawyers for Harvard said it considers race "only in a flexible and non-mechanical way" and does not automatically favor certain races in deciding which students to accept.

Blum's group sued in 2014, accusing Harvard of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination based on race, color or national origin under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. Harvard is a private university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts that receives federal funding.

Students for Fair Admissions has said its members include Asian American applicants rejected by Harvard. The identities of these Asian Americans have been withheld throughout the litigation. Blum has said all of them earned high test scores and participated in extracurricular activities in high school and that Harvard's lawyers questioned many of them during the litigation.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: NATO approaches Qatar to seek training base for Afghan forces after withdrawal

    Security officials under NATO command have approached Qatar to secure a base that can be used to train Afghan special forces as part of a strategic commitment after foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan, three senior Western officials said. After two decades of war, forces from 36 countries involved in NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan are set to pull out of the country in coordination with a U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11. "We are holding talks to earmark a base in Qatar to create an exclusive training ground for senior members of the Afghan forces," said a senior Western security official in Kabul.

  • Justices defer Harvard case on race in college admissions

    With abortion and guns already on the agenda, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court is considering adding a third blockbuster issue — whether to ban consideration of race in college admissions. The justices on Monday put off a decision about whether they will hear an appeal claiming that Harvard discriminates against Asian American applicants, in a case that could have nationwide repercussions. The court asked the Justice Department to weigh in on the case, a process that typically takes several months.

  • Free Guy director talks why he left the Uncharted movie to make a video game-inspired action-comedy

    Shawn Levy sat down (virtually) with EW at the E3 gaming conference to discuss all things Free Guy.

  • Biden: Democratic nations in a race to compete with autocratic governments

    Western democracies are in a race to compete with autocratic governments, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday. "We're in a contest, not with China per se, ... with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century," Biden told a news conference at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain.

  • Democrats battle Republican-led voting curbs in Georgia

    Democrats and their allies are mounting a major effort to educate Georgia voters on sweeping new voting restrictions passed by the state’s Republican-led legislature ahead of next year’s crucial U.S. Senate and congressional races. The push is focused heavily on minorities, particularly Black voters, who were key to Democrat Joe Biden's narrow win in Georgia and victories for two Democratic U.S. Senators in run-off contests in January. Voting-rights advocates say Black voters are most likely to be impeded by the new law.

  • Caution on Iran nuclear deal as G7 leaders vow to stop bomb

    Diplomats from outside the European Union cautioned Sunday that negotiations with Iran to salvage a landmark nuclear deal still need more time, as leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations reaffirmed a commitment to stop the Islamic republic from building nuclear weapons. Iranian envoys held another round of negotiations with international delegations in Vienna a day after EU coordinators suggested that differences over the 2015 accord limiting Iran's nuclear activities had narrowed further. The Vienna meetings are aimed at rebuilding a nuclear containment agreement between Iran and major world powers that the Trump administration withdrew the United States from in 2018.

  • It Will Cost $28 Million to Go to Space With Jeff Bezos. Here’s What You Get.

    The New Shepard space system will fly a space tourist on July 30. Here's what you get for $28 million.

  • The Latest: Iran approves first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

    Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country has approved an emergency use of its first domestically developed coronavirus vaccine that could bring the hardest-hit country in the Middle East closer to inoculating its citizens against COVID-19. The TV quotes the health minister, Saeed Namaki as saying, “Permission to use the Iranian vaccine COVIran Barekat was issued yesterday.” Iran has also said it is working on a vaccine with cooperation from a foreign country.

  • Royal expert claims Biden broke etiquette rules by wearing sunglasses to meet the Queen

    ‘If you’re meeting the Queen face-to-face, there’s no sunglasses or anything like that at all because eye contact is quite important with any introduction’

  • Top US diplomat says ‘China has to cooperate’ with investigation into Covid’s origins

    “The main purpose is to make sure that knowing what happened, why it happened, how it happened, we can put in place what’s necessary to prevent it from happening again or at least to mitigate the next outbreak,” Sec. Blinken told CBS on Sunday about the new inquiry

  • Apple sets limits on legal requests after Justice Department snooped on top Democrats

    The new policy comes amid reports that the Trump-era Justice Department seized data on two Democratic congressmen

  • Carlos Ghosn: US Army veteran and son admit helping ex-Nissan boss flee trial in Japan

    Michael Taylor, 60, and his son Peter, 28, pleaded guilty to helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn escape trial in Japan in a box flown to Lebanon aboard a private jet

  • ‘She reminded me of my mother’: Joe Biden meets the Queen at Windsor Castle

    The British monarch hosted the US President and First Lady for tea on Sunday afternoon

  • Clippers eager to exorcise their false-start demons in Game 4 vs. Jazz

    The Clippers have shown they can finish strong, but they'll need to eliminate their early-game gremlins to beat the Utah Jazz in the playoffs.

  • Stepfather indicted in connection to ‘suspicious’ death of Grand Prairie boy

    Jojo King’s stepfather said he found the 6-year-old inside a toy chest and he must have suffocated, Jojo’s biological father said.

  • Father, son plead guilty to helping Ghosn flee Japan

    An American father and son pleaded guilty in Tokyo on Monday (June 14), to charges that they illegally helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter, could now face up to three years in prison. Buses believed to be carrying the two were seen arriving in court on Monday. Prosecutors accuse them of helping Ghosn escape Japan in a box aboard a private jet to Lebanon in December 2019. The pair allegedly received 1.3 million for their services.In March, they were extradited to Japan from the United States.That's after a months-long battle to prevent that by their American lawyers. Those lawyers argued that the two could face relentless interrogations and torture. Suspects in Japan are interrogated without their lawyers present, and are often denied bail before trial.Japan's conviction rate is 99%.Taylor and his son are now being held at the same jail in Tokyo, where Ghosn was previously detained. At the time of Ghosn's escape, he was awaiting trial on charges that he understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statements by USD$85 million, over the course of a decade. He was also accused of enriching himself at his employer's expense through payments to car dealerships. Ghosn has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He remains a fugitive in his childhood home in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

  • NASCAR live updates and results: Kyle Busch scores 99th Xfinity Series win at Texas

    Lap-by-lap highlights and results from the Alsco Uniforms 250 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

  • ‘Nixon On Stilts And Steroids’: Watergate-era White House lawyer digs into bombshell new Trump scandal

    ‘Nixon didn’t have that kind of Department of Justice,’ former White House Counsel says

  • Trump Justice Department official denies knowledge of snooping on Democrat lawmakers

    Rosenstein tells associates he had no knowledge of subpoena targeting Schiff

  • WhatsApp launches privacy campaign after backlash

    The head of WhatsApp says governments should "demand more security" as encryption comes under fire.