U.S. Supreme Court spurns Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule

WDSU - New Orleans

Saharan dust continues across the area. Air quality is a concern for people who have breathing issues. Elderly, young and those who have trouble breathing should limit outdoor activity. Not only are we dealing with the dust, but it's hot outside. That stresses the body as well. The humidity is high so the heat index today was around 100-103. There is a low risk severe storms Wednesday for parts of the Northshore into South Mississippi. An upper high will steer some rain and storms our way during the hot time of the day Wednesday. Hot weather through the weekend with the potential for even hotter weather Sunday into the first of the week. A heat advisory may be necessary. Medium risk for tropical development in the West Caribbean. Upper high will protect our area, but send some tropical weather towards Mexico.