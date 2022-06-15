U.S. Supreme Court spurns Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid by Republican state officials to take over the legal defense of a hardline immigration rule imposed under former President Donald Trump barring permanent residency for immigrants deemed likely to need government benefits.

