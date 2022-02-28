U.S. Supreme Court takes up dispute over Native American adoption law

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court is seen after it was reported Stephen Breyer will retire, in Washington
Andrew Chung
·3 min read

By Andrew Chung

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to resolve a dispute over the legality of decades-old federal requirements that give Native American families priority to adopt Native American children in a challenge pursued by a group of non-Native adoptive families and the state of Texas.

The justices will review lower court decisions that declared several key parts of the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 unconstitutional. President Joe Biden's administration and several Native American tribes are defending the law, which aims to reinforce tribal connections by placing Native American children with relatives or within their communities.

The U.S. Congress passed the 1978 law in response to concern over child welfare practices that had resulted in the separation of large numbers of Native American children from their families through adoption or foster placement, usually in non-Native American homes. Tribes and Native American advocacy groups have maintained that the child welfare law helps preserve their culture and family connections.

The law set federal standards for removing children from their families and placing them for foster care or adoption, including requiring that "preference" be given to members of a child's extended family, other tribe members or "other Indian families."

The plaintiffs in the case are three couples who sought to adopt or foster Native American children - Jennifer and Chad Brackeen, Nick and Heather Libretti, and Jason and Danielle Clifford - as well as Altagracia Socorro Hernandez, whose Native American biological child was adopted by the Librettis. They sued in federal court in Texas in 2018 alongside the states of Texas, Louisiana and Indiana.

Among other claims, the plaintiffs said the statute racially discriminates against non-Native Americans, violating the Constitution's Fifth Amendment guarantee of equal protection under the law, and that it unconstitutionally directs the actions of state agencies in adoption matters. A federal judge ruled favor of the challengers on both claims in 2018.

In a 325-page ruling last April, 16 judges sitting on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed the judge's ruling, but affirmed the invalidation of certain parts of the law either by a majority vote or by an equally divided 8-8 margin.

That ruling led to four appeals filed at the Supreme Court, including by the Biden administration and four Native American tribes to defend the law, and by Texas and the adoptive families challenging certain aspects of the 5th Circuit's ruling.

The federal government said in legal papers that although the law has stemmed the widespread separation of Native American children from their families they are still more likely to be removed than other children.

Texas said the law forces upon the state a child custody regime based on race and that "the high numbers of adoptions and fostering of Indian children are often a sign, not the cause, of the high risk of neglect, violence, gang activity, drug abuse, alcoholism and suicide among Indian children."

The case is due to be heard during the court's next term, which begins in October, with a ruling due by June 2023.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • AP PHOTOS: Exit out of Ukraine: escape by foot, train, car

    By car, train, foot and — in at least one case — office chair, tens of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in the bordering nations of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, and the Czech Republic. The chaotic run for freedom was captured by Associated Press photographers as more than an estimated 100,000 people have been forced to flee the country during the Russian invasion. The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees with “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

  • Teen driver dies in single-car crash Friday night; passenger injured

    A Volkswagen went off Lost Man's Road near Ellettsville Friday night and crashed. The driver was killed an a passenger injured.

  • Two injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 near South Rockwood

    A Dodge Caravan van was heading northbound in the southbound lanes on I-75 and crashed head-on with a Cadillac sports utility vehicle.

  • Studies find young Black employees are most susceptible to imposter syndrome: '[It] needs to be dealt with'

    Imposter syndrome is the direct result of biases like systemic racism and classism — making women of color the most susceptible to feeling it.

  • Hats, flags and deafening cheers: Conservative gathering consecrates Trump

    At a large weekend gathering of conservatives in Florida, attendees browsed a sea of merchandise emblazoned with "Trump": Pink cowboy hats, sparkly purses, and T-shirts touting him as the 2024 presidential candidate. But buried within the brassy rows of Trump merchandise at The MAGA Mall store were hats touting another figure: Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a potential 2024 rival to former President Donald Trump, who has hinted repeatedly that he wants to run again. DeSantis is the only governor for whom Ronald Solomon, owner of The MAGA Mall, says he sells merchandise.

  • Man shot by Wilmington police during arrest sentenced to four years in prison

    The charges stem from March 2020 incident when Wilmington police responded to a call for a domestic dispute on the 3200 block of W. Second Street.

  • An Iran Nuclear Deal Looks Close. What That Means for Oil Markets.

    The country can likely increase oil production by more than 1 million a day this year, raising global production by about 1.5%.

  • Ukraine crisis: Russian ballet company cancels remaining UK tour dates

    All the remaining Russian State Ballet of Siberia performances are cancelled.

  • With Illinois, CDC guidance around masking changing, where do Peoria Public Schools stand?

    The change comes as masks mandates across Illinois and the United States are lessening along with CDC guidance.

  • Defense Department says Russia frustrated by Ukrainian resistance

    Russia is growing frustrated by the level of Ukrainian resistance its military has encountered during the invasion, according to a senior U.S. Defense Department official who briefed reporters on Saturday.The official said that there has been an increase in the influx of troops into the country. Thirty percent of Russian troops entered Ukraine as of Friday, but later, that number jumped to 50 percent. The Defense official added that the...

  • Biden’s handling of immigration gets low marks in his own pollster’s survey

    A majority of likely midterm voters — 66 percent — disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration issues, according to a new survey conducted by a

  • High court to weigh limits to EPA efforts on climate change

    The Supreme Court is hearing a case its conservative majority could use to hobble Biden administration efforts to combat climate change. The administration already is dealing with congressional refusal to enact the climate change proposals in President Joe Biden's Build Better Back plan. Now the justices, in arguments Monday, are taking up an appeal from 19 mostly Republican-led states and coal companies over the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

  • Lethal bronzing disease killing cabbage palms all over Gainesville

    Lethal bronzing disease is an incurable and deadly disease that afflicts date palms as well as cabbage palms.

  • Suspect in OKC homicide dies in fatal car crash Thursday

    The eleventh homicide in Oklahoma City also involved a man who died in a car crash Thursday, officers say.

  • Diplomats reconvene in Vienna for Iran nuclear talks

    Diplomats from Iran and world powers reconvened in Vienna on Monday to seek a deal reviving Tehran’s 2015 nuclear accord, with pressure mounting for results soon. Among them was Iran’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, who returned to Vienna after consultations with his government in Teheran over the weekend. The United States has participated indirectly in the talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then President Donald Trump.

  • Consumers are losing patience with the supply chain

    Shoppers are worn out as supply chains have disrupted everything — including buying expectations and behaviors. The big picture: They largely understand that getting things like cars and appliances takes more time. But they have zero tolerance for delays of smaller purchases, according to retail experts.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: It's been impossible to ignore or avoid global manufacturing and logistics probl

  • BP fights back: Energy giant tries again to shut down gas profiteering lawsuit in Kansas

    The test case involving the tiny southeast Kansas town of Mulberry could affect hundreds of thousands of Kansans facing hundreds of millions in extra gas bills.

  • Airspace closures hit airlines hard

    STORY: The closure of EU airspace to Russian airliners knocked airline stocks Monday (February 28).Shares in European airlines and airport operators were down between 3 and 6% in early trade.Without access to Russia's airspace, carriers will have to divert flights south while also avoiding areas of tension in the Middle East.For Finland's national carrier, Finnair, that could mean a loss of business as it uses a route across Russian skies from Europe to Asia via its hub in Helsinki.As a result, the firm saw its shares tumble more than 20%.In Asia, Singapore Airlines said on Monday it was suspen ding all services between Singapore and Moscow until further notice for "operational reasons."Lufthansa says its flights to Asia are operating with long detours. Japanese and Korean carriers are among the few still able to use Russian airspace. But the shutdowns and flight cancellations are also set to affect cargo traffic, further exacerbating global supply chain woes. Two of the world's largest logistics companies, UPS and FedEx said they were halting deliveries to Russia and Ukraine on Sunday (February 27).Meanwhile, German logistics company DHL said it had temporarily suspended shipments to and from Ukraine and was avoiding Ukrainian airspace for its global operations.

  • Colts’ Carson Wentz working out with Michael Pittman Jr.

    Despite trade rumors swirling, Colts QB Carson Wentz is getting some work in with his WRs.

  • Supreme Court Justice pick

    Pres. Biden picks Ketani Brown Jackson for Supreme Court.