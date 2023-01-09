U.S. Supreme Court tells appeals court to reconsider Austin inmate's request for new trial

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday granted a Travis County death row inmate's challenge of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals' decision to uphold his conviction and death sentence, sending it back to the appeals court.

The Supreme Court directed the appeals court to further consider a brief that the office of Travis County District Attorney José Garza filed, admitting that — due to past issues with the formerly Austin Police Department-run DNA lab — prosecutors had offered flawed and misleading forensic evidence at the 2011 trial of Areli Escobar, and this evidence was crucial to the outcome of his case.

The appeals court still has the option to reach the same conclusion and uphold the conviction again.

The trial of Escobar, convicted of sexually assaulting and fatally stabbing 17-year-old Bianca Maldonado, is so far the most high-profile case to be reexamined after a state audit revealed that the Austin Police Department's DNA lab was incorrectly analyzing forensic evidence. The state Department of Public Safety now runs the lab.

In May 2009, Maldonado was stabbed 46 times, beaten and sexually assaulted before dying of blood loss at her Decker Lane apartment, where Escobar also lived, investigators have said. The slain LBJ High School student was alone with her 1-year-old son, who was injured but survived.

One year ago, state district Judge David Wahlberg recommended a new trial for Escobar, citing a myriad of reported issues with the lab.

"It would be shocking to the conscience to uphold the conviction," Wahlberg concluded, adding that Escobar's "trial was fundamentally unfair."

During Escobar's 2011 trial, DNA analysts testified that tests found the victim's blood on Escobar's shoes and shirt; that blood on Maldonado's door belonged to the suspect; and Maldonado could not be excluded as the source of blood found in a car Escobar had driven.

With no witnesses, no forced entry and no known ties between Escobar and Maldonado, prosecutors emphasized the DNA evidence at Escobar's trial, telling jurors that the compelling and trustworthy evidence provided pieces of a puzzle that fit together to prove his guilt.

Those results, however, were called into question when a 2016 audit by the Texas Forensic Science Commission discovered substantial problems at the Austin police crime lab, which had tested evidence in Escobar's case or packaged evidence for testing in an outside lab.

According to the audit, DNA analysts didn't follow scientifically accepted practices; lab executives lacked necessary scientific and technical knowledge; and poor quality control allowed evidence to be contaminated in the testing process.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Supreme Court tells appeals court to reconsider Austin death row case