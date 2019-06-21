U.S. Supreme Court tosses black Mississippi inmate's murder conviction in racial case

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court, confronting racial bias in the American criminal justice system, on Friday threw out a black Mississippi death row inmate's conviction in his sixth trial for a 1996 quadruple murder conviction, finding that a prosecutor unlawfully blocked black potential jurors.

The court, in a 7-2 ruling, found that the actions of the prosecutor violated the right of Curtis Flowers, 49, to receive a fair trial as required by the U.S. Constitution. While the court sided with Flowers, its ruling does not preclude Mississippi from putting him on trial for a seventh time.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)