U.S. Supreme Court turns away Dakota Pipeline operator's appeal

Lawrence Hurley
·2 min read

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a bid led by Dakota Access oil pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP to avoid additional environmental review of a section that runs under an artificial lake and is opposed by nearby Native American tribes.

The justices left in place a lower court decision that ordered the federal government to undertake a more rigorous environmental study of the pipeline's route underneath Lake Oahe, which straddles the border of North Dakota and South Dakota. The pipeline, which opened in 2017, will continue to operate as the review is carried out.

The Dakota Access pipeline has been the subject of a lengthy court battle between tribes seeking its closure and Dallas-based Energy Transfer.

Whether the project should be shut down was not at issue in Energy Transfer's Supreme Court appeal. But Energy Transfer said in court papers that the pipeline remains "vulnerable to a shutdown" with the new environmental review pending.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the Yankton Sioux Tribe, the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe have opposed the biggest pipeline out of the Bakken shale basin. The pipeline runs about 1,170 miles (1,885 km) from North Dakota to Illinois. The disputed section on federal property under Lake Oahe, an artificial reservoir on the Missouri River, is 1.7 miles (2.7 km) long.

The tribes draw water from the lake for various purposes, including drinking, and also consider the waters of the Missouri River to be sacred. Their lawyers have said the tribes are worried about a potential oil spill.

The tribes lobbied hard to prevent the easement under the lake from being approved and initially appeared to have succeeded when in 2016 the administration of Democratic former President Barack Obama said it would review its original action to allow construction. But after Republican Donald Trump became president in 2017, the government endorsed the original decision to grant an easement.

Democratic President Joe Biden's administration urged the Supreme Court not to hear the appeal, saying the pipeline operator concerns about a shutdown were overstated.

Washington-based U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg in 2020 found that the government had violated a law called the National Environmental Policy Act and threw out the approval.

Boasberg ordered a more detailed "environmental impact statement," which is the decision the pipeline operator was challenging. Boasberg subsequently ruled that the pipeline be shut down but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit blocked that decision while allowing the additional environmental review.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the federal agency overseeing the permit approval process, has said it expects to complete the review later this year.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One person dies after domestic stabbing incident in Jacksonville

    One person died from injuries sustained in a domestic stabbing incident at the Rodeway Inn & Suites off of Marine Boulevard.

  • Case of man in fatal stabbing of Fort Myers Beach library director may be nearing trial

    Adam M. Soules, accused of killing Fort Myers Beach Library Director Leroy Hommerding, will likely use an insanity defense, lawyers report.

  • Truck convoy organizer eyes DC Beltway shutdown

    A truck convoy organizer says that his group has plans to shut down the Capital Beltway in the D.C. region this week.Bob Bolus, who owns a Scranton-based tow truck and truck parts business, said in a Sunday interview that there are plans to block off the Beltway, a local Fox News station reported."I'll give you an analogy of that of a giant boa constrictor," Bolus said to Fox5. "That basically squeezes you, chokes you and it swallows you, and...

  • High court takes case involving refusal to serve gay couples

    The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a new clash involving religion and the rights of LGBT people. The high court said Tuesday it would hear the case of Colorado-based web designer Lorie Smith. Smith offers graphic and website design services and wants to expand to wedding website services, but she says her religious beliefs would lead her to decline any request from a same-sex couple to design a wedding website.

  • Putin's Baseless Claims of Genocide Hint at More Than War

    Moscow, in another escalation toward a possible invasion of Ukraine, is issuing a growing drumbeat of accusations, all without evidence, that center on a single word. “What is happening in the Donbas today is genocide,” President Vladimir Putin of Russia said Tuesday, referring to Ukraine’s east. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Senior Russian officials and state media have since echoed Putin’s use of “genocide.” Russian diplomats circulated a document to the United Nat

  • Dad tells 4-year-old to shoot at police during altercation at McDonald’s, Utah cops say

    Officers went to the McDonald’s after the dad pulled a gun on workers because he received the wrong order, police said.

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.

  • Wildlife officials mark rare Florida panther for death

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency formed to protect wildlife, has taken an unprecedented step and marked for death a rare Florida panther known as FP 260.FP 260 is still alive, but has been targeted for capture and euthanasia, Craig Pittman reports for the Florida Phoenix.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Because of an Immokalee rancher's persistent complaints that FP 260 was killing her calves, the federal agency decided th

  • Now Trump Says His Accounting Firm Was 'Broken' By 'Radical Leftist' Racists

    That's not what the accounting firm says.

  • Donald Trump’s Social Media App Slammed as ‘Parler Trick’ After Stalling on Launch

    Many potential users reported Truth Social failed to admit them in its opening day

  • Detroit police break up Native sugarbush ceremony, saying 'sovereign stuff is not valid'

    Detroit police break up peaceful and permitted Native sugarbush ceremony in River Rouge Park

  • Twitter Users Spit Trump 'Truths' After News About His Imminent App Launch

    Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, is reportedly set to roll out on Apple's app store this week.

  • Ukraine-Russia: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

    Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis. Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

  • Harvard economist and former Obama advisor says Russia is 'basically a big gas station' and is otherwise 'incredibly unimportant' in the global economy

    On the brink of imposing sanctions on Russia, the US and Europe have sought to reduce a ripple effect that could destabilize their own economies.

  • Lynn Smith: Red state socialism

    I’d argue that what Americans are now witnessing is not an economic crisis with social consequences, but rather a social crisis with potential economic consequences.

  • Tucker Carlson Defends Putin Amid Ukraine Crisis: ‘That Is Not Treason’

    Fox News reached out to the Russian dictator a second time for an interview, but also reached out to Ukrainian President Zelensky

  • Putin Orders Troops Into Ukraine After Shocking Declaration

    SERGEY BOBOKRussian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian “peacekeeping” troops to the pro-Kremlin regions of Luhansk and Donetsk after unilaterally declaring that the two chunks of Eastern Ukraine should be considered independent states.The dramatic escalation, which many fear could lead to all-out war, followed an address to his nation on Monday, in which the Russian president formally announced “the immediate recognition” of the pro-Kremlin regions of Luhansk and Donetsk—which stretch

  • State senator scrutinized after photos of female aide found

    A Nebraska state senator called for a criminal investigation after one of her colleagues said he would resign after admitting that he took photos of a female legislative aide without her knowledge. Democratic state Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha sent a letter urging the state attorney general and Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the conduct of Republican Sen. Mike Groene to determine if he committed any crimes, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Groene told The Associated Press Friday that he planned to resign this week to avoid putting his family through a public ordeal.

  • As Putin sends troops into Donbas, White House avoids the 'I' word

    Deploying forces in eastern territories "would not itself be a new step," a senior official says amid calls for stepped up sanctions.

  • U.S. sanctions Russia for declaring independence of eastern Ukraine territories

    President Biden's executive order expands upon previous sanctions issued when Russia invaded Crimea in 2014.