U.S. Supreme Court weighs conservative groups' bid to conceal donors

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington
Lawrence Hurley
·3 min read

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday is set to hear arguments in a challenge by two conservative groups to a California requirement that tax-exempt charities disclose to the state the identity of their top financial donors.

The nonprofit groups - the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center - argued that California's policy violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and association. They argued that if the information were to be made public it could lead to harassment or threats to their donors.

The Thomas More Law Center is a conservative Catholic legal group. The Americans for Prosperity Foundation, which funds education and training on conservative issues, is the sister organization of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative political advocacy group - both founded by conservative billionaire businessman Charles Koch and his late brother David.

Democratic-governed California, the most populous U.S. state, has said the donor information is required from such groups as part of the state attorney general's duty to prevent charitable fraud.

The state requires that charities provide a copy of the tax form they file with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service that lists donors who contribute large amounts. Larger groups have to disclose donors who contribute $200,000 or more in any year. That information is not posted online and is kept confidential.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, is set to hear an appeal by the groups of a lower court decision upholding the policy, which has been in place since 2010.

The two groups are backed in the case by nonprofit organizations across the ideological spectrum including liberal groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBT rights group, as well as business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

New York, which is one of several states with a similar requirement, filed a brief on behalf of 16 states supporting California.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2018 reversed a federal judge's ruling in favor of the groups, prompting them to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Former President Donald Trump's administration had urged the Supreme Court to hear the case even as it defended the federal government's right to request the same information.

The administration of President Joe Biden, who took office in January, has backed off Trump's full support for the groups.

Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in court papers that California's requirements are generally lawful but still asked the court to toss out the 9th Circuit ruling and send the case back for further review on whether the groups can pursue a challenge based on how the state applied the rules to them.

The case could have broad ramifications if the Supreme Court sets a new standard that could make it easier for groups, including those active on political issues, to withhold the identity of donors. The court in the past has been hostile to political campaign finance restrictions - it ruled in 2010 that corporations and other outside groups could spend unlimited funds in elections - but has upheld disclosure requirements.

Former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who became U.S. secretary of health and human services last month, had been defending the policy. His successor, Democrat Rob Bonta, was confirmed by California's legislature last week.

Some congressional Democrats have called for conservative Amy Coney Barrett not to participate in the case because Americans for Prosperity spent money last year in support of her Senate confirmation as a justice.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will DUnham)

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court to debate whether nonprofits must reveal donors despite threat of violence

    Some fear the Supreme Court case could apply a new standard with sweeping implications for the disclosure of campaign donors and dark money groups.

  • After George Floyd’s murder, protests and trial, what’s really changed in SC?

    Hundreds marched and clashed with police in downtown Columbia after the death of George Floyd. After the guilty verdict, what has really changed?

  • Biden Administration to Send Aid to India Amid Devastating COVID Outbreak

    President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will be sending additional supplies and support to India as the country deals with a massive COVID surge.

  • Supreme Court asked to review case against border device searches

    The ACLU and EFF have asked the Supreme Court to hear a challenge against warrantless phone and laptop searches at borders, including airports.

  • UK economy 'set to grow at fastest rate on record'

    Experts forecast faster growth because of the vaccine rollout and easing of lockdown restrictions.

  • U.S. Supreme Court ponders cheerleader's profanity in free speech flap

    A Pennsylvania teenager whose profanity-laced outburst on social media got her banished from her high school's cheerleading squad is in the spotlight at the U.S. Supreme Court this week, arguing "I shouldn't have to be afraid to express myself." Brandi Levy, who made her Snapchat post away from school and on a weekend, is at the center of a major case testing the limits of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech. The nine justices on Wednesday are set to hear arguments in the Mahanoy Area School District's appeal of a lower court ruling in favor of Levy that found that the First Amendment bars public school officials from regulating off-campus speech.

  • Mar-a-Lago primary: Missouri Republicans seek Trump’s favor with open Senate seat

    “His endorsement will definitely be very significant,” said Rep. Jason Smith, one of two Missouri Republicans holding an event at former President Donald Trump’s golf club this week.

  • Pope ordains 9 priests, saying: Stay humble, compassionate

    Pope Francis on Sunday gave the Catholic church nine new priests, encouraging them in an ordination ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica to be humble and compassionate and to stay close to the rank-and-file faithful, whose trust in clergy has been sorely tested by decades of sex abuse scandals. Professing obedience to the pontiff during the Mass on Sunday were six men from Italy and one each from Romania, Colombia and Brazil. The men removed their masks, part of COVID-19 safety protocols, when they knelt before Francis and he lay his hands on their head as part of the ordination ritual.

  • For many U.S. college Republicans, time to 'move on' from Trump

    When a majority of Cornell University's Republican club voted to endorse President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, many of its moderate members left the group. After Joe Biden won and club leader Weston Barker wrote an op-ed in the school paper urging people to accept the Democrat as the legitimately elected president, pro-Trump members defected. The club remains deeply divided months later, Barker said, with its members - like Republicans nationally - split on the best path forward as the party looks to regain some power in next year's midterm congressional elections.

  • U.S. ‘determined’ to help India: Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said the United States stands ready to help India deal with a massive spike in coronavirus cases, noting that India helped Americans at the start of the health crisis.On Twitter, Biden said, quote: "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need."Earlier on Sunday, the White House said the U.S. will immediately provide raw materials to help India manufacture the Covishield vaccine, along with medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to what has been billed a 'COVID tsunami'. Washington said it would also send therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits and ventilators.The U.S. was under mounting pressure to help India, where oxygen plants are being pushed to the brink. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, as the country set a global record for new COVID-19 infections in a single day. U.S. officials are also actively considering sending India its unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that have not yet been approved for use domestically, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC on Sunday. In India - time is of the essence -- with a rate of one COVID-19 death in just under every four minutes in Delhi alone, as its underfunded healthcare system buckles.

  • Ronnie Wood: Rolling Stones guitarist given all-clear after second cancer diagnosis

    The Rolling Stones guitarist, 73, has been given the all-clear after a second cancer diagnosis.

  • Republicans fret over AOC backing for Biden as 100-day mark draws near

    McCarthy accuses president of ‘socialist bait and switch’New York progressive voices approval for administration President Biden delivers remarks on the newly passed American Rescue Plan on 15 March 2021. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images As Joe Biden welcomed a series of polls showing majority approval for his first 100 days in the White House, and prepared to address Congress for the first time on Wednesday, Republicans attacked his progressive record in office. One senior senator said: “AOC said his first 100 days exceeded her expectations. That’s all you need to know.” Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was talking to Fox News Sunday about remarks by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a congresswoman and leading progressive from New York. Speaking to an online meeting on Friday, she said: “The Biden administration and President Biden have definitely exceeded expectations that progressives had.” Citing the $1.9tn Covid relief and stimulus bill, Ocasio-Cortez said Biden had been “very impressive” in negotiating with Congress to pass “progressive legislation”. She also voiced dissatisfaction with Biden’s $2.25tn infrastructure package. On Sunday, speaking to CNN’s State of the Union, Vice-President Kamala Harris trumpeted the administration’s achievements. “We are going to lift half of America’s children out of poverty,” she said. “How about that? How about that? Think about that … That’s good stuff. That’s really good stuff.” Republicans oppose the price tag on the American Jobs Plan and priorities within it, including plans to raise taxes on wealthier Americans and proposed spending on environmental initiatives. So do some Democrats – on Sunday the West Virginia senator Joe Manchin, a key vote in the 50-50 chamber, told CNN he favoured a slimmed down, “more targeted” bill. Graham was not the only senior GOP figure to complain about something many on the left have praised: that Biden campaigned as a moderate but is governing more as a progressive. Also speaking to Fox News Sunday, the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, accused Biden of “a bait and switch. The bait was he was going to govern as bipartisan but the switch is, he’s governed as a socialist”. Graham said: “During the campaign, he made us all believe that Joe Biden would be the moderate choice, that he really thought court-packing was a bonehead idea. All of a sudden we got a commission to change the structure of the supreme court. Making DC a state, I think that’s a very radical idea that will change the make-up of the United States Senate.” Progressives defend Biden’s commission on the supreme court as a necessary answer to Republican hardball tactics that skewed the panel 6-3 in favour of rightwing judges. However, Biden’s commission to examine the issue both contains conservative voices and is unlikely to produce an increase beyond nine justices any time soon. A bill to make DC a state, thereby giving the city representation it currently lacks and almost certainly electing two Democratic senators, has passed the House but is unlikely to pass the Senate. “AOC said his first 100 days exceeded her expectations,” Graham added. “That’s all you need. I like Joe Biden, but I’m in the 43%.” Sunday brought a slew of polls. Fox News put the president’s approval rating at 54% positive to 43% negative, nine points up on Donald Trump at the same time four years ago. NBC put Biden up 51%-43%, ABC made it 52%-42% and CBS reported a 58%-42% split. Graham also insisted Biden had “been a disaster on foreign policy”. The South Carolina senator was once an eager ally of John McCain, the late Arizona senator, presidential nominee and a leading GOP voice on foreign affairs. Biden was a senator from Delaware for 36 years and chaired the foreign relations committee. “The border is in chaos,” Graham said, “the Iranians are off the mat … Afghanistan is gonna fall apart, Russia and China are already pushing him around. So I’m very worried. “I think he’s been a very destabilising president, and economically thrown a wet blanket over the recovery, wanting to raise taxes a large amount and regulate America basically out of business. “So I’m not very impressed with the first 100 days. This is not what I thought I would get from Joe Biden.”

  • Exclusive: Madewell Launching First App

    The denim-rooted brand says the mobile app focuses on perks and personalization for its best customers.

  • Newark Police didn’t fire shots in 2020 due to reform

    Police officers in Newark didn’t fire a single shot in 2020, which means the city did not have to pay to settle police brutality cases, according to NJ.com. Aqeela Sherills, head of the Newark Community Street Team, a group consisting of former offenders working to actively defuse violence in the city’s most violent areas, said “This is significant.”

  • Owners of Manchester United set 4 billion pounds asking price to sell club - Irish Mirror

    Manchester United officials were not immediately available for comment on Saturday. A small group of Manchester United fans gathered outside the club's training ground on Thursday to protest against the Glazer family's ownership as the backlash continued after their involvement in the breakaway European Super League. United were among six Premier League clubs that signed up for the new venture before withdrawing on Tuesday amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government.

  • Residents gather to support Markham mayor despite controversy

    An appellate court overturning a lower court decision Thursday which allowed the mayor of Markham to take office, despite being convicted of mail fraud more than 20 years ago.

  • Cardinals met with long Virginia pass rusher

    Snowden is a Day 3 OLB prospect who is 6-6 but is coming off ankle surgery.

  • Harris, Pelosi make joint Congress speech historic

    President Biden delivers an address before Congress this week. He will be the first president to speak before Congress with two women seated behind him - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. (April 26)

  • Anthony Hopkins wins in shocking upset over Chadwick Boseman, becomes oldest Oscars acting winner

    The 83-year-old star of The Father made history in a surprise win over the late Chadwick Boseman.

  • Google Argentina's domain name bought by man for £2

    The web designer said he did not think it was possible, but Google regained control of it very quickly.