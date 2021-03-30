U.S. Supreme Court weighs TransUnion bid to nix 'terrorist list' lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the front doors of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington
Lawrence Hurley
·3 min read

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled it could narrow the scope of a class action lawsuit against TransUnion in which thousands of people sought damages after the credit reporting company flagged their names as matching those on a government list of suspected terrorists and drug traffickers.

The justices heard arguments in TransUnion's appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld a jury verdict against the Chicago-based company in a class-action suit and ordered it to pay $40 million in damages. Credit reporting companies provide information on an individual's borrowing and bill-paying history to lenders and other businesses.

The legal issue before the Supreme Court is whether the lawsuit, which focused on a federal law called the Fair Credit Reporting Act that requires consumer reporting agencies to provide correct information, should ever have been certified as a class action. The case offers the justices an opportunity to further scale back class actions by requiring stricter criteria for plaintiffs to join, a goal of the business community.

The lead plaintiff, a California man named Sergio Ramirez, and other consumers were incorrectly identified by TransUnion as possible security threats.

During the arguments, some justices indicated there was not sufficient evidence that all of the class members had suffered a "concrete injury" as required when filing such a lawsuit. There were 8,185 class members in the litigation whose names matched names on the government list. At trial it was established only that TransUnion had revealed that information publicly on 1,853 of them.

"I think you have a good argument with respect to the 1,853 ... but I'm more concerned about 6,632 whose information was not in essence published," conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh told the plaintiffs' lawyer, Samuel Issacharoff.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito questioned TransUnion's lawyer, Paul Clement, on his claim that for most of the class members no harm was done.

"The class members whose information was disclosed to third parties certainly had reasons to worry about that, wouldn't you say?" Alito asked.

The justices possibly could send the case back to lower courts for further litigation on how many plaintiffs could potentially recover damages.

Ramirez sued in federal court in 2012 after an incident the previous year at a Nissan automobile dealership. When the dealership performed a credit check using TransUnion, the report noted that Ramirez's name appeared to partially match two names included on a federal government list of people barred from conducting business in the United States because of national security concerns. Neither person was Ramirez.

Although his wife was able to purchase a vehicle, Ramirez said he was embarrassed and shocked and ended up canceling an overseas vacation over concern about the list. After requesting a copy of his credit file, TransUnion sent him a separate mailing stating that his name was matched with two on the list.

The lawsuit noted that the mailing that mentioned the match incorrectly stated that such notification was not part of the actual credit report that creditors or employers would see when, in fact, it was part of it.

TransUnion argued that merely being sent the mailings was not a concrete injury.

A jury in 2017 awarded damages of around $60 million to the class as a whole, including $52 million in punitive damages. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020 upheld the jury verdict but reduced the damages to about $40 million.

The business community has long sought to curb class action lawsuits, which can lead to big payouts to plaintiffs and their lawyers. TransUnion is backed in the case by various business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as well as companies including The Home Depot Inc, eBay Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds evacuated after fire at Indonesian oil refinery

    More than 900 people from a nearby village were evacuated after a massive fire broke out early Monday at the Pertamina Balongan Refinery in Indonesia’s West Java province, officials said. About 20 people were injured, including refinery workers and several villagers who suffered burns while passing through the area, the local disaster mitigation agency said. Nicke Widyawati, chief executive officer of state-owned oil and gas corporation Pertamina, said firefighters were still battling the blaze and attempting to cool down the area to prevent it from spreading.

  • Anti-Trump group amps up pressure on GOP lawmakers who voted against election results

    The ads are part of a push from the Republican Accountability Project, which plans to spend $50 million to weaken Trump and his allies.

  • Supreme Court Signals Narrow Ruling Likely on Goldman Investor Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it is headed toward a narrow ruling on shareholder lawsuits as the justices grappled with accusations that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. misled investors in the lead-up to a 2010 Securities and Exchange Commission fraud lawsuit against the firm.Hearing arguments Monday by phone, the justices suggested they might tell a lower court to revisit whether Goldman Sachs shareholders could press a class action suit. But several justices also indicated they had only minor quibbles with the reasoning of the appeals court decision to let the suit go forward.“This seems like an area that, the more I read about it, the less that we write, the better,” Justice Stephen Breyer said.The clash is the court’s first over shareholder lawsuits since former President Donald Trump appointed three justices and created a 6-3 conservative majority. Corporate advocates are looking to take advantage of that majority to put tighter limits on shareholder lawsuits.But conservative and liberal justices alike suggested the issues in the Goldman Sachs case had narrowed as it bounced up and down the court system. “It seems to me that you’ve both moved towards the middle,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett said.The investors, led by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, say they were deceived by Goldman Sachs’ repeated public assurances that it was being vigilant about avoiding conflicts of interest. They say the assurances proved to be false, as details emerged about a group of so-called collateralized debt obligations, known as CDOs, including the Abacus portfolio that was at the center of the SEC suit.Abacus PortfolioThe SEC said in its 2010 lawsuit that Goldman Sachs created and sold Abacus without disclosing that the hedge fund Paulson & Co. helped pick the underlying securities and bet against the vehicle. Goldman shares tumbled 13% on the day the suit was filed.Later that year, Goldman paid $550 million to settle with the SEC, a record amount for a Wall Street firm. Though Goldman didn’t admit wrongdoing, the firm said it made a “mistake” in not disclosing the Paulson & Co. role, an unusual acknowledgment in an SEC case.The Supreme Court case centers on the rules the court has crafted to determine whether shareholders have enough in common with one another to press a securities-fraud suit as a class action.In 1988, the high court said judges can presume that investors all relied on any public misrepresentations when they bought shares. But that ruling also said defendants can rebut that presumption -- and block certification of the class action -- by showing that the statements had no impact on the share prices.Goldman Sachs says its assurances about conflicts were so “generic” they couldn’t possibly have been responsible for propping up the stock price. The statements included promises in regulatory filings that the firm had “extensive procedures and controls that are designed to identify and address conflicts of interest” and that “our clients’ interests always come first.”Wall Street’s peddling of CDOs remains a touchstone of the global financial crisis, evidence to many that clients came second to the massive profits bankers were making for themselves. Much of the 2008 economic collapse was fueled by losses suffered by banks and hedge funds that owned the complex securities.Ultimately, the U.S. government was forced to provide a $700 billion taxpayer-financed bailout for the financial industry.The case, which the court is scheduled to decide by late June, is Goldman Sachs v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, 20-222.(Updates with Barrett comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DraftKings Steps Into The Ring With WWE

    One of the leading online sports betting companies is continuing to add to its list of sports league deals with an announcement Monday. What Happened: DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) entered into an agreement to make the sports betting company the official gaming partner of the WWE. The deal centers on the free-to-play offerings from DraftKings. A free-to-play game will be launched to coincide with the upcoming two-night WrestleMania being held April 10-11. DraftKings will have an exclusive license to media assets and in-game branding to WWE pay-per-view events. Related Link: What Did Analysts Think Of DraftKings’ Investor Day Presentation? Why It’s Important: The upcoming WrestleMania in Tampa Bay will be aired exclusively on the Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) streaming service Peacock in the U.S. This could bring extra viewers to the pro wrestling event that don’t have access to the WWE network. DraftKings signed a similar deal with the UFC earlier this month, giving it exclusive access to the league as an official partner. DraftKings now has deals in place as an official daily fantasy sports partner, authorized gaming operator and free-to-play games partner with several of the top professional sports leagues. The free-to-play and daily fantasy games have offered a great way for DraftKings to gain potential customers in territories before sports betting is legalized. WWE says it has access to 900 million homes worldwide. Price Action: Shares of DraftKings are down 4% to $60.96 at publication time. WWE shares are about flat at $54.96. Photo credit: Miguel Discart, Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Michigan Is The 'Most Exciting State' For Online Sports Gambling8 Stocks To Watch For 2021 March Madness© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Gold futures post back-to-back losses

    Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday, with strength in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields pushing prices down for a second session. "There is a degree of optimism around the vaccination rollout and the restarting of the economy," said David Russell, director of marketing at GoldCore. "Gold appears not to be fairing very well in this environment, having traded below $1,680" during the session. April gold fell $28.30, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,683.90 an ounce after losing 1.2% on Monday. Prices based on the most-active contract ended at their lowest since March 8, FactSet data show.

  • Watch: Maternal health experts answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy

    An OB-GYN and pediatrician field questions from pregnant people considering the vaccine, including if timing matters and if it impacts fertility.

  • NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Opens Covid-19 Vaccine To Age 30 And Up Tomorrow, Age 16 And Over Starting April 6

    Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday announced that New Yorkers 30 years old and over are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines starting tomorrow and that eligibility expands to age 16 and older on April 6. Cuomo said more than 2 million doses have been administered at New York State-run and FEMA-assisted mass vaccination sites and more than 9 […]

  • Mass Killings Put Myanmar Coup Back on International Media Agenda

    The deaths of at least 114 people on Saturday has put the crisis in Myanmar back on the front pages of media around the world. But the country’s government is trying hard to prevent such coverage. The country’s military seized power on Feb. 1 in a coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi […]

  • Global NGOs call on the Biden administration to concoct a plan for sharing vaccine surplus with nations in need

    The letter called for urgency as the US's vaccination rate speeds up and demand is met so that the surplus supply can quickly be distributed globally.

  • Teens charged in carjacking death of UberEats driver due in court

    Mohammad Anwar died last week after the teens allegedly Tased him while attempting to carjack him.

  • Myanmar coup: Generals celebrated amid global fury over massacre

    As 100 died and the US condemned their "reign of terror", the coup leaders held an Armed Forces Day celebration.

  • Stranded Suez ship is finally freed

    The massive cargo ship that's been blocking the Suez Canal since last has week has finally been freed, and the huge backlog of other vessels - hundreds of them - waiting to pass through is starting to move again.That's according to the canal authority on Monday.The 430-yard-behemoth, known as the Ever Given, became stuck diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds on the 23rd of March when it ran aground, blocking a trade route which is used by about 15% of the world’s shipping traffic for six days, and costing the canal $14-$15 million a day. Marcus Baker is the head of marine and cargo at Marsh Incorporated. He says it highlights the importance - and vulnerability - of the world’s global supply chain."I mean, this is a very significant maritime artery, one of only two major canals in the world that operate in this way in terms of moving ships from one ocean to another.""Now, you've got to remember that 90% of the world's goods are moved by ship. That's why the maritime industry is still so incredibly important for global trade. So any blockage of any kind that delays things has an unprecedented impact on global trade, and that's exactly what we've seen in the last week."The Suez Canal Authority's chairman, Admiral Osama Rabie, has said that investigations will show that the organization wasn't responsible for the incident.After dredging and excavation work over the weekend, rescue workers from the authority and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage succeeded in partially refloating the ship earlier on Monday using tug boats, according to marine and shipping sources.The Ever Given is now being moved to a lake that sits along the canal for inspection.Admiral Rabie has also said it could take from two-and-a-half to three days to clear the traffic jam of other ships. Shipping group Maersk said the knock-on effects on global shipping could take weeks or months to unravel.

  • DOJ lawyer Michael Sherwin was right to discuss Capitol riots on '60 Minutes' interview.

    Michael Sherwin only gave the public information they deserve to know — how the government is handling a crucial investigation.

  • Banks May Take a $10 Billion Hit on Archegos. What That Could Mean for the Stocks.

    Heightened trading activity was a savior for banks last year, but the recent fallout from Archegos Capital Management’s margin call last week will muddy the picture when the largest banks report first-quarter results next month. Analysts at J.P. Morgan Securities said in a note Tuesday that they expected that banks collectively would face trading losses in the range of $5 billion to $10 billion, as result of Archegos being “highly leveraged” at an estimated five to eight times holdings. Analysts had previously thought industry losses would come in between $2.5 billion and $5 billion.

  • Ariana Grande joining 'The Voice' for season 21 as a coach

    NEW YORK (AP) — “The Voice" is switching their positions for Ariana Grande: the pop star is taking her seat in the coach's chair later this year. NBC said Tuesday that Grande will join the Emmy-winning series for its fall 2021 cycle. Grande will be joined by Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

  • Ballot counting for Amazon's historic union vote starts today

    Vote counting begins today in the historic effort to unionize Amazon’s Bessemer, Alabama fulfillment center. Voting began by mail on February 8, after Amazon repeatedly attempted to delay the vote or force workers to submit ballots in-person, in spite of pandemic restrictions. The company simultaneously sought to bolster its image of existing working conditions while confronting progressive/leftist politicians like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who played a key role in pushing the company toward the $15/hour warehouse minimum wage it now celebrates.

  • Teacher’s racist rant after Zoom call with Black family in California sparks outrage

    The teacher is accused of using racial epithets against a Black family.

  • Watch 'Saturday Night Live' explain the multimillion-dollar phenomenon of crypto art and NFTs in an Eminem parody

    Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon broke down nonfungible tokens to a parody of an Eminem song - and the internet loved it.

  • Biden to elevate potential Supreme Court nominee to high-profile appeals court

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is considered a candidate for the Supreme Court after Biden promised to name a black woman for the first time in history.

  • Biden judicial nominees represent diverse professional backgrounds, identities

    President Joe Biden's first group of federal judiciary candidates includes three Black women and a Muslim American, along with a range of experiences.