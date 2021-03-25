U.S. Supreme Court widens ability to sue police for excessive force

FILE PHOTO: View of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lawrence Hurley
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday expanded the ability of people to sue police for excessive force, ruling in favor of a New Mexico woman who filed a civil rights lawsuit after being shot by officers she had mistaken for carjackers.

The 5-3 decision allowed the woman, Roxanne Torres, to pursue her lawsuit accusing New Mexico State Police officers Richard Williamson and Janice Madrid of violating the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment ban on illegal searches and seizures even though she had not been immediately detained, or seized, in the incident.

The court determined that in order to sue for excessive force under the Fourth Amendment, it is not necessary for a plaintiff to have been physically seized by law enforcement.

"We hold that the application of physical force to the body of a person with intent to restrain is a seizure even if the person does not submit and is not subdued," conservative Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the ruling.

Roberts was joined in the decision by the court's three liberals and one of his fellow conservatives, Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Three other conservatives justices dissented. The newest justice, conservative Amy Coney Barrett, did not participate because she had not yet joined the court when the case was argued in October.

In a dissenting opinion, conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch said a "seizure" under the Fourth Amendment has always been defined as "taking possession of someone or something," and he criticized the court's contrary conclusion.

"That view is as mistaken as it is novel," Gorsuch wrote.

The case will now return to lower courts, where the officers could seek to have the lawsuit dismissed on other grounds including the legal doctrine called qualified immunity that protects police and other types of government officials from civil litigation in certain circumstances.

In the 2014 incident, four officers arrived at an apartment complex in Albuquerque and approached Torres, who was sitting in a car. Torres said she fled when she saw people with guns approaching, thinking she was going to be carjacked. Madrid and Williamson fired 13 shots between them, hitting her twice in the back as she drove away in her car.

Torres continued driving but was arrested the next day after being treated in a hospital for her wounds. She was convicted of three criminal offenses, including fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

After Torres sued in a federal court in New Mexico in 2016, the judge dismissed the case, saying there could be no excessive force claim because a "seizure" had not occurred. The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reached the same conclusion in 2019, prompting Torres to appeal to the Supreme Court.

There is heightened public scrutiny of police conduct in the wake of protests in many cities last year against racism and police brutality. Rulings by the Supreme Court in other cases over police powers are due by the end of June.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Nothing subtle about a bullet': Supreme Court says police 'seizure' includes shots fired at fleeing suspect

    The Supreme Court ruling expands Fourth Amendment protections as the nation wrestles with police use of force and split-second decisions by officers.

  • Conservative Heritage Foundation turned down six-figure donations from Facebook, Google

    Flagship conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation turned down a pair of six-figure contributions last year from tech giants Google and Facebook, Axios has learned.Why it matters: CEOs for both companies will be on the Hill on Thursday, where they're expected to endure verbal lashings from both sides of the aisle. Heritage's rejection of their support, which came just days before the 2020 election, is a microcosm of the conservative fury at major tech firms.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's new: Outgoing Heritage president Kay Coles James wrote pointed letters to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai in late October turning down their contributions.The letters, which Heritage provided to Axios, formally rejected a $225,000 contribution from Google and noted that it would be returning a $150,000 donation from Facebook."We cannot in good conscience take money from a company that repeatedly, and blatantly, suppresses conservative speech on your platforms," said the letter to Pichai, language closely mirrored in the note to Zuckerberg.Heritage accused Facebook of blocking referral traffic to the foundation's news and opinion website, and Google of censoring its YouTube videos, including by appending a disclaimer on one pre-election video "meant to cast doubt on the credibility of our well-sourced claims about the risks of voting by mail."The Zuckerberg letter also noted Facebook's decision to block users from posting links to a New York Post story on the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop just weeks before the election.Flashback: According to a Heritage spokesperson, Google had previously donated a total of $1.55 million to the group. Facebook had contributed $275,000.Contributions to Heritage in 2019 alone totaled more than $87 million, according to its financial statements for the year.Between the lines: Heritage's release of its letters to Zuckerberg and Pichai came on the eve of their testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.Both CEOs are expected to face hostile questioning from members on both sides of the aisle. Heritage's complaints last year mirror likely lines of attack from Republicans. Indeed, one GOP congressman, Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, said on Wednesday that he would not accept future donations from Google, Facebook or Amazon.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ted Cruz is selling 'spring break' tank tops featuring himself with a mullet: 'McConnell in the front, MAGA in the back'

    This comes a month after Cruz faced widespread backlash for vacationing in Mexico during Texas' winter storm crisis.

  • With the elderly in mind, U.S. Supreme Court wary of limiting police in home entries

    U.S. Supreme Court justices returned to the contentious issue of police powers on Wednesday as they grappled with whether to make it easier for officers to enter a home without a warrant for reasons of health or public safety in a case involving the confiscation of a Rhode Island man's guns. During arguments in the case, several justices seemed wary of impeding officers from quickly responding to grave situations in which a person might be injured or die, using examples of people who are suicidal or elderly people who may need help. The man, Edward Caniglia, appealed a lower court ruling throwing out his lawsuit accusing police of violating his constitutional rights by bringing him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and taking away his guns without a warrant after a 2015 argument with his wife.

  • How some Asian-American parents are broaching discussions of recent racist attacks with their kids

    After the Atlanta shootings, parents are talking to their kids about the rash of anti-Asian attacks. Here's what to say, according to an expert.

  • Georgia activists call for Coca-Cola boycott until company condemns GOP voting restrictions

    Activists in Georgia are calling for a statewide boycott of Coca-Cola until the company speaks out against measures moving through the state legislature that would restrict voting access, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.Driving the news: The massive Atlanta-based company said in a statement that it supports a "balanced approach to the elections bills that have been introduced in the Georgia Legislature this session," adding: "The ultimate goal should be fair, secure elections where access to voting is broad-based and inclusive."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut activists say the measures moving through Georgia's legislature are all but fair — and roll back expansions to voting access that disproportionately affect people of color. The efforts by Georgia's GOP lawmakers come after the state swung blue for President Biden in 2020 and for Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in 2021.The big picture: The Coca-Cola boycott is part of a broader campaign to pressure Georgia's major businesses to speak out on voting rights. "This past summer, Coke and other corporations said they needed to speak out against racism. But they’ve been mighty quiet about this," organizer Bishop Reginald Jackson told the AJC. Jackson added that if “Coca-Cola wants Black and brown people to drink their product, then they must speak up when our rights, our lives and our very democracy as we know it is under attack.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Democrats launch Senate battle for expanded voting rights

    Democrats are renewing their efforts to muscle through the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, setting up a fight with Republicans that could bring partisan tensions to a climax in the evenly split Senate and become a defining issue for President Joe Biden. Democrats and Republicans both see the legislation, which touches on nearly every aspect of the electoral process, as fundamental to their parties’ political futures. The Senate bill, similar to a version passed by the House earlier this month, could shape election outcomes for years to come, striking down hurdles to voting, requiring more disclosure from political donors, restricting partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts and bolstering election security and ethics laws.

  • Gov. DeSantis announces when Florida’s COVID vaccine age will drop to 40 and then to 18

    All Florida adults will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 5, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday morning.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: ‘We can do more to provide algorithmic transparency’

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to tell Congress that social networks need to be more transparent about the algorithms that influence the content users see.

  • 2 brothers were charged over the Capitol Riot. One yelled a Proud Boys slogan as he broke in, prosecutors say.

    Matthew Leland Klein and Jonathanpeter Allen Klein were accused of destruction of government property and entering a restricted building.

  • Geraldo claims Republicans are trying to suppress voting rights

    Geraldo Rivera may have surprised viewers when he appeared on Fox News Primetime Wednesday where he said something most Republicans would not be willing to say. Asked to give his thoughts on the brewing battle in the Senate over the For the People Act, proposed by Democrats to expand voting rights, Rivera said, “Republicans want to limit the number of people voting. Democrats want everyone to vote. They put the burden of proof, the Republicans do, on the voter. The Democrats say, ‘We assume that you are eligible to vote.’” As fellow panelist Karl Rove shook his head, Rivera continued, “Now, I have no problem with federalizing the presidential election. I would like to have one-size-fits-all in the presidential election. I want to know whether mail-in ballots are appropriate. Absentee ballots.” Though Republicans in state legislatures across the country have recently introduced 253 bills that would hinder voting access in 43 states, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that “states are not engaging in trying to suppress voters whatsoever.” While it’s clear Rivera believes they’re doing exactly that, he said he doesn’t think it’s necessary. “In Ohio, my home state as you know, Brian (Kilmeade), we led absentee ballot vote,” Rivera said. “We had drop boxes and, yet, Donald Trump won decisively by 9 points. Republicans can compete. They shouldn't be afraid of it. I think the Democrats just want everyone to vote regardless.”

  • Federal appeals court rules that states may restrict open carry of firearms

    A California federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday to uphold a county law in Hawaii that strictly limited permits for openly carrying firearms.Why it matters: The 7-4 decision comes amid a renewed gun control debate spurred by two mass shootings that occurred less than a week apart and killed a total of 18 people. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Hawaii resident George Young's suit against the state for denying his application to carry a gun outside his home.“The government may regulate, and even prohibit, in public places — including government buildings, churches, schools, and markets — the open carrying of small arms capable of being concealed, whether they are carried concealed or openly,” Judge Jay Bybee wrote for the majority.The state of Hawaii prohibits residents from openly carrying firearms without a license. Licenses are granted only to residents who prove a need due to "reason to fear injury" to "person or property." The court affirmed the district court's dismissal of Young's challenge, writing that the state's restrictions reflect "longstanding prohibitions, and therefore, the conduct they regulate is outside the historical scope of the Second Amendment."The Second Amendment does not "guarantee an unfettered, general right to openly carry arms in public for individual self-defense," the opinion continued. "Accordingly, Hawai‘i’s firearms-carry scheme is lawful."The other side: Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain called the majority decision “unprecedented” and “extreme," in his lead dissent.Context: Wednesday’s decision overturned a ruling in the same case from roughly a year ago, the LA Times writes.What to watch: It seems likely the ruling will reach the U.S. Supreme Court, CNN reports. The big picture: President Biden has called on Congress to pass legislation on gun control. The White House is also considering implementing gun safety measures through executive action.A Colorado judge overturned Boulder's assault weapons ban 10 days before a gunman opened fire in a grocery store and killed 10 people in the city.Go deeper: Gun control debate returns to CongressRead the full ruling: More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Philippines deploys more patrol ships amid rift with China

    The Philippine military has ordered more navy ships to be deployed for “sovereignty patrols” in the South China Sea, where a Chinese flotilla has swarmed around a disputed reef and ignored Manila’s demand to leave the area. Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has asked about 200 Chinese vessels he described as militia boats to immediately leave Whitsun Reef, a shallow coral region about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of Bataraza town in the western Philippine province of Palawan. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory and that the vessels were sheltering from rough seas.

  • Biden pledges to 'keep the American people safe' after 2 deadly mass shootings

    President Biden mourned the victims of Monday’s mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., calling for “common sense” legislation on gun control in the wake of two mass shootings in less than a week.

  • Ivy League town weighs revamping police; critics see flaws

    The nationwide reexamination of policing after the killing of George Floyd has led an Ivy League college town in upstate New York to consider an ambitious — and contentious — plan to remake its force “from the ground up.” The proposal would replace the 63-officer Ithaca Police Department with a new Department of Community Solutions and Public Safety comprising both armed officers and unarmed “community solution officers” to handle nonviolent calls like petty thefts. As city council members consider the plan, the cross-current of impassioned reactions illustrates the challenges of overhauling traditional police forces.

  • Top Senate Republican blasts sweeping U.S. election reform bill as 'power grab'

    The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blasted a sweeping election reform bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives earlier this month as a "partisan power grab." Democrats say the bill, which updates voting procedures and requires states to turn over the redrawing of congressional district lines to independent commissions, is needed to overcome Republican efforts to make voting across the country harder. "This is clearly an effort by one party to rewrite the rules of the political system," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said at the start of a rules committee hearing.

  • Picnic at Home With the Perfect Products

    Get it now! With this swivel cheese board from Uncommon Goods, you’ll have individual sections for all your different bites (and there’s knife storage built in!). Delivered the next day to your doorstep, Board at Home’s curated boxes include artisanal cheeses handcrafted on small family farms and creameries in northern California.

  • Fact check: No definitive link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and blood clot incidents

    Social media posts have tied reports of blood clots following vaccination with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. This is missing context.

  • Filipino American Rob Bonta named California attorney general

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) nominated Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D) as the state's attorney general on Wednesday, making him the first Filipino American to hold the position in California's history.Why it matters: Lawmakers are coming under pressure to mirror their constituent bases by appointing more people of color.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community has been vocal about a lack of representation in both federal and local offices, particularly after upticks in violence against Asian Americans throughout the pandemic and the Atlanta shootings that killed six Asian women. Bonta, 48, represents Oakland, Alameda and San Leandro in the state legislature and was one of four names recommended for the position by the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus, the Los Angeles Times reports.Bonta, who will replace Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, pushed to reform California's criminal justice system.After moving their family from the Philippines to the U.S., Bonta's parents worked as organizers for the United Farm Workers of America. Living close to founder César Chávez gave Bonta a close-up view of agricultural workers' fight for visibility.What they're saying: "Rob Bonta has been front and center on issues across the spectrum," Newsom said at a press conference on Wednesday. "He's a remarkable person ... A person of character. A person of honor. A person of justice.""Throughout California history, so many of us have felt the sting of hate and discrimination," Bonta said, citing spikes in violence against Asian people. "I have."Asian, Latino, Black, Native American, LGBTQ, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, so many of us have been targeted and attacked because of who we are, where we're from and who we love. But that hate has not defined who we are or what we can achieve." Between the lines: Newsom is trying to fend off a recall campaign and shore up alliances.In recent weeks, Bonta has spoken out against the recall effort.Meanwhile, Asian Americans in national politics are seeking more seats at the table. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Mazie Hirono's (D-Hawaii) ultimatum on Tuesday pushed President Biden to commit to tapping more AAPI leaders for high-level administration roles.Context: AAPI groups in California have pushed Newsom to appoint an AAPI attorney general since January.After naming ex-Secretary of State Alex Padilla to the U.S. Senate, Newsom tapped former Assemblywoman Shirley Weber as the state's top elections official, making her the first Black woman in the role.Bonta joins one of the most diverse state attorney generals electorates in history, Axios' Russell Contreras points out. The big picture: "More than 22 million people make up the API community nationwide. Approximately one-third of Asian Americans live in California, making up 16% of the population," according to the state's 2020 census.AAPI advocates and elected officials have said that an Asian American attorney general could help mend strained relations between immigrant groups and law enforcement, especially as racism against Asian people continues to plague the country.What to watch: Bonta's nomination is subject to confirmation by the state’s Assembly and Senate within 90 days.Go deeper: The number of Asian Americans elected to Congress is at a record highMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Covid latest news: Virus infections highest in 10-19 year olds as cases fall in all adult age groups - watch Coronavirus Act debate live

    Europe's 'Anglo-Saxon' phobia is proving deadly No vaccine passports until everyone offered jab, suggests Boris Johnson Over-50s urged to book vaccine slot in next few days Exclusive: Nightingale courts will continue after lockdown Andrew Roberts: It was capitalism that gave us the vaccines Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Coronavirus cases in the UK are now highest among 10 to 19 year olds, according to new data. For 10 to 19-year-olds, the rate stood at 100.7 cases per 100,000 in the week to March 21, the highest rate of any age group and up by just over 20 per cent week-on-week. The infection rate rose from 39.9 to 63.5 among five to nine year olds, but age groups showed a week-on-week drop in rates. The lowest case rate is now among those aged between 70 and 79. It comes as AstraZeneca says its vaccine has 76 per cent efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19, as the company updated analysis of its Phase III testing. Amid production delays and questions about the effectiveness of its shot, the firm said in a statement its vaccine has 100 percent efficacy against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation due to coronavirus. Follow the latest updates below.