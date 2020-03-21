Has the U.S. Surgeon General Caught a Bad Case of Trumpism?

In normal times, the average American’s experience with the U.S. surgeon general amounts to reading the warnings on a packet of cigarettes or a bottle of alcohol. But in the age of the novel coronavirus, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams has become a regular presence in living rooms—and, recently, not always the most reassuring one.

On March 8, the first time many Americans saw Adams, the 45-year-old sat for an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Adams, who holds the rank of vice admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and oversees 6,500 public health officers, explained the nature of coronavirus to Tapper as if he was one of his anesthesiology patients. But as Tapper pressed on to more political ground—whether the age of former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and President Donald Trump meant they should stop campaigning in person—Adams careened off message.

“Speaking of being at risk, the president, he sleeps less than I do, and he’s healthier than what I am,” responded Adams, 46, who cuts a trim and athletic figure and runs 5Ks.

His claim did not pass the eye test.

Back in Indiana, where Adams served as public health commissioner under then-Gov. Mike Pence during some of the state’s most tumultuous health crises, at least one former aide arched his eyebrow when he watched the interview, texting Adams to see if he was serious.

He was.

“He realized that it came off poorly, but the president’s doctor came out and said he’s on one medication,” said the friend and former aide, who requested anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak on behalf of the surgeon general. “Adams is on six medications for chronic conditions—pre-diabetes, asthma, for example. From just a burden of chronic disease standpoint, it was accurate.”

But if Adams realized he had stumbled, it didn’t seem to alter his approach in subsequent media appearances. More than a week later, in an interview with Fox and Friends, Adams wrongly suggested that South Korea was an authoritarian nation. “We are not an authoritarian nation, so we have to be careful when we say, ‘Let's do what China did. Let's do what South Korea did,’” Adams said of the U.S. ally. (South Korea is a democratic republic.)

On Wednesday, he was asked by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie whether the U.S. could meet the demand for ventilators. “The best way to not run out of ventilators or [personal protective equipment] is to make sure you drive down demand,” Adams responded, discussing the virus in terms that implied people were pursuing—not avoiding—it.

And that’s not to mention a discordant chiding he gave reporters in a March 14 briefing: “No more criticism or finger-pointing,” Adams told the assembled press, playing media critic instead of the anesthesiologist he is.

Has Trumpism infected his own surgeon general’s brain?

“In a few sentences, that took away so much of his credibility,” said Leslie Dach, who helped run Barack Obama’s response to the Ebola crisis while at the Department of Health and Human Services. “It shows how much this president can corrupt the integrity of people when they choose to be part of his political strategy instead of doing the job they took an oath to do. To be up there in that uniform is a disgrace.”

Dach pointed to Adams’ comments on March 8 in a CNN interview during which Adams said he felt good “pretty good that some parts of the country have contained” the virus. “It was unknowable at the time,” Dach said. “He gave people information that made more people more sick.”

“The surgeon general is a revered person for the truth in health care,” said Dach, who worked with Adams’ predecessor, Dr. Vivek Murthy. “Here we have someone who both politicizes the role and allows himself to be seen that way.”

A spokesperson for Adams was not available for comment. But for half a dozen friends, public officials and top aides who worked with Adams in Indiana when he was health commissioner something certainly seems off.





In their telling, Adams is an affable and intelligent political operator with a doctor’s bedside manner—a conservative who isn’t afraid to go where the science points. The recent high-profile missteps, they say, are uncharacteristic of the brilliant and poised anesthesiologist with degrees from the University of Maryland, the University of California at Berkeley, and a medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine.