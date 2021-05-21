U.S. teenager charged in Wisconsin protest shooting to make first in-person court appearance

  • FILE PHOTO: Kyle Rittenhouse listens to defense attorney
  • FILE PHOTO: Kenosha-strong banner is seen in the city
1 / 2

U.S. teenager charged in Wisconsin protest shooting to make first in-person court appearance

FILE PHOTO: Kyle Rittenhouse listens to defense attorney
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Kyle Rittenhouse, the U.S. teenager charged with fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Wisconsin last August, is set to make his first in-person court appearance on Friday.

The in-person hearing - made possible due to a relaxing of COVID-19 protocols - is expected to focus on scheduling and other routine matters prior to the start of his trial in November.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. CST (1530 GMT) with Judge Bruce Schroeder presiding, according to court records.

Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged in Kenosha County, Wisconsin with first-degree homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

Rittenhouse had traveled on Aug. 25 from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, in a self-appointed role to protect businesses in Kenosha, where the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, had sparked large protests against police brutality and racism.

His lawyers have indicated they plan to argue their client acted in self-defense.

(reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

    Brussels has persuaded Washington to ease restrictions on exports of materials needed by German biotech firm CureVac to make its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, three people familiar with the matter said. EU officials said the decision will enable CureVac to produce vaccines until August and is part of a months-long effort by Brussels to get the White House to drop or ease some of its export curbs, following the election of U.S. President Joe Biden. The U.S. Defense Production Act (DPA), a decades-old law, gives federal agencies the power to prioritise procurement orders related to national defence and to non-military crises.

  • Who will play nickel for the Packers next season?

    The Packers have options on defense for the slot cornerback position.

  • Group of House GOP lawmakers removes masks in chamber on Tuesday

    A group of House GOP lawmakers refused to wear face masks on the floor during votes Tuesday in defiance of leadership's rules on COVID-19 protocols.

  • Trump charged US taxpayers $40,000 for Secret Service to use a room at Mar-a-Lago in the months since he left office: WaPo

    Trump moved to his Bedminster, New Jersey resort earlier this month and it's unclear whether he's charging Secret Service to stay or work there.

  • Biden issues executive order that requires new steps on climate-related financial risk

    President Biden issued an executive order Thursday that directs agencies government-wide to launch or expand efforts to analyze and lessen economic risks stemming from climate change.Why it matters: The order lays the groundwork for new oversight and mandates that would affect banking and other sectors. It signals growing concerns that the government lacks sophisticated understanding of how global warming creates new or growing jeopardy for financial and government institutions and consumers. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Our modern financial system was built on the assumption that the climate was stable," said National Economic Council director Brian Deese. "And today it's clear that we no longer live in such a world."Driving the news: Major components of the order, per a White House summary, include...Ordering a strategy within 120 days to "identify and disclose climate-related financial risk to government programs, assets, and liabilities." It would identify "public and private financing" needed to reach net-zero U.S. emissions by 2050.It calls on the Treasury secretary, as head of the multi-agency Financial Stability Oversight Council, to specifically analyze risks to financial system stability. That effort would bring ideas within 180 days to reduce risks, including agency steps to improve risk disclosures and stitch climate-related financial risks into regulation and supervision.Tasking the Labor Department with exploring how to protect pensions and assess how the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board weighs climate risk.Efforts to weave climate risk consideration into federal lending and procurement. They include potential new requirements on federal suppliers to disclose emissions and financial risks, and ensure that agency procurement practices reduce them.Catch up fast: The order, to some degree, reinforces several efforts already underway. The Treasury Department has already created a climate change "hub" and appointed a leader who reports directly to Secretary Janet Yellen.Another example: The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving closer to beginning to write new disclosure rules for public companies.Quick take: The rollout underscores high-level focus on the topic, with a who's who of top officials including Deese, Yellen and national climate adviser Gina McCarthy all briefing reporters.McCarthy made clear that some form of mandatory risk disclosure is in the works. "This cannot be voluntary. This cannot be optional," McCarthy said. "The stakes are simply too high. The federal government has to lead by example in its own operations, and we need to require the same level of responsibility from those we do business with," she added.The big picture: Climate-related financial risk is a very broad term that encompasses several types of jeopardy.It ranges from economic losses from extreme weather and climate events to ways that emissions regulations and transition to lower carbon energy affect banks' portfolios and the viability of polluting industries.The White House summary notes that extreme weather "disrupt entire supply chains and deprive communities of food, water, or emergency supplies," and also cites risks to power grids and risks to homes and businesses from sea-level rise.What they're saying: The Stop The Money Pipeline coalition called the order a "important step for the climate finance movement" and called for completion of the various reports and plans in the order to be complete before the pivotal UN climate summit in November.The coalition is an umbrella group of activists pushing for financial institutions to end financing for fossil fuel projects.Go deeper: Prominent investors jump into the climate risk spaceMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Marilyn Manson's Former Assistant Sues Him for 'Sexual Exploitation,' Says She Was 'Dehumanized'

    "It made me feel like I was his property,” she told The Cut. “It just made me feel like a piece of meat." A member of Manson's team denied the claims

  • Officers tell restrained man he ‘shouldn’t be able to breathe’ before death

    William Jennette’s family is suing Marshall County Jail, Lewisburg and the officers after he died last May in custody. The family of a Tennessee man is suing the officers at Marshall County Jail, the county, and the city of Lewisburg after he died last May at the hands of corrections officers. William Jennette was “hallucinating” and “detoxing” from meth when he was arrested for resisting arrest, public intoxication and indecent exposure.

  • Top Mueller prosecutor says New York investigators are likely examining if the Trump Organization falsified tax records

    Andrew Weissmann analyzed the legal instruments and tactics that investigators probing the Trump Organization were using.

  • Polish firm opens cutting-edge solar energy plant

    A Polish company on Friday launched the world's first industrial production line of solar panels based on groundbreaking perovskite technology, which could revolutionise access to solar power for all.

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Men are complaining about all-female gym that went viral on Tik Tok

    Women say they ‘feel excluded from spaces everyday’

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Abortion: Texas governor signs restrictive new law

    Governor Greg Abbott signs the legislation which bans abortions after as early as six weeks.

  • Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary

    Lovato, 28, said on Twitter that the decision to use the pronouns they/them had come after "a lot of healing & self-reflective work.""Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato said.The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, a former Disney Channel child star, spoke about their decision in a new podcast, "4D with Demi Lovato", that was launched on Wednesday.

  • Four chilling debut thrillers for your summer reading list

    A book-publishing horror story; a small-town psychosexual thriller; a Filipino American culinary caper; and a racially charged French murder mystery.

  • Olivia Rodrigo has become pop's brightest new star - here's how

    She seemingly arrived from nowhere, but the Drivers License singer has been preparing for this all her life.

  • FBI seized 18 electronic devices in Rudy Giuliani raid

    Investigators extract data from devices as they seek a court appointee to review contents