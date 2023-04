Reuters

Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman returned to work on Monday after weeks of treatment for depression, bringing a crucial vote back to a Senate narrowly controlled by Democrats. Fetterman checked into a Washington-area hospital to be treated for clinical depression in mid-February and was discharged in late March with his depression in remission, his office said. Known for his progressive politics -- as well as his shaved head and tattooed frame -- Fetterman flipped a Republican-held seat in November's midterm elections, six months after suffering a near-fatal stroke.