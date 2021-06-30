U.S. tells U.N. that weekend airstrikes aimed to deter Iran

Michelle Nichols
·2 min read

By Michelle Nichols

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The United States told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq with airstrikes to deter the militants and Tehran from conducting or supporting further attacks on U.S. personnel or facilities.

Under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the 15-member Security Council must immediately be informed of any action that states take in self-defense against armed attack.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the airstrikes hit facilities used by militia blamed for an escalating series of drone and rocket attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.

"This military response was taken after non-military options proved inadequate to address the threat, with the aim of deescalating the situation and preventing further attacks," she wrote in a letter, seen by Reuters.

President Joe Biden wrote a similar letter to Congress on Tuesday. "The United States stands ready to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats or attacks," he said.

U.S. troops came under rocket fire in Syria on Monday in apparent retaliation for weekend U.S. air strikes. About 34 rockets were fired in the attack, but there were no injuries, a U.S. military official said on Tuesday.

While the Iraqi and U.S. militaries coordinate closely in a separate battle in Iraq against remnants of the Sunni extremist group Islamic State, Iraq's government and military condemned the U.S. airstrikes against the Iran-back militia.

The United States began airstrikes against Islamic State in Syria in 2014, telling the United Nations it acted because Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government had failed to wipe out safe havens used by the militants to launch attacks on Iraq.

Iraq told the U.N. Security Council at the time that it requested U.S. help because a safe haven for the militants in Syria had made its border "impossible to defend."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell pressures Democratic leaders on separating infrastructure bills

    "The president cannot let congressional Democrats hold a bipartisan bill hostage over a separate and partisan process," McConnell said.

  • Watch: U.S. Airstrikes on Iran-Backed Militias

    Jun.28 -- President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria. The strikes were carried out on two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq. The U.S. has said they were aimed at deterring future attacks on American interests in Iraq, where the U.S. is aiding government forces in efforts to defeat Islamic State.

  • Ethiopia Tigray conflict: Rebels build on capture of capital

    Tigrayan fighters continue their advance after wresting the regional capital from government forces.

  • Kim Jong-un chides North Korean officials for 'grave incident' related to Covid

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency KCNA did not elaborate on what happened, or how it put people at risk. North Korea has not officially confirmed any Covid-19 cases, a claim questioned by South Korean and US officials. But the reclusive country has imposed strict a

  • A ‘ride along’ in Oakland shows crime surge on the ground

    ABC News’ Matt Gutman joined an Oakland police officer for an overnight “ride along.” On that night, there were only 38 officers on duty for a population of over 200,000 people.

  • ‘Utterly Deranged’ Trump Has Full Meltdown Over William Barr, Mitch McConnell

    The ex-president attacked his former attorney general and the Senate GOP leader, two key figures who enabled his agenda, calling them "spineless RINOs."

  • Paris conference aims to fast-track road to gender equality

    An international conference opening in Paris on Wednesday aims to fast-track the road to gender equality and mobilize millions of dollars to achieve the long-sought goal quickly, the head of the U.N.’s premiere global body fighting to empower women says. UN Women’s Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said in an interview with The Associated Press that the underfunding of women’s programs and the slow implementation of a 150-platform to achieve gender equality adopted by the world’s nations in Beijing in 1995 “leaves a lot of women in a situation where they will never really realize their true and full potential.” What the three-day Generation Equality Forum starting Wednesday is about, she said, is tackling and funding all areas where women have been “short-changed” -- forced marriage, gender-based violence, leaving school, experiencing the devastating impacts of climate change, trying to crack glass ceilings, losing out on innovation and technology, and ensuring their sexual and reproductive rights and health.

  • FBI Lawyer Who Doctored Russiagate Email Agrees to One-Year Law License Suspension

    Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith and his legal team have agreed to a one-year law license suspension after the official was found guilty in August 2020.

  • American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) closed at $10.32, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day.

  • Exclusive-Energy trader Mercuria posts record profit for volatile 2020

    Mercuria Energy Group had a boom year in 2020, buoyed by the extreme volatility seen in oil markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as very strong returns across its portfolio, particularly gas and power. Revenues fell in line with commodity prices to about $85 billion, versus $116 billion the previous year. "This is what I will retain from 2020, a year of extreme volatility and a very strong live test of our risk management fundamentals ... we've been testing all of our extreme scenarios and been successful at that," Guillaume Vermersch, chief financial officer, said.

  • Groping, sex toys and lewd gifts: Feds accuse NC company of allowing sexual harassment

    A production supervisor at a Charlotte-area manufacturing plant is accused of giving a female employee underwear as a gift, according to federal court filings.

  • Officer stopping catalytic converter theft kills man armed with gun, Texas police say

    The officer was trying to arrest a catalytic converter theft suspect when another man approached him with a gun, Texas police say.

  • Senators celebrate bipartisan compromise on infrastructure. Now the hard part begins

    The bipartisan deal needs to make its way through the Senate as Democrats try to push spending on Biden's "human infrastructure" elements.

  • Fed's Waller: 2022 rate hike possible, wants MBS taper first

    (Reuters) -A "very optimistic" Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank may need to start dialing down its massive asset purchase program as soon as this year to allow the option of raising interest rates by late next year. "The unemployment rate would have to drop fairly substantially, or inflation would have to really continue at a very high rate, before we would take seriously a rate hike in 2022, but I'm not ruling it out," Waller told Bloomberg TV in his first public comments since the Fed met earlier this month. Waller declined to say whether he is one of the seven Fed policymakers who believe a 2022 liftoff from current near-zero rates will be appropriate, or among the 11 others who see 2023 or even later as more likely.

  • U.S., Taiwan to Talk Chips, Vaccines as Long-Stalled Talks Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up to receive the Balance of Power newsletter in your inbox for the latest political news, analysis, charts, and dispatches from around the globe.The U.S. and Taiwan will sit down Wednesday for long-stalled trade talks, with computer chips and vaccines likely replacing pork and beef as the main topics of discussion.Ensuring stable supplies of semiconductors will be a focus of the talks, Hsiao Cheng-Jung, chief of staff in Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations, said Monday. Ta

  • Woman with ‘Death is the only way’ sign may be tied to sisters found in canal, cops say

    A week after two young sisters were found dead in a Lauderhill canal, detectives are reaching out to see if anyone saw, or has video of, a woman holding a sign with the words “Death is the only way.”

  • Venezuelan activists say there is little to celebrate this Pride month

    Activists in Venezuela say there is little to celebrate this LGBTI Pride month, which they say is behind in South America on legislation protecting members of the LGBTI community. Venezuela still bars same-sex marriage and child adoption by same-sex couples, among other laws that some countries in the region such as Colombia and Brazil allow. The right to non-discrimination based on sexual orientation is only included in the country's labor, banking and housing laws.

  • Northwest Heat Wave Triggers Blackouts and Buckles Highways

    (Bloomberg) -- The rare and powerful heat wave shattering records across the U.S. Northwest is taking a bruising toll on the region’s infrastructure, buckling highways, hobbling public transit and triggering rolling power outages.Avista Corp. -- which serves nearly 340,000 customers in eastern Washington, Idaho and Oregon -- instituted rolling outages for the first time in company history as temperatures soared. The periodic blackouts had impacted about 4,667 customers as of late Tuesday, with a

  • 2 Risky Meme Stocks You Don't Want to Hold With 'Diamond Hands'

    Some stocks you can buy and forget. With Zomedica and ContextLogic, you'll want to keep a much closer eye on matters.

  • Tucker Carlson Claims Biden’s NSA Is Spying On Him

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he believes the Biden administration is “spying” on him as part of an effort to take his show off the air.