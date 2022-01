The Hill

Former President Trump slammed the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol insurrection after it asked his daughter Ivanka Trump to sit for an interview."It's a very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair," he told the Washington Examiner in an interview for an op-ed published Friday."It's a disgrace, what's going on. They're using these things to try and get people's minds off how incompetently our country is being run. And they...