Audrey Conklin

Security,

How will Russia respond?

U.S. To Test New Missile After Termination Of Reagan-Era INF Treaty With Russia

The U.S. is reportedly planning to test a new missile in the coming weeks in response to the Friday termination of a 32-year-old arms control treaty with Russia.

The two countries ended the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, which former President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev signed in 1987, after the U.S. accused Russia of developing and fielding weapons that violated the treaty, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a Friday statement.

“Russia is solely responsible for the treaty’s demise,” Pompeo said in the statement. “Dating back to at least the mid-2000s, Russia developed, produced, flight tested, and has now fielded multiple battalions of its noncompliant missile.”

“Over the past six months, the United States provided Russia a final opportunity to correct its noncompliance. As it has for many years, Russia chose to keep its noncompliant missile rather than going back into compliance with its treaty obligations,” his statement continued.

Russia denied Pompeo’s accusations and said the end of the treaty was the result of the U.S.’s desire to destroy “all international agreements that do not suit them.”

