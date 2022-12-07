U.S. third-quarter productivity raised; labor costs still running high

FILE PHOTO: Cyber Monday at the Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township in New Jersey
Lucia Mutikani
·2 min read

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity rebounded at a bit faster pace than initially thought in the third quarter, though the trend remained weak, keeping labor costs elevated.

Economists said the report from the Labor Department on Wednesday pointed to inflation staying high and the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates for some time. The U.S. central bank is in the midst of its fastest monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1980s as it fights to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

"While not the timeliest measure, the recent strength in unit labor costs is consistent with the idea that the tight labor market is keeping upward pressure on employment costs," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, rose at a 0.8% annualized rate last quarter. That was revised up from the 0.3% pace reported last month and ended two straight quarterly decreases.

Productivity dropped at a 4.1% rate in the second quarter. The revision to the third-quarter data was due to upgrades to output and hours worked.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected productivity would be revised up to a 0.6% pace.

Productivity fell at a 1.3% rate from a year ago, instead of the previously reported 1.4% pace. It has now declined for three straight quarters on an annual basis. Large shifts in the composition of the workforce in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it harder to measure productivity.

But with productivity growth averaging a 1.6% rate over the last five years, some economists said the recent weakness was overstated.

Unit labor costs - the price of labor per single unit of output - increased at a 2.4% rate. They were previously reported to have advanced at a 3.5% pace.

Unit labor costs rose at a 5.3% rate from a year ago instead of the previously reported 6.1% pace.

"Unit labor cost growth is running at a pace that is far too fast to be consistent with the Fed's inflation target, as is unit price growth with the nonfarm price deflator up 7.1% over the last four quarters," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York. "The productivity, cost, and profit margins data will be important in shaping how inflation and the trajectory of the economy unfolds."

Hourly compensation increased at a 3.2% pace, revised down from the 3.8% rate reported last month. Compensation rose at 2.3% pace in the second quarter. It increased at a 4.0% rate compared to the third quarter of 2021, rather than at a 4.7% as previously reported.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • Disney’s Christine McCarthy Emerges As Top CEO Contender To Succeed Bob Iger; CFO Was King Killer Who Took Down Bob Chapek

    With the unexpected return of Bob Iger last month for a new stint as Disney CEO, the entertainment giant’s veteran chief financial officer Christine McCarthy has emerged as a leading contender to take over the top job. “Christine has always been a force to be reckoned with, but you have to put her on a […]

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    Several technology companies opted for stock splits in 2022 in a bid to make their shares more attractive to investors amid the broader stock market sell-off. Individual shareholders gain shares of the company but each share is worth less, so the overall holding remains unchanged. It does nothing to alter the fundamentals of the company making the split or affect its prospects going forward.

  • Down 76% This Year, Is This Growth Stock Now a Screaming Buy?

    The company's strategy will take time to implement, but it'll make investors a lot richer if it works.

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • Trump Organization tax fraud convictions show downsides of private companies having no independent oversight or outside accountability

    Family-run businesses like Donald Trump's tend to have little outside oversight. AP Photo/Mark LennihanDonald Trump’s family business was found guilty of 17 counts of tax fraud and other financial crimes on Dec. 6, 2022, in a case prosecutors said displayed a “culture of fraud and deception” at the Trump Organization. Allen H. Weisselberg, the company’s former chief financial officer, had previously pleaded guilty to charges and testified before jurors against the Trump Organization – but never

  • Intel Beware: A Chipmaker's New Product Launch Could Steak Market Share Across The Industry

    KeyBanc analyst John Vinh attended Lattice Semiconductor Corp's (NASDAQ: LSCC) launch event for its mid-range FPGA (Avant), based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) 16nm FinFET process technology. The technology will likely target low-power edge applications with enhanced capabilities in AI inferencing. The analyst noted that compared to the prior generation Nexus, Avant provides up to 5x higher capacity, 10x more bandwidth, and 30x faster performance. Against competit

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    One of my more painful investing lessons is that not all high-yielding dividends are sustainable. Several dividend stocks I've owned have slashed or suspended their once-attractive dividends at the first sign of trouble. Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) are two big-time payouts that should endure an economic downturn.

  • This Cloud Stock Is Partnered With Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet -- and It's a Buy Right Now

    Betting on Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway investment company has been a winning strategy for decades. It has regularly outperformed the broader stock market, and it's actually sitting on a 5% gain in 2022 while the S&P 500 nurses a 15% loss. The company owns $917 million worth of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock, a fast-growing provider of cloud and data services.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • 4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much

    We are betting on four top-ranked stocks NEX, WTTR, KOS and WTI to capitalize on elevated oil prices. Apart from being inexpensive, these companies are also recommended by brokers.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock

    This REIT has a long track record of increasing its annual dividend payouts and is well-positioned to weather a recession.