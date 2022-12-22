U.S. tightens sanctions against Wagner mercenary group

Read also: Wagner mercenary company regularly executes its own troops, reports The Insider

"The Wagner Group is one of the most notorious mercenary organizations in the world and is actively committing atrocities and human rights abuses across Ukraine,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez.

“Today we are sending a clear message to non-state actors seeking to pick up the baton of brutality from Putin’s faltering military that the Department of Commerce will not hesitate to act against them.”

Following the application of these sanctions, Wagner will now be designated a "military end user" and will be restricted in purchasing any technologies made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment.

Read also: Poland’s Sejm declares Russia state terrorism sponsor

The Wagner Group was initially included in a trade blacklist in 2017.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine