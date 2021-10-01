U.S. top diplomat Blinken heads to France after submarine spat

FILE PHOTO: Blinken meets with local labor leaders in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Paris next week after ties between the United States and France were strained when Australia scrapped a French submarine contract in favor of a pact with Washington last month.

Blinken visits Paris from Monday to Wednesday and will chair a meeting of ministers from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development as well as holding talks with French officials, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Friday.

Blinken will be joined by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and other U.S. officials in Paris, Price said.

Blinken will then head to Mexico for high-level security talks next Friday.

The United States, Australia and Britain on Sept. 15 announced a new security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region that would help Australia acquire U.S. nuclear-powered submarines and see it scrap its $40 billion deal to buy French-designed submarines. France reacted angrily to the loss of the deal, calling it a "stab in the back."

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke the following week and pledged to begin "in-depth consultations" on the two countries' relations.

In Paris, Blinken and French officials "will continue discussions on further strengthening the vital U.S.-France relationship on a range of issues including security in the Indo-Pacific region, the climate crisis, economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Transatlantic relationship, and working with our Allies and partners to address global challenges and opportunities," Price said.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britney Spears' Father Jamie Suspended as Conservator After Bombshell Court Ruling

    Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, is suspended as her conservator, following a game-changing court ruling in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The suspension will remain in place until a future court hearing. Jamie was installed as Britney’s conservator in 2008. A source told ET this week, ‘Britney is definitely affected by all of these new documentaries coming out about her life, but the media frenzy and curiosity around her is nothing new to her.’ The source adds, ‘This is the fight for her life and she feels really close to winning it. Any and all methods that will help her move this process along, she welcomes it.’

  • Spy Tech Followed Students Home During Remote Learning — and Now Won’t Leave

    Leading up to the 2021 academic year, it became clear that just as educators and district leaders were pushing schools for a return back to “normal,” COVID-19 and the escalating Delta variant would force schools to endure a third year of disruption and improvisation. Many of our top stories this month focused on the fallout […]

  • Is It too Risky to Invest in Chinese Stocks?

    The Evergrande episode last week shows just how risky Chinese investments have become and yet how integral its marketplace is to the global economy. The news that the property developer had missed an $83 million interest payment sent shockwaves rippling around the world, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) tumbling some 900 points over several days. While Beijing's reassurances that it can contain the crisis seems to have calmed the market's jitters -- the Dow has since regained all the ground lost -- the widespread corporate crackdown the government is carrying out against broad swaths of its economy does raise the valid question of whether China is a market worth investing in right now.

  • Record 2,478 new COVID cases in Singapore, 2 unvaccinated deaths

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (30 September) confirmed a record 2,478 COVID-19 cases in Singapore – taking the country's total case count to 96,521 – and two more deaths due to the disease.

  • Court sides with Biden administration, preserves Covid limits on asylum-seekers for now

    Hearings on Title 42, a health law being used to turn away migrants at the border, are scheduled for January.

  • Thousands in Sudan demonstrate in favor of civilian rule

    The attempt, which officials blamed on soldiers loyal to the previous government of Omar al-Bashir, laid bare divisions between military and civilian groups sharing power during a transition that is meant to run to 2023 and lead to elections.Many protesters came from outside Khartoum by train from the cities of Atbara and Madani. A crowd of thousands celebrated the arrival of the Madani train, climbing on top, waving national flags and chanting "the army is Sudan's army, not Burhan's army" - a reference to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the leader of Sudan's military and its ruling sovereign council. Civilian officials greeted the protesters. But security forces later fired volleys of tear gas to break up the gathering, a Reuters reporter said.After last week's coup attempt, civilian officials accused military leaders of overstepping their bounds, while generals criticized civilian management of the economy and political process and said their forces were neglected and disrespected.The military removed Bashir in April 2019 after months of protests triggered by an economic crisis. It then signed a power-sharing deal with the civilian Forces of Freedom and Change coalition.The FFC supported Thursday's demonstrations, which converged on the central Khartoum headquarters of a task force working to dismantle the Bashir administration.

  • 53% of British people now think Brexit is going badly, poll says, after empty shelves and fuel shortages hit the UK

    A poll by YouGov poll suggests a majority of British people believe Brexit is going badly, with only 18% thinking it's going well.

  • Why This Defense Giant Might Be the Market's Best Dividend Stock

    Close your eyes and imagine the characteristics of an ideal dividend stock. As a result, many excellent dividend stocks now yield a lot less than they used to. As a group, they comprise a larger share of the index, but many don't pay dividends.

  • Australia's NSW state premier resigns over corruption probe amid COVID-19 battle

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The premier of Australia's biggest state economy New South Wales (NSW), Gladys Berejiklian, resigned on Friday after a corruption watchdog said it was investigating whether she was involved in conduct that "constituted or involved a breach of public trust". Berejiklian's shock resignation comes as the state, which has an economy larger than Singapore, Thailand or Malaysia, battles the biggest COVID-19 outbreak in the country and is poised to begin ending months-long lockdowns as Australia sets to reopen international borders in November. Berejiklian said the issues being investigated were "historical matters" but she felt compelled to resign because of the long time frames likely to be involved in the investigation.

  • Lawyer: New York governor uses God unfairly in vaccine fight

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has encouraged religious-minded people to get a COVID-19 vaccine by saying it is God's will that they get inoculated. A lawyer argued before a federal appeals court Wednesday that the Democrat's comments about God could be encouraging hospitals and nursing homes to ignore court orders that — for now — are supposed to prevent them from punishing workers who won't take the vaccine because of religious objections. Health care institutions across New York this week began suspending workers who failed to meet a state deadline to get a COVID-19 shot.

  • China accuses ex-security official of poor integrity, greed

    China’s ruling Communist Party has expelled a former vice minister of public security amid a raft of accusations from corruption to abandoning his post amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Sun Lijun was fired from his position after an investigation was opened last year and he will now face prosecution and what is likely to be a lengthy prison sentence. An announcement from the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said Sun displayed “extremely inflated political ambition and very poor political integrity,” issued groundless criticisms of the Party’s policies, and spread political rumors.

  • Lawsuit: Black base worker faced racism, told to keep quiet

    A Black civilian grounds-keeping and kitchen worker at a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming was retaliated against and ultimately fired for complaining when other workers called him racial epithets, a lawsuit said. A supervisor told Bryan Wheels to keep quiet about the racial harassment, which began soon after he was hired in 2015 and continued through 2017, said the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit against Spokane, Washington-based Skils’kin. Instead, the nonprofit gave a job to a less-senior white employee, the EEOC said in its lawsuit filed Monday in Wyoming U.S. District Court in Cheyenne.

  • House Votes to Suspend Debt Ceiling

    With one eye on a rapidly shrinking calendar, Democrats in the House on Wednesday approved a stand-alone bill that would suspend the federal debt ceiling until December 16, 2022. The bill passed 219-212, but it faces an unavoidable problem: Republicans have vowed not to support any effort to deal with the debt ceiling, making it virtually impossible to pass a bill without resorting to the filibuster-proof reconciliation process. Earlier this week, Republicans in the Senate blocked two efforts to

  • Venezuela introduces new currency with 6 fewer zeros

    A new currency with six fewer zeros debuts Friday in Venezuela, whose currency has been made nearly worthless by years of the world’s worst inflation. The highest denomination until now was a 1 million bolivar bill that was worth a little less than a quarter as of Thursday. The million-to-1 change for the bolivar is intended to ease both cash transactions and bookkeeping calculations in bolivars that now require juggling almost endless strings of zeros.

  • EXPLAINER: Kim's sister leads N. Korea's pressure campaign

    As North Korea goes back to its pattern of pressuring South Korea to get what it wants from the United States, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un has emerged as the face of its campaign of mixing weapons demonstrations and peace offers. If long-stalled negotiations resume, U.S. and South Korean officials will likely find themselves dealing with Kim Yo Jong, whose promotion to a key government post this week formalized her status as her brother’s top foreign policy official. Amid a freeze in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington, Kim Yo Jong shocked South Korea in June last year when she ordered the destruction of an empty, South Korean-built liaison office inside North Korea.

  • The single flawed assumption that sunk Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan

    As the Afghan army evaporated, so did any chance of an orderly exit.

  • South Carolina lawyer’s wife reportedly saw divorce attorney before murder

    Maggie Murdaugh allegedly met with a divorce attorney just six weeks before she and her son, Paul, were brutally murdered at their home in June, according to People magazine.

  • U.S. Trade Rep: Biden admin would "build on" Trump-era tariffs against China

    The Biden administration will "build on" existing tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese imports as part of a strategy against the Chinese government for failing to meet commitments under the Trump-era Phase One deal, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an interview with Politico on Thursday.Why it matters: Tai's comments come as the Biden administration seeks a new trade strategy with Beijing while navigating U.S. companies' calls to lift tariffs.Stay on top of the latest market

  • U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms, according to a court statement that said he would miss Friday's investiture ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Kavanaugh, 56, tested positive just days before the court is scheduled to open its new term https://www.reuters.com/world/us/political-crosshairs-us-supreme-court-weighs-abortion-guns-2021-10-01 and resume in-person oral arguments for the first time since they were curtailed because of the pandemic. The conservative justice, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, is fully vaccinated, as are the other eight justices.

  • America faces supply-chain disruption and shortages. Here’s why

    Shortages in the United States are piling up. Covid isn’t the only reason for the problem ‘Our hyper-efficient globalized supply chain, once romanticized by men like Tom Friedman in The World Is Flat, is the problem.’ Photograph: China News Service/Getty Images There’s a quiet panic happening in the US economy. Medical labs are running out of supplies like pipettes and petri dishes, summer camps and restaurants are having trouble getting food, and automobile, paint and electronics firms are curt