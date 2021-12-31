U.S. tops 2.5 million COVID cases in one week

The Daily Beast

Twitter/LAPD/William Jones Jr.The Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a 14-year-old girl as she tried on Christmas dresses has been identified as a veteran Black cop who, before killing the unarmed teenager, tried to build his brand as a community advocate and reformer.He also launched an apparel line called “Use of Force Fitness” but dissolved it in December 2020, after months of unprecedented protests against police violence across America.William Dorsey Jones Jr., 42, was formally ide