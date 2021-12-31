U.S. tops 2.5 million COVID cases in one week
As COVID cases surge across the U.S., many cities are scaling back New Year's Eve celebrations. Nancy Chen takes a look.
From The Golden Girls to Hot in Cleveland, White was a star of the small screen, and one of the first women to produce her own show. R.I.P. Betty White, Television Icon Dead at 99 Carys Anderson
Eve Jobs is another lucky celebrity who is enjoying the holiday week in a warm climate. And to celebrate, she’s sharing photos of the stunning bikinis she’s rocking while on vacation. The daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs showed off her fit figure in a teeny brown string bikini as she lounged on a chair. […]
‘May our Golden Girl rest in eternal peace.’
The 36-year-old Bachelorette shared a swimsuit shot on Instagram.
Kate Middleton and Prince William sparkled in a festive New Year's Eve photo from this year's Bond premiere which was posted to their social channels Friday.
Jordan Poole understands why he was not one of Steph Curry's teammates to receive a Rolex after breaking the 3-point record.
Aerial video from AirTracker7 shows the large scale of the damage caused in the Superior and Louisville areas on Dec. 30, 2021 when the Marshall Fire burned through the area, fueled by extremely high winds and extreme drought conditions.
Queen Elizabeth isn't exactly the first person we'd assume would live for silly gifts. However, rumor has it the royal matriarch has quite the quirky sense of humor (see her penchant for writing...
Twitter/LAPD/William Jones Jr.The Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a 14-year-old girl as she tried on Christmas dresses has been identified as a veteran Black cop who, before killing the unarmed teenager, tried to build his brand as a community advocate and reformer.He also launched an apparel line called “Use of Force Fitness” but dissolved it in December 2020, after months of unprecedented protests against police violence across America.William Dorsey Jones Jr., 42, was formally ide
The beloved comedian died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday
One of America's original screen stars, Betty White enjoyed a career spanning eight decades.
Legendary actor Betty White has died about two weeks from her 100th birthday. Entertainers and fans paid tribute on Twitter on New Year's Eve.
Steve Kerr told reporters in Denver on Thursday that Klay Thompson will rejoin the starting lineup when he returns in the next few weeks.
The office of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing back against recent criticism that the Sunshine State governor has been “missing” after he made limited appearances amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Put me near water, plus a state or national park -- but not too close to California or in three other states.
The GameDay crew has made their picks for the Cotton Bowl!
Katharine McPhee, 37, claps back at her husband's critics by posting her own bathing suit photo on Instagram. The actress gave birth 10 months ago.
Beachwood police made several arrests Christmas Eve after two brawls broke out at Beachwood Place, one involving guns.
Music City Bowll will be remembered for strange play calls and officials calls .
"She's going to appeal because otherwise, she's going to die in federal prison," one legal expert told Insider.