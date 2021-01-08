U.S. tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for 1st time

  • A COVID-19 patient, placed on a ventilator, rests at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson talks to her patient with a curtain drawn between them to give the patient privacy in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Physical therapist Daniel Lumbera helps a COVID-19 patient sit up on his bed at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice, as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Registered nurse Anita Grohmann carries a balloon delivered to a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • A COVID-19 patient lies in his bed as registered nurse Keran Li, foreground, works on her computer at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Nurse Nerissa Black takes a selfie wearing protective gear at work on Dec. 13, 2020 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif. Black was already having a hard time tending to four COVID-19 patients who need constant heart monitoring. But because of staffing shortages affecting hospitals throughout California, her workload recently increased to six people infected with the coronavirus. Overwhelmed California nurses are now caring for more COVID-19 patients after the state began issuing waivers that allow hospitals to temporarily bypass strict nurse-to-patient ratios. Nurses say the new workload is pushing them to the brink of burnout and affecting patient care. (Nerissa Black via AP)
  • Healthcare workers prepare to inoculate residents and staff with the COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, Fla. Ninety residents and 80 staff members received their second shot of the vaccine Wednesday and 50 new staff members received their first round of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • People line up at a COVID-19 walk-up testing site on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • People walk to a tent at a COVID-19 walk-up testing site on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • A boy is aided in taking a COVID-19 test on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • A technician distributes a test kit at a COVID-19 walk-up testing site on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. topped 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day for the first time, breaking a record set just one day earlier, with several Sun Belt states driving the surge.

The tally from Johns Hopkins University showed the nation had 4,085 deaths Thursday, along with nearly 275,000 new cases of the virus — evidence that the crisis is growing worse after family gatherings and travel over the holidays and the onset of winter, which is forcing people indoors.

Overall, the scourge has left more than 365,000 dead in the U.S. and caused nearly 22 million confirmed infections.

Cases and deaths are soaring in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. Those four states had a combined nearly 1,500 deaths and 80,000 cases on Thursday.

Thursday ranks as one of the deadliest days in U.S. history, with the COVID-19 toll far outstripping the nearly 3,000 killed on 9/11 and exceeding the combined total of nearly 3,900 U.S. lives lost on D-Day and at Pearl Harbor.

Many hospitals in Los Angeles and other hard-hit areas are struggling to keep up and warned they may need to ration lifesaving care. Many nurses are caring for more sick people than typically allowed under the law after the state began issuing waivers to the strict nurse-to-patient ratios.

In Los Angeles County's Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, nurse Nerissa Black said the place is overwhelmed with patients, likening the situation to New York's at the beginning of the pandemic.

She was assigned six patients but could spend only about 10 minutes with each of them per hour, including the time it takes for her to change her protective gear.

“It’s very hard to decide which one should I go see first: the patient who has chest pain or the patient whose oxygen level is dropping,” she said.

At St. Joseph Hospital south of Los Angeles, nurses in the COVID-19 ward described being overwhelmed as the deaths mount.

“Just today we had two deaths on this unit. And that’s pretty much the norm,” said Caroline Brandenburger. “I usually see one to two every shift. Super sad.” She added: “They fight every day, and they struggle to breathe every day even with tons of oxygen. And then you just see them die. They just die.”

The outbreak has taken another turn for the worse in Arizona, with the state now leading the nation with the highest COVID-19 diagnosis rate. One in every 115 Arizonans has been diagnosed with the virus.

More than 132,000 people nationwide are hospitalized with the virus.

