U.S. tops one million daily COVID cases
More than one million new COVID cases were reported Monday, a new single-day record for the U.S. Hospitalizations and childhood infections are also setting pandemic records. Omar Villafranca reports.
Throughout the day on Tuesday, stranded drivers on I-95 have slowly been able to get off the interstate and they have some harrowing stories to tell. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has more.
“We are attacking this on all the fronts we can. We need our neighbors to be our allies in this fight and make informed decisions."
The Bridgewater Associates founder said he was impressed by bitcoin's dominance and longevity, and recommended investing in rainy-day assets.
These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunisa Lee (@sunisalee) Suni Lee is speaking out about her new relationship after going public with boyfriend Jaylin Smith over the holidays. On Dec.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his reaction to Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.
The white one-piece has become a staple in Susan Lucci's swimwear collection
Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used
During a recent haircut appointment, our editor got the social media-famous octopus haircut. The trend is a new iteration of the shag haircut that's heavily layered and medium-length.
"You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.
The actor's reported last words were a reference to her late husband, game show host Allen Ludden.
"I get asked by women every day whether it's normal, and I want people to see: It never ends and it has absolutely nothing to do with you," Kimes wrote.
Her final moments were bittersweet.
She had three stepchildren with her late husband.
Fred Dufour/GettyWith cheekbones “so high and bulbous as to appear to threaten their owners’ vision,” as an Australian newspaper described them a decade ago, the Bogdanoff twins drew attention wherever they went. The controversial celebrity scientists, who both obtained doctorates after penning a series of impenetrable and allegedly meaningless physics papers, were descendants of nobility and, later, a meme beloved on social media platforms like Reddit and 4chan.But their voyage through the star
The record-breaking Jeopardy! champion said she is doing "fine" after being robbed
He shoved the 72-year-old man to the floor from behind, breaking his nose and cheek, deputies said.
Rob Kim/GettyThe U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot revealed more exasperated texts between Sean Hannity and the Trump White House, and implored the Fox News host to cooperate with the ongoing probe.Hannity enjoyed a close relationship with former President Donald Trump and his final Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. A week before the attack on the Capitol, the Fox News host expressed concerns about Trump’s plans to thwart a congressional certification of Joe Biden’s electoral
Sloane Stephens is ringing in 2022 as a wife. She tied the knot with Jozy Altidore on New Year's Day, the newlyweds announced on Instagram Tuesday.