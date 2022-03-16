U.S. trade chief seeks to mitigate impacts from Russia sanctions on U.S

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Lienert
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Katherine Tai
    United States Trade Representative

By Paul Lienert

BAY CITY, Mich. (Reuters) - Western sanctions and other actions to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine will impose costs on the United States and its allies, and policymakers needed to consider how to mitigate those impacts, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday.

Tai, asked about effects on U.S. automakers of revoking Russia's Permanent Normal Trade Relations status -- a move that would allow higher tariffs on imports from Russia -- said that the action was aimed at imposing costs on Russia.

"Those consequences are intended to have a cost on Russia. But they also will require us to bear some costs," Tai told reporters at an SK Siltron silicon wafer plant in Michigan.

"What we need to do — and this is really a key to policy making — is to figure out how to take action that maximizes the consequences for Russia while we figure out how to mitigate the impacts on our economic interests," Tai said.

She did not provide any specifics on whether certain metals imported from Russia, including palladium, rhodium and platinum used in vehicle exhaust catalytic converters and aluminum increasingly used in vehicle bodies, could be could be spared from higher tariffs.

She said that Russia's actions had undermined a longstanding system of global economic integration, with consequences for the global economy.

"The president's been very clear that first we have a responsibility to democracy and the rule of law in the world. We also have a responsibility to thinking through and doing the best that is strategically possible," she said.

The Biden administration and European Union have pledged to revoke Russia's normal trade relations at the World Trade Organization, a move that for Washington requires approval by Congress. Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, told reporters on Wednesday that he hoped an authorizing bill could pass in the coming days.

Tai was in Michigan with South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo to mark the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS) at a plant where the South Korean-owned SK Siltron was investing $300 million.

The biggest non-petroleum U.S. imports from Russia in 2020 were palladium, pig iron, rhodium, unwrought aluminum alloys, plywood and ammonium nitrate fertilizer, according to World Bank data.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and David Lawder, writing by David Lawder; editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia to stick with sole 5G network, offer 70% stake to telcos

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia said on Wednesday it would offer up to 70% equity in state 5G agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) to telecoms firms, amid concerns among wireless carriers that a single, government-run 5G network could hamper competition. Mobile service operators had recommended a second 5G provider in an impasse with DNB over pricing and other issues, sources told Reuters in December. The government is sticking with its plan for a sole 5G network to maintain policy continuity, but will allow telecoms companies to hold equity stakes to speed up the construction of infrastructure, the finance and communication ministries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

  • Japan to revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status - PM Kishida

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status as part of further sanctions against Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. Tokyo will also ramp up sanctions by expanding the scope of asset freezes against Russian elites and banning imports of certain products from the country, Kishida said. "Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a historic atrocity," Kishida told a news conference.

  • N.Z. Economy Bounced Less Than Expected in Fourth Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s economy grew less than economists expected in the final three months of 2021 as it bounced back from a contraction caused by a lockdown in largest city Auckland. Most Read from Bloomberg7.3 Magnitude Quake Hits North Japan, Tsunami Risk RecedingUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on TalksXi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With Lifeline for China MarketUkraine Update: Biden Offers Weapons, Calls Pu

  • ‘Desus & Mero’: Showtime Series Takes Week Off As Host Contracts Covid

    Showtime’s late-night series Desus & Mero is taking the week off after Desus Nice, otherwise known as Daniel Baker, was hit by Covid-19. The series, which moved from twice a week to weekly with the return of its fourth season earlier this month, will be postponed due to the positive test. Desus said that he’s […]

  • Qualcomm stops selling products to Russian companies

    The company's action was disclosed by its senior vice president of government affairs, Nate Tibbits, in a tweet as a reply to a comment by Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Urging Tibbits to stop supplies to Russia, Fedorov said Qualcomm products are still available in Russia and it "inadvertently enables this country to kill thousands of Ukrainians."

  • Kourtney And Travis Reveal They're Planning A Pregnancy In New 'The Kardashians' Trailer

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed their plans to have a baby in the new trailer for Hulu's 'The Kardashians.'

  • Letters to editor: Putin deserves punch in face; bigger cars, better safety

    Letters include how Putin needs to be treated like the bully he is; and why Californians will keep buying big cars for safety.

  • Apple (AAPL) is Expected To Launch iPhone 14 in Four Variants

    Apple (AAPL) has four new models lined up to be launched in the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to contribute to increasing sales figure in fiscal 2022.

  • Blue Jays acquire infielder Matt Chapman from A's

    The Blue Jays have landed A's third baseman Matt Chapman.

  • Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Responds To Putin Claim With A Single Blunt Word

    Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, pulled no punches with his reply.

  • Ex-Black Ops Agent: This Is How Putin Could Meet His End

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettySpooks from Langley to Kyiv are likely to be quietly untangling an espionage conundrum that dare not speak its name, according to a former senior intelligence agent who was once regularly involved in such discussions: “Could President Putin really be assassinated?”“The operation is on every intelligence agency’s design table,” a veteran clandestine operative for France’s General Directorate for External Security (DGSE) told The Daily

  • Putin’s Own Soldiers Are Refusing to Fight in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin has two options at this point, says Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba: Either he destroys Ukraine and takes its cities and then withdraws, or “he withdraws without doing that because he cannot accomplish anything here.”Putin may not realize it, but “everyone outside this very close circle around Putin understands that this campaign is going down the drain,” Scherba adds on this episode The New Abnormal. “The [Ukrainia

  • Jeanine Pirro Erupts At Geraldo Rivera For Suggesting Putin 'Was Playing' Trump

    The Russian leader "was a wuss when Trump was president," the Fox News host shouted at her colleague.

  • Donald Trump’s Unswerving Loyalty To Vladimir Putin On Full Display In CNN Explainer

    Jake Tapper dismantled a MAGA Republican talking point about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia is testing the West's favorite weapon

    The unprecedented sanctions the West imposed on Russia have hobbled its economy and are hurting the global system, too. But their primary purpose, arguably, is to stop the fighting. And that's not yet happening.Why it matters: Sanctions are increasingly one of the go-to tools in American foreign policy, all over the world — that doesn't mean they always work.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Have sanctions given Putin a powerful incentive to cut a deal?

  • Trump released a statement full of recycled false claims about NATO as Zelenskyy finished an emotional speech to Congress

    Trump has repeatedly and wrongly claimed that NATO is "delinquent" and member countries need to "pay up."

  • Tyranny Expert Predicts Vladimir Putin’s Dire Legacy For Russia

    Yale history professor Timothy Snyder broke down how Russia's war on Ukraine is a geopolitical disaster.

  • UFO Expert 'Absolutely Floored' By Revelation From Obama Library

    The news comes amid an unprecedented series of disclosures about UFOs.

  • Pundit ripped for criticizing Zelensky's attire for address

    A pundit is facing fierce backlash for knocking Volodymyr Zelensky's casual look during the Ukrainian president's wartime address to Congress.Peter Schiff, a former GOP Senate candidate in Connecticut and chief economist at Euro Pacific Capital, wrote Wednesday following Zelensky's impassioned plea to lawmakers that he understood "times are hard" but questioned the Ukraine leader's choice of appearing in an army-green T-shirt.I understand times...

  • Ukrainian mayor, heralded by many, is ultranationalist

    When Artem Semenikhin, the mayor of Konotop, Ukraine, was praised for his bravery in standing up to Russian attackers, there was one thing missing: the fact that he is a member of the far-right, ultranationalist Ukrainian political party Svoboda.