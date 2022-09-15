U.S. trade chief Tai, EU's Dombrovskis to keep talking on EV tax credits

Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicles are tested at Waymo's operations center in San Francisco
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with her European Union counterpart in Germany on Wednesday, and the two agreed to continue discussions about U.S. electric vehicle tax credits that have drawn the ire of EU officials.

Tai met with European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) trade ministers meeting to discuss various issues, including ongoing U.S.-EU negotiations on steel and aluminum, USTR said.

"Both ministers agreed to continue discussions on the electric vehicle tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act," USTR said, referring to the $430 billion climate, health and tax bill signed into law by President Joe Biden last month.

The EU and South Korea last month raised concerns about tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles included in the legislation, which they said may discriminate against foreign-made vehicles and breach World Trade Organization rules.

The bill restructures the existing $7,500 new-EV tax credit and creates a $4,000 rebate for used EVs. It also includes tens of billions of dollars in new loan, tax credit and grant programs for automakers to build cleaner vehicles.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group that represents VW, General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co among others, last month said the law would make 70% of 72 U.S. electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell EVs that currently qualify for tax credits ineligible upon Biden's signing the law.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Weak Yen Threatens Runaway Power Bills for Japanese Households

    (Bloomberg) -- The rapidly weakening yen means Japan’s utilities may no longer be able to protect households from the worst of the global energy crisis, setting the stage for a winter of higher power bills in a country not yet accustomed to rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeXi Returns to World Stage With Puti

  • Alcoa Squeezed by ‘Stubbornly High’ Costs, Lower Aluminum Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp. is getting squeezed by higher energy costs and lower aluminum prices, which the company warned investors late Wednesday will result in lower earnings for the third quarter.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mos

  • Volkswagen's Mexico workers accept 9% raise deal in third vote

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Workers at Volkswagen's main Mexico plant voted on Monday to approve a deal for 9% wage raises, after snubbing the proposal twice last month. Volkswagen de Mexico last week agreed to backdate the proposed wage increase by an extra month to secure workers' approval. The agreement between the company and the Independent Union of Automotive Workers (SITIAVW) at Volkswagen's Puebla plant marks the highest raise at an automaker in Mexico in recent years.

  • "Super bearish" fund managers' allocation to global stocks at all-time low - BofA survey

    Fund managers are "super bearish" with average allocations to cash at the highest since 2001 and allocation to global stocks at an all-time low, according to Bank of America's (BofA) monthly survey of global fund managers for September. BofA, which polled 212 investors overseeing $616 billion in assets from Sept. 2-8, said 72% of those surveyed said they expected a weaker economy next year, and the most crowded trade was long U.S. dollar.

  • Most European Investments in China Are From a Few Firms, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- European investments in China have grown increasingly concentrated around a handful of large corporations, most of them German, according to a study by Rhodium Group.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Mark

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Izyum, City Reclaimed in Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Izyum, the biggest city recaptured last week during a counteroffensive in the country’s northeast that marked Kyiv’s most significant battlefield victory in months.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Se

  • California suing Amazon claiming their stifling competition

    California has filed a lawsuit against Amazon claiming that they are stifling competition.

  • EU chief proposes electricity market reform, revenue cap potentially raising $140 billion to aid households

    With winter approaching, EU member countries are struggling to contain an energy crisis that could lead to blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession.

  • Stephen A. Smith on why he’s picking Kyrie Irving as a leading MVP candidate

    Stephen A. Smith is backing Kyrie Irving as a top MVP candidate for the 2022-23 NBA season.

  • New Zealand economy rebounds in Q2 as tourists return

    New Zealand's economy rebounded sharply last quarter as a lifting of coronavirus restrictions and the return of tourists helped it dodge recession, though it may be a last hurrah for strong growth as surging interest rates steamroll demand. Annual growth slowed to just 0.4%, but that was biased down by the timing of various lockdowns and the main message was one of an economy running with scant spare capacity and soaring cost pressures. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has already lifted interest rates by an eye-watering 275 basis points to 3.0% and believes it will have to get to at least 4.0% to slow demand enough to contain inflation.

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • More yen pain could catch Japanese firms off guard

    The vast majority of Japanese companies expect the yen to firm against the dollar by year-end, a Reuters monthly poll showed on Thursday, suggesting further weakness in the local currency could catch businesses off guard. The yen's downturn this year, which accelerated in recent weeks, has burdened households with higher costs of everything from food to fuel. The currency has lost about 20% versus the dollar since the start of this year, hitting a fresh 24-year low of just shy of 145 yen last week.

  • Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett changes tune on fateful MNF decision: 'We should have gone for it'

    Given a night to sleep and presumably digest the feedback to his decision to trust Monday's game to a 64-yard kick instead of Russell Wilson, Hackett expressed a change of heart on Tuesday.

  • Ford Puts Pressure on Car Dealers in EV Push

    Ford dealers have until Oct. 31 to decide how much they are going to pay to become 'EV-certified.'

  • Senate panel considers Taiwan bill — to the discomfort of White House

    A Senate panel is set to consider a major overhaul of U.S. policy toward Taiwan on Wednesday despite concerns from the Biden administration. The Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 — introduced by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in June — seeks to clarify America’s commitments to the…

  • Chevrolet reveals new performance package Tahoe at Detroit auto show

    Chevrolet is adding a performance package to one of its top-selling and most profitable SUVs. Here's what you get for the $8,500 package.

  • Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing," and they have 'nowhere to run'

    Kharkiv — where the soldier phoned his father — is the region where Ukrainian forces have waged a lightning-fast counteroffensive against Russia.

  • Trump was likely behind a false statement to the DOJ about secret documents being held at Mar-a-Lago, legal analysts say

    New information from the affidavit the FBI used to search Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was revealed on Tuesday.

  • DOJ points out that Trump's legal filings don't align with his public statements about the Mar-a-Lago records

    Trump raised "questions about the classification status of the records" but didn't "provide any evidence" that they had been declassified, DOJ said.

  • Ex-Mueller Investigator's Drinking Declaration Sums Up Possible Trump Second Term

    Andrew Weissmann gave MSNBC's Chris Hayes a dark prediction of what a Trump redux in the White House would be like.