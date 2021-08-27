U.S. trade chief Tai tells Turkey countries must remove digital services taxes

FILE PHOTO: Katherine Tai testifies before Senate Finance Committee in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told Turkey's trade minister it was critical that countries remove individual digital services taxes in connection with a broader multilateral agreement reached in talks led by the OECD, her office said.

Tai discussed digital services taxes, improving access for U.S. companies in Turkey and other issues with her Turkish counterpart, Mehmet Mus, during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, her office said in a statement released on Thursday.

"Ambassador Tai stated that the United States views as critical the removal of individual DSTs in connection with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and G20 processes" it said.

She expressed her view that negotiations in multilateral forums represent the best opportunity to resolve issues around digital services taxes.

More than 130 OECD members agreed this summer to work out new rules on where companies are taxed, to adopt a tax rate of at least 15%, and to drop national digital services taxes in favor of the new taxing rights.

G20 leaders are trying to finalize the deal by an Oct. 28-29 summit in Rome.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office in June announced 25% tariffs on over $2 billion worth of imports from six countries over their digital services taxes - including Turkey - but immediately suspended the duties to allow time for international tax negotiations to continue.

The U.S. government has concluded that such individual taxes would discriminate against U.S. companies.

During their meeting, Tai and Mus also discussed tackling challenges posed by non-market economies, with a particular focus on excess capacity, and efforts to reform the World Trade Organization, USTR said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande Seeks Sale of Hong Kong Residential Project

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group is seeking to sell a residential project in Hong Kong, people familiar with the matter said, as it ramps up divestments to avert a cash crunch. The debt-laden developer is looking to sell the site in the Yuen Long area of the New Territories for HK$8 billion ($1 billion), one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. That’s lower than the HK$8.9 billion it paid to acquire the project. Sing Tao Daily reported the sale

  • Slowing China industrial profit growth bolsters policy support hopes

    Profit growth at China's industrial firms in July slowed for the fifth straight month, adding to growing evidence of a loss of momentum in the world's second-biggest economy and bolstering the case for maintaining policy support https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-economy-policy-idUSKBN2F013X for a while longer. Elevated raw material prices and supply chain constraints from extreme weather as well as sporadic coronavirus cases dragged on earnings in the manufacturing sector, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday. Industrial firms' profits in July increased 16.4% on an annual basis - the slowest clip this year - to 703.67 billion yuan ($108.51 billion), the NBS said.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Are Falling Again. The Rally Is Over.

    Chinese tech stocks slumped on Thursday ending a three-day winning streak as corporate earnings brought regulatory fears back into focus.

  • Oil Set for Weekly Gain With Focus Turning to Stimulus And Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the best weekly gain since February as focus shifted to the U.S. stimulus outlook and a storm menacing the Gulf of Mexico.Futures in New York edged toward $68 a barrel and are up almost 9% for the week, even after retreating on Thursday. The market has been buoyed in part by China’s containment of its latest Covid-19 outbreak, while banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated their bullish confidence in the outlook. Focus now turns to a speech from Federal R

  • Canada ends Afghanistan evacuation mission

    Some Canadians and Afghan allies remain stranded, officials have said.

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • Coronavirus origins: US intelligence report 'inconclusive'

    US intelligence was tasked with looking into animal-to-human transfer or a possible lab leak.

  • China schools: 'Xi Jinping Thought' introduced into curriculum

    The education ministry says the guidelines will help establish Marxist belief in the country's youth.

  • U.S. state tax revenues end 2021 higher than 2019, report finds

    Tax collections in fiscal 2021 beat not just last year, but 2019 as well, thanks to buoyant consumer confidence, an improving economy and federal stimulus

  • Food shortages at worse level than I have ever seen, says Co-op boss

    Co-operative Group chief executive Steve Murrells said the retailer has significantly reduced its range of some products.

  • Nordstrom stock drops 17% after quarterly sales fall versus 2019

    THE RATINGS GAME Nordstrom Inc. shares plunged 17% in Wednesday trading after the luxury department store reported quarterly sales that show a 6% drop compared with 2019. Nordstrom (JWN) reported profit and sales that beat expectations.

  • Oil climbs as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico production hub

    Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to post big gains for the week, on worries about near term supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting in production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend. Companies started airlifting workers from Gulf of Mexico oil production platforms on Thursday and BHP and BP said they have begun to stop production at offshore platforms as a storm was brewing in the Caribbean Sea, forecast to barrel through the Gulf on the weekend. The prospect of U.S. Gulf supply outages helped turn the market around from losses on Thursday, which had been partly spurred by output returning at a Mexican oil platform following a fatal fire.

  • China says maintaining 'normal communication' with U.S. on trade

    China is maintaining "normal communication" with the United States on trade, the Chinese government said on Thursday, one of the few areas the world's two largest economies have refrained from confronting each other over this year. Washington and Beijing signed a so-called Phase 1 trade deal in January 2020, before the widespread outbreak of COVID-19. The pact calls for China to increase its purchases of U.S. exports by $200 billion over two years.

  • In Turkey's borderlands, fleeing Afghans get frosty welcome

    Ramazan Baran waits outside a teahouse in Turkey's eastern province of Van from early morning to nightfall to find work in construction but says he has been losing out to Afghan migrants willing to work for less money. As Turkey braces for a possible influx of refugees fleeing Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, concern over the potential impact is growing - fuelled by festering resentment over refugees already sheltering in the country. Turkey hosts 3.7 million Syrians, the world's largest refugee population, and the mood has soured in recent weeks as social media videos allegedly showing Afghans entering by the hundreds unhindered sparked outrage.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Viewers Furious About Sen. Ben Sasse Appearance: ‘The Hypocrisy Is Mind-Blowing’ (Video)

    Sen. Ben Sasse took part in a lengthy interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, but it didn’t sit well with viewers. “Ben Sasse on Morning Joe,” complained one about the Nebraska Republican’s appearance on a show that has consistently taken swipes at top Republican elected officials. “I just can’t with this s—. The hypocrisy is mind blowing.” The criticism of Sasse’s appearance came not from the political elite and blue checks of Twitter, but from average MSNBC viewers, who shot off tweets

  • U.S. reportedly gave Taliban the names of Americans and Afghan allies: 'Appalling and shocking'

    U.S. reportedly gave Taliban the names of Americans and Afghan allies: 'Appalling and shocking'

  • Trump attempts to block House investigation into Capitol riot by claiming he and his allies are protected by executive privilege

    It's up to the Biden administration to determine whether executive privilege protects the records requested by the House select committee.

  • GOP Rep. Jim Banks: Republicans Have A 'Duty' To Punish Members Investigating Jan. 6 Riot

    If Republicans take back the majority in the House, Banks said there should be consequences for the lawmakers on the special committee.

  • Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton says it's 'impossible' for Mike Pompeo to 'rewrite history' on his negotiations with the Taliban

    "That's a prescription for Democratic attack ads that would be fatal to someone's credibility," Bolton told Politico.

  • 25 Most Corrupt Countries in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 25 most corrupt countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis on corruption around the globe, and go directly to the 5 Most Corrupt Countries in the World. Corruption refers to the act of misuse of authority for personal gain. It encompasses a broad range of actions, […]