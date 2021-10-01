U.S. trade chief Tai to unveil Biden's China trade strategy on Monday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Lawder
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will unveil the Biden administration's long-awaited strategy for the troubled U.S.-China trade relationship in a speech on Monday at a Washington think tank, her office said.

Tai will deliver remarks on her review of China trade policy at the Center for Strategic Studies in Washington and participate in a question-and-answer session, USTR said in a statement on Thursday.

Since taking office in March, Tai has been conducting a top-to-bottom review of Washington's China trade policy.

U.S. Joe Biden has kept in place tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports imposed by former president Donald Trump, but his administration has so far revealed little about how it will address what it calls China's non-market trade and subsidy practices.

Tai's remarks at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Monday will mark the start of the final three months of the "Phase 1" U.S.-China trade deal struck that Trump struck with Beijing at the start of 2019, easing a tariff war between the world's two largest economies. It called for China to boost purchases of U.S. farm and manufactured goods, energy and services by $200 billion over the two years to the end of 2021 compared to 2017 levels.

Biden administration officials say China has not met its Phase 1 trade deal commitments and they intend to hold it to its international trade commitments.

Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, estimates that China's purchases of U.S. exports through August are running at about 62% of the Phase 1 targets, based on U.S. export data.

Tensions between the two economic powers has also grown as the United States has restricted Chinese companies' access to U.S. sensitive technologies.

Tai has said the United States faces "very large challenges" in its trade relationship with China that require engagement across the Biden administration. She has asked Congress for new trade law tools to counteract massive Chinese state subsidies for high-technology sectors.

The Biden administration has sought to rally U.S. allies to join Washington in confronting what it says are abusive trade policies by Beijing. U.S. and European Union officials met on Wednesday in Pittsburgh to deepen transatlantic cooperation on technology regulation, protecting sensitive technologies and addressing challenges posed by "non-market economies" -- a reference to China.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Soaring Australia Home Prices Fuel Calls for Tighter Lending

    (Bloomberg) -- The unrelenting surge in Australia’s home prices -- rising by hundreds of dollars a day in Sydney and Melbourne -- is fueling momentum for macroprudential measures to contain credit growth and keep a lid on swelling financial risks.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fir

  • ‘Amazing’: Salvador Perez says of tying his friend’s Royals home run record with 48

    Will Salvy break Jorge Soler’s record? “We’re going to see. We’ve got four more games. We’re going to see.”

  • Malaysia's help needed to ease global chip shortage, Taiwan says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Malaysia's help is needed to resolve the global shortage of auto semiconductors, especially when it comes to packaging, a sector affected by the country's COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said. Taiwan, as a major chip producer, has been front and centre of efforts to resolve the shortage, which has idled auto plants around the world. Speaking in an interview late on Thursday at her ministry, Wang told Reuters that Taiwan alone could not sort out the problem because the supply chain is so complex.

  • Pelosi delays vote on Biden’s infrastructure bill in defeat for Democrats

    Democrats say holdup is temporary despite stalemate over Biden’s sweeping economic agenda Progressives have withheld their support for an infrastructure bill until an agreement can be reached to enact Biden’s full economic agenda. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock The US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, postponed a planned vote on a $1tn infrastructure bill on Thursday night in a stinging defeat for Democrats after progressives revolted, withholding their support until an

  • Stephanie Grisham book sheds light on Trump’s bizarre brushes with world leaders

    Memoir reveals Trump once discussed strength of kangaroos in meeting with UK PM – one of the few European leaders he liked Donald Trump with Boris Johnson at the UN in September 2019. Trump seemed to like Johnson but considered Emmanuel Macron a ‘wuss guy’, according to the memoir. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Boris Johnson once devoted a considerable part of a meeting with Donald Trump to discussing how strong kangaroos are, as the British prime minister struck up a robust relationship with a

  • Thanks to the World Bank, Latin America has lost a key tool to fight red tape, corruption | Opinion

    The scandal swirling around Kristalina Georgieva — International Monetary Fund chief — for her alleged wrongdoings during her tenure as World Bank director is making headlines around the world. But there is a related scandal that is much more consequential, and that deserves much more attention.

  • China is combating crypto with a push for the digital yuan

    China’s digital yuan takes inspiration from cryptocurrency while tempering the features that make crypto unpopular with Beijing.

  • Chip shortage spurs new wave of car plant closures in Germany

    Three automakers announced Thursday new temporary closures of manufacturing sites in Germany over a global shortage of semiconductors, with Opel closing a plant until 2022 -- the longest such stoppage so far.

  • Grammy-nominated rapper credits Lil Wayne after early 'Masked Singer' elimination

    On The Masked Singer&nbsp;Wednesday night, viewers were introduced to Group B, which was made up of the Queen of Hearts, the Mallard, the Cupcake, the Dalmatian, and the Banana Split. While all five mystery celebrities&nbsp; put on quite a show, it was the Dalmatian's future in the competition that was spotty, even though he sang a song from the OG dog – Snoop Dogg. Some viewers were a little sad that the Dalmatian was eliminated but, ultimuttely, they got over that real quick, once they found out that he was Grammy-nominated rapper Tyga! Tyga, also known as Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, said he decided to do The Masked Singer because he was inspired by another rapper, Season 3 contestant Lil Wayne, who, ironically, also suffered an early elimination. While Tyga may not have ended up being the underdog of the season, the celebrity panelists were grateful to have him on the show. Robin Thicke shared, "We're really lucky to have you on the show, Tyga. Any time we get to have the young, hottest cats in the game on our show, it makes us all look a little cooler. You even made Ken look cooler, so thank you."

  • Trump Bonded With Boris Johnson Over Kangaroos, Gallbladders: Book

    Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says conversations between the two world leaders "redefined the word random.”

  • 'Squad' member Cori Bush's jewelry, dresses from constituents raise ethic 'red flags,' watchdog says

    Gifts Rep. Cori Bush receives from her constituents raises red flags with ethics rules, a watchdog told Fox News.

  • Huarong to Consider $10.9 Billion Bond Issue to Raise Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Shareholders of China Huarong Asset Management Co. are set to consider a proposal for the firm to issue as much as 70 billion yuan ($10.9 billlion) of bonds to “further enhance the liquidity management of the company.”Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and D

  • Free broadband service is available to many Californians. Here's how to apply

    The federal government will cover much or all of the cost of broadband internet service for low-income households. But only a fraction of eligible people are signing up.

  • Dairy Giant Yili Weighing Deal for Formula Maker Ausnutria

    (Bloomberg) -- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., China’s biggest dairy producer, is exploring a potential takeover of infant formula maker Ausnutria Dairy Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Bi

  • 'Intentionally obtuse takes': White House goes on offense to defend Biden and top generals

    The White House is circling the wagons around President Joe Biden and his top military advisers after two testified they advised the president against withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

  • NFT Marketplace Eternal Gets Funding From Coinbase & Mark Cuban

    The non-fungible token landscape just got a little more crowded with Eternal gaining funding from some big players.

  • Ethiopia expels seven U.N. officials, accusing them of 'meddling'

    Ethiopia is expelling seven senior U.N. officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, two days after the world body's aid chief warned a government blockade of aid had likely forced hundreds of thousands of people in the northern region of Tigray into famine. There has been increasing international criticism of conditions in Tigray and all parties fighting in northern Ethiopia face the possibility of sanctions from the U.S. government. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday that the United States condemns the expulsions and will not hesitate to use sanctions against those who obstruct humanitarian efforts.

  • Merck spends $11.5B for Acceleron, possible blockbuster drug

    Merck will spend about $11.5 billion to buy Acceleron Pharma and its potential treatment for high blood pressure in vessels that connect the lungs and heart. Merck will pay $180 per share in cash for Acceleron, the Kenilworth, New Jersey, company said Thursday. Acceleron is running late-stage studies of a potential treatment, sotatercept, for patients with life-threatening pulmonary arterial hypertension.

  • Taiwan, on chip information request, says respects US laws

    Taiwan respects U.S. commercial law and rules but will help Taiwanese companies if they receive any "unreasonable requests", the government said on Thursday after the United States pressed firms to provide information on the semiconductor crisis. The White House asked automakers, chip companies and others last week to provide information on the chip shortage that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, and to take the lead in helping to solve it. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • The writer behind musicals about Princess Diana and Tom Jones (twice)

    An award-winning US playwright talks about his new Princess Diana and Tom Jones stage shows.