U.S. transport chief defends auto safety agency after Musk criticism

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg at the White House
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Wednesday that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk should directly raise with him any issues about the hiring of a senior safety adviser who has been critical of the automaker.

"He's welcome to call me if he's concerned," Buttigieg told reporters at an event on Wednesday. "We are responsible for making sure that every vehicle on the road is safe."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday confirmed a Reuters report that Duke University engineering and computer science professor Missy Cummings is being named a new senior adviser for safety at NHTSA, saying in a statement it looks forward "to leveraging her experience and leadership in safety and autonomous technologies."

On Tuesday, Musk wrote on Twitter: "Objectively, her track record is extremely biased against Tesla."

She responded to Musk on Twitter saying: "Happy to sit down and talk with you anytime."

NHTSA in August opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's Autopilot system in 765,000 U.S. vehicles after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.

Cummings has repeatedly expressed concerns about Tesla's Autopilot feature. In 2019, she wrote on Twitter: "I have driven several Teslas - autopilot easily causes mode confusion, is unreliable and unsafe @NHTSArecalls should require

@tesla to turn it off."

NHTSA said Cummings was being named for a "temporary assignment" under the Intergovernmental Personnel Act Mobility Program.

Last week, NHTSA asked Tesla why it has not issued a recall to address software updates made to Autopilot system to improve the vehicles' ability to detect emergency vehicles.

To date, NHTSA has identified 12 crashes that involved Tesla vehicles using the advanced driver-assistance systems and emergency vehicles. NHTSA said most of the incidents took place after dark.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Alphabet (GOOG) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Madison Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Madison Investors Fund” third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio return of 0.07% was recorded by the fund’s Class Y shares for the third quarter of 2021, with an 11.86% gain on a year-to-date basis, compared to the […]

  • Facebook might be changing its name, but its controversies will continue to follow it

    Facebook is reportedly changing its name, but that won't help it escape its myriad controversies.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right With Deliveries Of Its Luxury Sedan Set To Begin?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday — here's what to expect

    Emily McCormick breaks down what the Street is expecting ahead of Tesla’s third-quarter results, which the electric automaker is set to report after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Netflix Holds Back the Nasdaq, But Will Tesla Hit the Gas?

    The streaming video giant reported results Tuesday night, and the EV manufacturer is on deck after the closing bell Wednesday.

  • Dow Jones Hits Record On Strong Earnings; PayPal Dives On Pinterest News; Tesla Earnings Due

    The Dow Jones hit fresh heights on earnings. Tesla earnings are due. PayPal stock slumped lower on Pinterest acquisition news.

  • Tesla lobbies Modi's office in India to slash taxes before it enters market-sources

    Tesla Inc has urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office to slash import taxes on electric vehicles before it enters the market, four sources told Reuters, ratcheting up demands that faced objections from some Indian automakers. Tesla wants to begin selling imported cars in India this year but says taxes in the country are among the highest in the world. Tesla executives, including its head of policy in India, Manuj Khurana, took the company's demands to Modi's officials last month in a closed-door meeting, arguing that the taxes were too high, four sources familiar with the discussions said.

  • Universal Electronics ended relationship with agency linked to Uyghur workers

    Universal Electronics Inc said on Wednesday it had ended its relationship with a staffing agency that hired Uyghur workers who were transported from China's Xinjiang province to a plant in southern China. Reuters reported earlier this month that Universal struck a deal with authorities in Xinjiang to transport hundreds of Uyghur workers to its plant in the city of Qinzhou. "UEI made the decision last week to end its relationship with the staffing agency that hired these workers based on feedback on how to best secure its supply chain and in light of ongoing regulatory and legislative changes globally," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • NIO May Bring ET7's Electric Drive System To All Models: Report

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) may introduce its electric sedan ET7’s electric drive system to all models, cnEVpost reported on Tuesday, citing a Chinese news publication. What Happened: The Shanghai-headquartered Nio may bring the second-generation electric motor to other models such as the ES8, ES6 and EC6, as per reports coming from China. The electric drive system has a combined system power of 480kW — 180kW at the front and 300kW at the rear — and a peak torque of 850 Nm

  • Ford Stock Rises Amid Wall Street Target Hike, China Rollout Of Rival To Tesla Model Y

    A Wall Street report sent Ford stock higher. Ford continues its EV push, rolling out a critical vehicle in bid to unseat Tesla.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Mario Gabelli’s 11 high dividend stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli. Billionaire investor, financial analyst, and investment advisor Mario Gabelli is […]

  • Baseball fans survive fiery crash on flight from Texas to Boston for playoff game

    The plane crashed through a fence during takeoff and burst into flames.

  • Pimco Warns Uncertainty Set to Crimp Returns on Bonds and Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- If you think financial markets have been strange the past 18 months, just wait. What lies ahead is an unfamiliar macroeconomic environment that’s undergoing dramatic changes, says Pacific Investment Management Co.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Sp

  • J&J Seeks Victory in Fight With Baby Powder Cancer Victims

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson could start collecting on its new legal strategy for dealing with baby-powder cancer claims as early as Wednesday as it seeks to win an initial courtroom showdown with 35,000 people who claim they were hurt by the widely used product. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group terminated discussions to sell its property-management arm, a deal that would have given the cash-strapped developer a major cash infusion as it faces impending debt payments.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Force

  • Paypal in $45 billion bid for Pinterest -sources

    (Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc has made an offer to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc for $45 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a combination that could herald more tie-ups between financial technology and social media companies in e-ecommerce. The per share price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest's closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday. PayPal plans to finance the acquisition mostly through stock, the sources said.

  • Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China scrutiny

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was on the Spanish island of Mallorca where his luxury yacht is anchored, two Spanish newspapers said on Wednesday, on his first trip abroad since he fell out with China's regulators in 2020. The Chinese billionaire has largely been out of public view since he publicly criticised China's regulatory system in a speech last year. The Diario de Mallorca newspaper said Ma was seen on Tuesday in the port of Andratx buying home decor at a local store.

  • Mass. hospitals, doctors start ordering pediatric Covid vaccines

    Hospitals and doctors across the state have been given the green light to start pre-ordering pediatric Covid vaccinations for 5-11 year old patients.

  • Democrats Try to Salvage IRS Bank-Account Reporting With Scaled-Back Plan

    Democrats scaled back a proposal that would require banks to send more information about customers’ accounts to the Internal Revenue Service, raising to $10,000 from $600 the key reporting threshold.

  • Analyst calls Coinbase a 'must own' stock, sees price going to $600

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Senior Equity Analyst, discusses Coinbase's new partnership with Facebook for new 'Novi' cryptocurrency wallet.