U.S. transport chief upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg pictured at confirmation hearing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson

LANDOVER, Maryland (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gave an upbeat assessment about summer travel prospects on Monday as a growing number of Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Touring a UPS facility just outside Washington, Buttigieg got a first-hand look at how it is shipping COVID-19 shots, while some airlines are reporting a rise in leisure bookings as more Americans get vaccinated.

"I'm looking forward to summer travel. Of course, it's got to be based on conditions. We've got to make sure that we're getting folks vaccinated," Buttigieg said.

Wes Wheeler, president of Global Healthcare and Life Sciences at UPS, said the courier has delivered 80 million U.S. vaccine doses and about 110 million worldwide.

"We'll be at 100 million in the United States by the end of this month," Wheeler told Reuters. Between UPS and Fedex, the companies will have delivered 200 million doses in the U.S. by the end of March, he added.

Travel demand was hard hit by COVID-19 in 2020 as U.S. air travel fell 60% and the U.S. travel sector shed millions of jobs.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that tens of millions of Americans who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 should not travel, a blow to the airline and travel industries that have been battered by the pandemic.

Buttigieg said people should follow CDC recommendations, but added that he hopes for a "safe return to travel" by July 4.

"The process of easing restrictions, when we're ready to do that, will be a little more complicated than the process of applying them," Buttigieg said.

Many Americans are not heeding the CDC advice. The Transportation Security Administration said more than 1.35 million people were screened at U.S. airports Friday, the single busiest air travel day since March 2020.

Buttigieg declined to say when U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will release its infrastructure plans, but noted a Sept. 30 deadline to get surface transportation reauthorized.

With a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package finally passed, Biden's next big spending push is on the horizon, repairing the nation's ailing bridges, roads and airports and investing billions in new projects like broadband internet.

Biden may sketch the outline of the plan in a joint address to Congress this month and provide details in April, giving lawmakers several months to work on the bill before an August recess, people familiar with the White House plans said.

"We've got a clock on everything we're doing," Buttigieg said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • Libya interim gov't sworn in, replaces rival administrations

    Libya on Monday swore in a new, interim government to replace the country’s rival administrations and lead the war-torn North African nation through elections later this year. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and his Cabinet were sworn in before the House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk, which is controlled by forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter. The ceremony came after lawmakers last week endorsed Dbeibah’s government amid international pressure on Libya’s stockholders to implement a U.N.-brokered roadmap that set Dec. 24 as the date for general elections in the oil-rich country.

  • France reports 4,219 people in intensive care with coronavirus

    French health authorities reported on Monday that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 had risen by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November. Over the weekend, hospitals in the Paris area - which account for more than a quarter of all COVID-19 patients in intensive care units - started transferring patients to other parts of France to reduce pressure on the capital's health system. The health ministry also reported 6,471 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up 4.3% from last Monday.

  • From Trevor Noah’s $35,000 Lapel Pin to Lizzo’s Bulgari Vault, the Best Jewelry From the Grammy Awards

    Plus, Megan Thee Stallion and Ingrid Andress's major Chopard moments

  • Two men charged with assault in attack on Capitol police officer who later died

    Officer Brian Sicknick died a day after he was attacked with what appeared to be a spray irritant at the violent Jan. 6 uprising.

  • Roche buys GenMark for $1.8 million to challenge test rivals

    Roche is filling a testing portfolio gap by buying U.S.-based GenMark Diagnostics in a $1.8 billion deal that the Swiss pharmaceuticals manufacturer said taps one of the fastest-growing diagnostics areas. Basel-based Roche launched a cash offer for GenMark for $24.05 per share, a premium of 43% on GenMark's Feb. 10 share price, before media deal speculation. GenMark makes "syndromic panel tests" to simultaneously detect multiple pathogens responsible for respiratory illnesses like pneumonia or the dangerous blood infection sepsis, an area Roche has sought to enter to challenge rivals like France's bioMerieux.

  • Omar urges end to prison contracts to fix 'abuse-ridden' immigration detention system

    Representative calls on Biden administration to phase out contracts between Ice and local jails and prisonsUS politics – live coverage Representative Ilhan Omar at the US Capitol in Washington DC on 11 March 2021. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Ilhan Omar has called on the Biden administration to phase out immigration detention contracts between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) and local jails and prisons. In a letter to Susan Rice, director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, and Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Minnesota Democrat said the contracts perpetuated mass incarceration. “In order to truly sever the financial incentives causing the expansion of an unnecessary and abuse-ridden system of mass incarceration, we urge you to end contracts between the federal government and localities for the purposes of immigration detention,” Omar wrote, in a letter also signed by other Democratic members of Congress. Immigration activists have for years targeted such contracts at local levels. In New Jersey, lawmakers are considering proposals that would prevent counties, municipalities and private prison operators from entering into such contracts or renewing or extending those already in effect. In California in 2019 the governor, Gavin Newsom, signed a law blocking the state from entering into or renewing contracts with private prison companies. Biden is under pressure to address the sprawling US immigration detention system, the largest in the world and rampant with allegations of abuse. More than 70 members of Congress, including Omar, have called on Biden to phase out the use of private prisons for immigration detention. Biden signed an executive order to do so at justice department facilities, but not at facilities which detain migrants. Biden’s administration is also attempting to respond to an increase in asylum-seeking children at the southern border. A near-record 9,457 unaccompanied children were taken into US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody in February, according to the agency, the most since May 2019. In recent weeks, thousands of children have stayed in CBP facilities beyond the 72-hour legal limit, after which they are supposed to be moved to the care of the US health department. Biden is using the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), best known for responding to natural disasters, to manage and care for the children.

  • Volkswagen signs $14bn battery deal with Sweden's Northvolt

    Consolidating cell production to the Northvolt Ett gigafactory will help 'achieve further economies of scale,' companies say.

  • Up to seven alien objects visit our solar system every year, scientists believe

    The cigar-shaped space rock named `Oumuamua was the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system, and made headlines around the world in 2017.

  • What science has learned works and what doesn’t in COVID-19 treatments

    A year into treating those with COVID-19, research is revealing medical interventions, such as remdesivir, that help patients, and some that don’t.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • 'The Talk' goes on hiatus after Sharon Osbourne defends Piers Morgan

    Joe Concha reacts to the 'internal investigation' at CBS into Osbourne's comments.

  • John Prine wins two posthumous Grammy Awards

    The late singer-songwriter John Prine won two Grammy Awards for "I Remember Everything," his bittersweet love letter to life.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • Is Biden to blame for rising gas prices?

    Prices at the gas pump are significantly higher than last November — threatening to hit $3 a gallon by summer — triggering debate over whether Joe Biden, less than two months into his presidency, bears the blame. Since the inauguration, Republicans and right-leaning commentators have wasted few opportunities to link the price increases to Biden’s policies and predict that the worse is yet to ...

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • At least two women who accused Cuomo of misbehavior said he summoned them to help navigate his iPhone

    Cuomo exhibited a pattern of hiring younger women to perform "minimal clerical duties" such as dictation, sources told the Albany Times Union.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Miami police arrest 100 people at weekend spring break gatherings

    Miami Beach mayor says ‘too many people [are] coming here to let loose’ as state reports increase in coronavirus cases Beachgoers flock to South Beach during spring break in Miami, Florida Saturday. Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/Rex/Shutterstock Police in Miami Beach used pepper spray and arrested 100 people as large spring break crowds gathered despite the pandemic. Revellers, many reportedly unmasked, became “unruly” after a teenager refused to move when police tried to clear crowds from a roadway on Friday night, according to an arrest affidavit. Police then used pepper spray. They said several people were detained while two officers were injured and taken to hospital. The following night, on Saturday, police said 30 arrests were made. A total of 100 people were arrested over the weekend, reported CNN. The popular spring break destination has seen packed beaches, sparking fears of coronavirus outbreaks. Florida does not permit local jurisdictions to fine people for not wearing masks. The mayor of Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, told CNN they were “seeing too much spring break activity”, adding: “We’ve got a problem with too many people coming here to let loose.”The Florida department of health reported 5,134 new cases on Friday, up from 4,444 on Monday. On Sunday there were 38,222 new cases in the US, according to Johns Hopkins data, and 572 new deaths. This compares to record highs recorded in January of 300,416 and 4,470. In total, to date there have been more than 29m cases and more than 534,000 people have died. While total new infections in the US are on a downward trajectory and vaccinations are rising, case numbers have stopped falling precipitously. On Sunday America’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, warned: “We’re not out of the woods yet.” Pointing to what happened last spring and summer and the situation now, he told Fox News: “If you look at those numbers, that plateau [of case numbers] bothers me and other public health officials. When you plateau at a high level, there’s enough viral activity in the community that when you pull back on things like masking and not pay attention to avoiding congregate settings, it is very risky to get another surge.”Fauci criticised the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, for his decision to completely reopen businesses and remove a state mask mandate last week as “risky and potentially dangerous”. The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, pleaded with residents to ignore the mandate by continuing to wear masks. “Each day, I am unfortunately reporting individuals who are passing away because of Covid-19,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Today, we are reporting 13 deaths. It is important for us to receive our Covid vaccines and continue to mask up. I strongly urge Houstonians to do so.” Vaccinations are picking up. On Friday, the US hit 100m doses and about 35m people had been fully vaccinated – or about 13.5% of the adult population – according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.Joe Biden has pledged to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days of office – a target he could be on track to meet by the end of this week.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.