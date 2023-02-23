U.S. transportation chief tours Ohio derailment site; NTSB to release initial report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the wreckage of this month's train derailment in East Palestine,Ohio, as federal investigators prepared to release their initial report of the Feb. 3 incident later on Thursday.

Buttigieg, wearing a hardhat and orange safety vest, met with NTSB staff at the scene of the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train loaded with toxic chemicals that railroad crews then drained and burned, sparking an evacuation and health concerns.

The National Transportation Safety Board will issue its preliminary findings into the fiery crash in a report to be released after 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) and will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Norfolk Southern's chief executive apologized on Wednesday at a CNN town hall event that highlighted residents' concerns about soil and ground water contamination.

Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration have said the company must pay for the damage and clean-up efforts, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ordered company officials to attend town all events after executives initially boycotted.

Buttigieg's visit comes after EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited East Palestine earlier this week.

The transportation secretary has said he will push major railroads to improve safety and seek bipartisan support in Congress to raise the cap on fines against railroads for violating safety regulations.

Some Republicans have criticized the Biden administration over the incident while some Democrats have pointed to regulations rescinded under former President Donald Trump.

Trump, who is campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, visited the area on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mark Porter)