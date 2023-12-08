U.S. Transportation Department providing funding to new passenger rail projects
How do you get TSA PreCheck for free? Some cards offer statement credits for the cost of TSA PreCheck, but you can also redeem rewards to cover the fee.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
After 25 years, those in the U.S. who crave a 1999 R34 Nissan Skyline will legally be able to import one fairly soon. If they can afford to.
"Squid Game" has inspired multiple reality TV competition versions of its fictional high-stakes game.
Ross was arrested in Oct. on a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage that was upgraded to a felony last month.
Beeper Mini, the chat app that reverse-engineered Apple’s iMessage for Android, is having problems. The entire Beeper platform is seemingly broken, leading to the obvious speculation that Apple has stomped the bootleg iMessage workaround.
Apple's head of iPhone and Apple Watch design is reportedly leaving the company.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
It's time to dig deep this week, as the focus is on adding lightly rostered players who could still pop on your fantasy basketball team.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Need a one-stop shop for all of your tool needs? This DeWalt 10-tool combo kit includes drills, saws, batteries, a bluetooth speaker and more for 20% off.
Schools are weighing whether metal detectors can prevent increasing violence as multiple students were stabbed or brought loaded guns to schools this week.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Pacers’ win over the Bucks and the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans, and then preview Saturday’s NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Pacers and Lakers.
Want something comfy and warm, but cute enough to wear in public this winter? Look no further.
The U.S. and Mexico formally submitted their bid Friday.
Hayao Miyazaki's long-awaited new movie finally hits theaters this week. How does it rank against the best Studio Ghibli films?
"I think we need to have more people who want to work for it, not expect it to be handed to them," the All-Pro safety told reporters.
Meta’s social network Threads is officially launching in Europe next week on December 14. This has been a long-time coming, as it launched in the US many months back.
Also on deck: Monopoly on markdown, a robovac for under $100, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer oven for nearly $100 off and so, so much more.
Google's AI note-taking app is now available to all users in the United States who are at least 18 years old, the company announced on Friday. The experimental app is also getting a slew of new features and starting to use Gemini Pro, Google's new large language model, to "help with document understanding and reasoning." Now, Google is adding new capabilities to the product to go beyond generating summaries and suggesting questions.