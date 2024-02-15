Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to announce major funding for Charlotte Douglas Airport

The United States Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, will visit Charlotte on Thursday to announce major funding for the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The airport is set to receive $27 million. The money will be used to replace 16 walkway bridges passengers use to board and deboard planes.

Charlotte will not be the only city to receive funding.

In total, $970 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law will be spread out among 114 airports.

The goal is to modernize airports by improving passenger experiences, accessibility, and sustainability while creating well-paid jobs.

Some airports will see wider concourses, improved baggage claim areas, more gates, and support to meet ADA standards.

Federal leaders said the project at Charlotte Douglas will cost more than $86 million.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the announcement and will provide details once they become available.

