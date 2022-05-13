U.S. travel firms flex marketing muscle to lure travelers seeking sun and sand

Nilanjana Basu and Aishwarya Nair
·3 min read

By Nilanjana Basu and Aishwarya Nair

(Reuters) - U.S. travel booking firms are spending heavily on marketing to get more people to book flights and accommodation on their apps and websites as they look to make the most of a post-pandemic boom in tourism during the upcoming summer season.

After becoming one of the biggest victims of the health crisis, companies including Airbnb Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc and Tripadvisor Inc have quickly turned a corner due to unprecedented demand for travel from pandemic-weary Americans.

About six in 10 Americans have made plans to do at least one summer trip this year, according to monthly data from non-profit firm U.S. Travel Association released in April.

"This could be the biggest summer of travel in our lifetime and the last thing anyone would want to do is miss out," Bernstein analyst Richard Clarke told Reuters.

The U.S. travel industry is expected to spend 14.2%, or about $4 billion, of their marketing budget this year for digital advertising, according to market research firm Insider Intelligence.

Although the boost in spending is expected to create a dent in profits in the short-term, benefits from the effort may far outweigh costs in the coming years, as travel demand is only set to soar.

GRAPHIC: Revenue set to jump from travel demand https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-TRAVEL/SUMMER/gkplgkrgavb/chart.png

"Customers are ready to pay premium prices for bookings. There's been a lot of savings over the last two years ... so even with inflation, there's enough customers that will pay higher prices just to get some travel in," HotelPlanner Chief Executive Tim Hentschel told Reuters.

For example, ticket prices in March for U.S. domestic flights were 15% higher month-on-month, according to Adobe Digital Economy Index, but that rise has not hit demand for flying, suggesting Americans are shrugging off the impact of surging inflation at least for now.

RIDING A BOOM

Travel firms are going all out to woo vacationers and are taking all possible measures from sprucing up their websites to offering innovative services.

Earlier this month, Airbnb finance chief Dave Stephenson said the company was increasing its "marketing dollars", though it would stay relatively consistent as a percentage of revenue.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco-based company revamped its app and website to allow travelers to split their holidays between two properties and book homes by browsing through an extensive list of categories without the need of entering a destination.

Meanwhile, Booking said it expects marketing spend in the second quarter to form a slightly bigger percentage of its gross bookings versus pre-pandemic levels whereas rival Expedia expects to "spend into the (travel) recovery".

Marketing and advertising costs form the bulk of the overall expenses at most travel companies, which have to look for new and innovative ways to keep people interested in their products.

Booking's marketing expenses accounted for about 46% of its total operating expenses in the first quarter, while Expedia's selling and marketing spend was nearly 60% of costs and expenses.

GRAPHIC: Soaring expenses https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-TRAVEL/SUMMER/lbvgnykbjpq/chart.png

"We think that this year, in a recovering travel marketplace, there's potentially once in a generation opportunity to really lean into both marketing and merchandising," Booking Chief Financial Officer David Goulden said earlier this month.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and additional reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka economy crisis to get worse before it gets better, PM says

    Sri Lanka's new PM tells the BBC the country's dire economic crisis will get worse before it gets better.

  • Airbnb reveals first redesign in over a decade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Airbnb's business model heading into the summer travel season.

  • Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet

    The Biden administration is taking the first steps to release $45 billion to ensure that every U.S. resident has access to high-speed internet by roughly 2028, inviting governors and other leaders on Friday to start the application process. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is overseeing the distribution and said that universal access to broadband internet would be akin to the electrification of rural America during the 1930s, a recognition that the internet is a utility needed for U.S. residents to function in today's economy. “There’s more than 30 million Americans who don’t have internet,” Raimondo said.

  • Wall Street’s most bearish 2022 forecast was bullish. It always was.

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friay, May 13, 2022.

  • Biden visits an Illinois farm to announce aid for food growers at 'critical time'

    President Biden on Wednesday announced new efforts that he says will help American farmers mitigate some of the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine on the food supply.

  • Vatican number two says giving Ukraine weapons legitimate, with conditions

    The Vatican's number two said on Friday that supplying weapons to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russian aggression is morally legitimate under certain conditions, citing the Catholic Church's teaching on "just war". Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Rome, as the topic of supplying arms to Kyiv was discussed at a meeting of foreign ministers from the G7 rich nations in Germany. "There is a right to armed defence in the case of aggression," Parolin said in response to a question about countries sending weapons to Ukraine.

  • A couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because they said it's cheaper than paying a mortgage

    "We love to travel and we were searching for a way to continuously travel in our retirement that made financial sense," Angelyn Burk said.

  • I've been on 108 cruises. Here are 11 mistakes passengers should avoid making.

    I'm 95 and have been on over 100 cruises. Here are things you should avoid doing, from sneaking on liquor to entering the belly-flop contest.

  • Welcome to Portugal, the new expat haven. Californians, please go home

    Portugal, with its warm climate, plentiful sun and cheap cost of living, has become a destination for Californians.

  • What secrets do the Taj Mahal's locked rooms hold?

    Debate over what's inside the Mughal monument has renewed after a petition said it houses a Hindu shrine.

  • This All-Business Class Airline Is Putting Flights to Nice on Sale — But You Have to Book Soon

    To book the sale, travelers must buy tickets by May 15.

  • Carnival Cruise Line Adds an All-Inclusive Offer

    The reality is that while some cruise lines do offer all-inclusive packages (Norwegian Cruise Line most notably), Royal Caribbean International and Carnival Cruise Lines don't have a truly all-inclusive deal on their namesake cruise lines. Currently, when you book a cruise on Royal Caribbean or Carnival, your fare includes your room, meals in the main dining room, the buffet, and select other free venues, as well as shows, access to most onboard venues, pools, and other amenities. A basic cruise fare also includes coffee, water, and a few other basic drinks, but not soda or alcoholic beverages.

  • Las Vegas Strip Losing Iconic Casino Attraction

    The massive properties owned by companies including MGM Resorts International , Caesars Entertainment , Wynn Resorts , and others need, and provide, more than just those things to attract customers. Each casino resort needs to attract people who simply walk by, That has led these companies to build not only incredible facades but also world-class free attractions that almost force people to stop. Las Vegas has moved well past the days when a 99-cent shrimp cocktail brought people in off the streets.

  • This Bonkers 115-Foot Submarine Was Designed to Host Parties Underwater

    U-Boat Worx's newest fleet member takes the festivities to a whole new level.

  • Sandals Bahamas deaths: Police examining food at resort after 3 Americans found dead

    Police investigating the deaths of three American tourists at a resort in the Bahamas are also looking into whether food played a role.

  • Vegas Strip resort surprises 5,400 workers with $5K bonuses

    Joyous bedlam erupted Wednesday at an employee appreciation and awards buffet at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas when the resort chief executive announced that all 5,400 people who work there will receive a $5,000 bonus. “It’s amazing!” said Edgar Rives, a cook for nine years in the employee cafeteria, after a round of high-five hand slaps and hugs with dancing co-workers at The Chelsea theater at the Las Vegas Strip property. Perhaps half of the resort’s workers attended the noontime midweek event, where executives from Blackstone Real Estate Americas and the Cosmopolitan, including resort President and CEO Bill McBeath, credited them with maintaining “a youthful, exuberant brand” while working through the coronavirus pandemic.

  • I flew 15 hours in business class, and I don't think I could ever do a long flight in economy again

    I flew from New York to Dubai on Swiss Air's business class for $2,600. Here are the perks, meals, and more that made my ticket worth the price.

  • Pilot alleges Airbnb was broken into by someone who knew front door code: 'That is so scary'

    An Airbnb guest claimed that someone robbed the rental she was using in Dallas by using the keypad lock on the front door.

  • 1 Disney Theme-Park Metric That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

    Strike up a conversation with Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) fans who are regular visitors to Disney World in Florida or Disneyland in California, and you might think that the business is in trouble. The socials are routinely ablaze with folks lamenting how Disney is more expensive and how it's charging for stuff that used to be free. There was some uneasiness even before Disney either dabbled or was dragged into Florida politics, but a "woke" Disney is apparently not a "broke" Disney.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes Surprising Statement About Next Cruise Ship

    When Wonder of the Seas began sailing from Fort Lauderdale in March, it claimed the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. It took that crown from its sister ship Symphony of Seas, which began sailing in 2018. In reality, Royal Caribbean has dominated the "biggest cruise ship in the world" competition, essentially trading that title between the previous Oasis-class ship and the next one.