U.S. travelers hit the road again with Memorial Day holiday still subdued by pandemic

  • FILE PHOTO: Travelers flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day
  • FILE PHOTO: Travelers flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day
1 / 2

U.S. travelers hit the road again with Memorial Day holiday still subdued by pandemic

FILE PHOTO: Travelers flock to Las Vegas ahead of Memorial Day
Peter Szekely
·3 min read

By Peter Szekely

NEW YORK (Reuters) - With half the country at least partially protected against the coronavirus, Americans were fleeing their pandemic doldrums over the three-day holiday weekend that traditionally unleashes the country's pent-up wanderlust at the doorstep of summer.

But the Memorial Day holiday on Monday is also a solemn occasion for remembering the country's war dead, and many of this year's military ceremonies are still being held virtually.

The biggest commemoration, the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington which was presented all online last year as the virus raged, is returning somewhat back to normal this year with a mix of in-person and virtual events, organizers said.

Instead of a traditional parade on Constitution Avenue before 100,000 spectators, the march was filmed on May 3 on the National Mall with no onlookers and will be blended with other taped performers in a special television program.

"We’re fully expecting to be returning to normal next year," said Kenny Cunningham, a spokesman for the American Veterans Center.

New York City's Staten Island borough is set to have one of the country's relatively few live-and-in-person parades on Monday with floats and marching bands.

Also, on Memorial Day, whose origins date back to the aftermath of the U.S. Civil War, which ended in 1865, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to take part in a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

TRAVEL EXPECTED UP 60%

A year after Memorial Day weekend travel was depressed by fears of the spreading COVID-19 virus, it is forecast to jump by 60%, with 37 million people expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, AAA Travel said.

The 2021 total, which is still 13% below 2019, includes 34.4 million people traveling by car, the AAA said.

One of them is Patty Doxsey, 63, of Red Hook, New York, who was set to take a 10-hour drive with her husband on Monday for a week-long camping stay at Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee in hopes of seeing a synchronous firefly light show.

The couple, both vaccinated, had planned to go last year until the pandemic scotched their trip, she said.

"I am so excited," said Doxsey, a reporter for the Daily Freeman in Kingston. "It has been a long, long year, and we like to travel."

By Sunday, 50.5% of Americans had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus cases has plummeted from a seven-day average of more than 250,000 a day in early January to about 18,900 on Saturday, the lowest number since the ascent of the pandemic in March 2020, the CDC said.

A vaccinated-only family wedding prompted World Bank consultant Deborah Zabarenko, 68, of Bethesda, Maryland, to take a four-day road trip to Columbus, Ohio, with her sister on Sunday, her first overnight trip away from home in eight months.

"I need a little windshield time, just looking at the road, talking to my sister and getting where we’re going," she said just before leaving.

Air travel is also making a comeback as nearly 1.96 million people passed through U.S. airports on Friday, the most since March 7, 2020, according to Transportation Security Administration data.

Top Memorial Day travel destinations this year are Las Vegas and Orlando, AAA said.

The State Department is strongly discouraging foreign travel, including to Mexico and Canada, having issued "Do Not Travel" advisories for more than 150 countries, mostly because of high rates of COVID-19.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Banks Are Buying Back Stock. Should They?

    Expecting a wave of loan defaults, they fortified by setting aside huge amounts of loan-loss reserves. After the Federal Reserve released the results of its annual stress test that June, it acted to ensure capital stability by banning large banks from buying back stock and limiting their dividend payouts. Share buybacks are a tax-efficient way for companies to return capital to their shareholders.

  • Hong Kong is offering vaccinated residents the chance to win a free $1.4 million apartment

    Businesses are starting to play a major role in the Hong Kong government's push to get people vaccinated.

  • Female found with fatal gunshot wounds in north Charlotte subdivision, CMPD says

    The second killing of the Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte.

  • Smashing Pumpkins Announce Live in Japan, 1992 LP

    Smashing Pumpkins' debut album Gish turned 30 this week, and to celebrate the band announced its first archival release: Live in Japan, 1992. The limited edition live album will be released as a double LP on purple swirl, 180g vinyl. "Audio is from a board tape and is not available anywhere else," the band wrote on…

  • Asia Today: Vietnam to test all 9M residents in largest city

    Vietnam plans to test all 9 million people in its largest city for the coronavirus and imposed more restrictions Monday to deal with a growing COVID-19 outbreak. People in Ho Chi Minh city are only allowed to leave home for necessary activities and public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned for the next two weeks, the government announced. Prior to the order, the city, also Vietnam's economic hub, shut down non-essential business last Thursday when cases started to increase.

  • Biden honored his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, during his Memorial Day speech

    Biden said one of the proudest things his son Beau did in his life was serving a Delaware National Guard unit in Iraq for a year.

  • Risk of brain-eating amoeba, flesh-eating bacteria may increase due to climate change: Experts

    The sweltering summer heat may send swimmers diving head-first into the nearest body of water, but climate change may contribute to life-threatening risks for swimmers as waterborne pathogens thrive and multiply faster in increasingly warming waters, experts said. Scientists are becoming increasingly concerned about the possibility for dangerous pathogens, such as Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, and Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria, said Dr. Sandra Gompf, an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the University of South Florida.

  • ‘Huge incentives to kill’: Mexico crime groups target election candidates

    At least 34 candidates have been murdered since campaigning began in April, with the assassination clear-up rate close to zero Friends and family mourn during the wake of mayoral candidate Alma Barragan.She was killed while campaigning for the mayorship of the city of Moroleon, in violence-plagued Guanajuato state. Photograph: Armando Solis/AP Tuesday started off like any other day on the campaign trail for José Alberto Alonso, a union leader running for mayor in the Mexican beach resort of Acapulco: he kissed his family goodbye, boarded his Nissan Extreme SUV and headed off to start knocking on doors. But barely 200m from his home, a motorcycle closed in and the pillion passenger pulled a handgun, peppering the car with bullets. Alonso’s bodyguard returned fire, and the attackers fled. The candidate had escaped injury, but was later sent to hospital suffering from stress. “When you get into politics, you know there could be repercussions, but never to this degree” said Alonso, 36, from his sickbed. The Fuerza por Mexico candidate for mayor of Acapulco, Jose Alberto Alonso Gutierrez, speaks from the hospital where he is recovering from the attack. Photograph: David Guzmán/EPA Mexico has suffered an especially bloody and violent campaign season ahead of midterm elections on 6 June when the country will renew its 500-seat lower house of congress, pick governors in 15 of its 32 states and elect hundreds of mayors and local legislators. At least 34 candidates have been murdered since campaigning started on 6 April, while dozens more have been targeted and attacked. Mexican authorities have logged 398 threats or attacks on candidates. Much of the violence occurs in states like Guerrero, south of Mexico City, where numerous crime factions battle over the opium poppy trade and run extortion rackets and kidnapping rings in Acapulco. Few cases are ever solved, though the federal government has been providing protection to candidates in rough corners of the country. Forensic investigators work at a scene where assailants left a package and a threat message taped to the gate of the house of Leticia Castillo, a candidate of the Social Encounter party (PES) in Ciudad Juárez earlier this month. Photograph: José Luis González/Reuters “Criminal groups have learned their lesson over the past few years that no matter what they do – including killing candidates or attacking public institutions – there are no consequences,” said Falko Ernst, senior Mexico analyst for the International Crisis Group. “If we look at the performance of Mexican judicial institutions in actually solving the murders of politicians, it’s pretty much zero. That creates huge incentives to kill candidates and get away with it.” Many of the attacks target candidates for local government as criminal groups seek to increase their territorial control. “The point of gaining control over the next mayor is to assure that this mayor guarantees access to two prize resources: public money and the police,” said Gema Kloppe-Santamaría, a Mexican crime investigator at Loyola University Chicago. Campaigning has been suspended in dozens of municipalities around the country due to violence. The ruling Morena party stopped campaigning in the southern part of the state of Mexico – the country’s most populous region, which wraps around Mexico City – after an ambush in March killed 13 state and federal police officers. Morena’s party president Mario Delgado tweeted on Friday that he and two other politicians were intercepted by gunmen with assault weapons in the state of Tamaulipas, a hotbed of organised crime, but released unharmed. “There are some municipalities where you campaign, but can’t talk about municipal matters, others where you can bring in a campaign team, but can’t hold rallies,” said Isaac Monroy, the Morena delegate in state of Mexico. The attacks have been brazen. Earlier in May, a former state prosecutor was gunned down on a street while campaigning for mayor in northern Sonora. On Tuesday, Alma Barragán was killed while holding a rally in the conflict-riven state of Guanajuato. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his government is providing protection for candidates. But he also accused the media of sensationalising the murders to make his government look bad. Criminal groups often offer public servants the choice of “silver or lead” – take their bribes or face death. “There’s a lot of blackmail, and those who say no end up like this,” said Ramón Bernal García, a former detective running with the small Fuerza por México party near Mexico City. Some violence and intimidation is also down to rival political parties, Bernal said. A bodyguard for Institutional Revolutionary Party mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia takes his assault rifle from the back of the armoured SUV they travel in, during one of Valencia’s campaign stops in Morelia, Michoacan state. Photograph: Marco Ugarte/AP Alonso never received any threats, although he says in retrospect there were signs of trouble. Campaign signs bearing his boyish face were stolen and vandalised. Some campaign staff received veiled warnings to stop their work. He was still unable to say what motivated the assassination attempt – especially as Fuerza por México, the party he helped found, is contesting its first election and polling in the low single digits nationally. But he said he was determined to stay in the race. “I’ve received a lot of kind messages from people who are fed up with crime,” he said. “It hit me today because I’m a candidate, but I’ll be a spokesman for all those suffering violence here in Acapulco.”

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • US should have coup like Myanmar, former Trump advisor Michael Flynn tells QAnon conference in Texas

    The video circulating on Twitter shows the crowd cheering the suggestion of a coup in the US

  • Tarzan actor and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • At least 20 people were wounded and 2 dead after a shooting outside concert in Florida, police say

    Miami-Dade police said three people got out of an SUV and began shooting at a group of people who were standing outside an event venue early Sunday.

  • A Survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre Says Her Family Is Still Trying to Break Its Curse, 100 Years Later

    100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, Viola Fletcher's family still grapples with the economic devastation and trauma

  • Nashville hat store apologizes for selling ‘NOT VACCINATED’ Star of David badges

    ‘I sincerely apologize for any insensitivity,’ the shop hatWRKS wrote after advertising the badges, which were shaped like a patch used by the Nazis to identify Jews

  • Jason Kokrak delivers a buzzkill at Colonial, defeating fan favorite Jordan Spieth

    Spieth, a Dallas native, failed to make any birdies on the back nine while struggling to a final-round 73.

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’

  • Watch: Rare Andean bears spotted near the Machu Picchu citadel in Peru

    In the absence of tourists, these ‘intensely shy’ bears made a rare visit to the Incan citadel

  • American Airlines bans alcohol after customer altercations as Memorial Day weekend travel surges

    An American Airlines official says there have been ‘deeply disturbing situations on board aircraft’ over the past week, as travel in the US has soared

  • This popular Texas food truck chain is opening in Raleigh as it goes national

    The truck specializing in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes picked Raleigh over Charlotte and will add something new for the Glenwood South crowd.

  • Texas Republicans push forward strict voting rights bill after marathon debate

    The bill will almost certainly pass the GOP-majority House and be signed into law by the governor