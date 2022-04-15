U.S. Treasuries show foreign inflows in February for 4th month

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes
·2 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Net foreign inflows into Treasuries rose for a fourth straight month in February in the amount of $75.3 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Friday.

Of that, private overseas investors bought $91.9 billion in Treasuries and foreign official institutions sold $16.2 billion.

Foreigners have bought Treasuries in 10 of the last 12 months, including a record net monthly purchase of $118 billion in March 2021.

Overall, Treasury International Capital (TIC) data showed a net inflow of $162.6 billion, versus a $287.4 billion inflow in January. Of this, net foreign private inflows were $198.4 billion, and net foreign official flows were negative $35.8 billion.

The overall foreign buying came as U.S. yields rose. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields peaked at 2.0650% in February, reaching the highest level since July 2019, and ended the month at 1.8216%, up about 4 basis points from the end of January.

The yield on the two-year note rose to 1.4363% in February from 1.1846% at the end of January, reaching a peak of 1.6430% that was last seen in December 2019, as markets anticipated that the Federal Reserve would imminently start hiking interest rates to slow price rises and stave off hotter inflation.

The Fed did raise its policy rate in March by 0.25 basis points, the first hike since 2018, and announced how it would reduce its $8.5 trillion balance sheet, ballooned by pandemic-era bond purchases. Several more rate hikes are expected this year and next.

Foreign holdings of Treasury securities rose to $7.714 trillion from $7.661 trillion in January.

Japan's holdings of Treasury securities rose by more than $3 billion to $1.306 trillion. Japan remained the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries.

China, the second-largest holder of Treasuries, saw its holdings decline to $1.054 trillion from $1.060 trillion in January.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Texas governor announces deal with Mexican state expected to ease truck traffic jams

    Texas will halt enhanced inspections of trucks arriving from Mexico after reaching an agreement with the last of four neighboring Mexican states, Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday, a move expected to alleviate costly, long backups over the past week. The agreement calls for the Mexican state of Tamaulipas -- located on the easternmost part of the Texas-Mexico border -- to increase security efforts targeting illegal immigration and drug smuggling, Abbott and Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca said during a news conference in Weslaco, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border. Last week, Abbott, a Republican running for reelection in November, ordered state authorities to conduct "enhanced safety inspections" of vehicles as they cross from Mexico into Texas in order to uncover smuggling of people and contraband.

  • Russia wants to win its war against Ukraine by May 9

    Vladimir Putin may be focused on the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

  • Milwaukee police to install bullet-resistant glass inside all stations in response to District 5 shooting

    The security measures will be installed incrementally throughout spring.

  • We need to do better by victims and survivors of sexual assault in Monroe County | My Turn

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time when we as a community stand together to support survivors, challenge myths and misconceptions.

  • China frees up $83 billion in cash for its banks as the economy faces its slowest growth in 3 decades

    China cut its reserve requirement ratio for commercial banks. The move should push 530 billion yuan ($83.19 billion) of liquidity into the economy.

  • Why Savers Aren’t Getting Higher Rates With Today’s Red-Hot Inflation

    While the Federal Reserve is raising its target short-term interest rate, experts don't expect yields on deposit accounts as quickly as rates on loans or as high as they once had.

  • Ukraine crisis: Why India is buying more Russian oil

    Imports of cheaper Russian oil by India are rising, despite calls for Delhi to help isolate Russia.

  • Week’s Best: Rethinking Fixed Income

    It’s quarterly review season for advisors, which means many will need to explain to clients why the traditional safe haven of fixed income didn’t feel all that safe in the first quarter, as prices slumped and yields rose. With the Fed moving more aggressively to counter inflation, holders of existing bonds will continue to suffer, but it’s not time to throw in the towel on fixed income. Intriguing bond opportunities across the spectrum of time horizons could emerge, and advisors might start having discussions with clients about the trade-off between short-term dips in valuation and long-term yield increases.

  • How to Diversify Your Portfolio Beyond Stocks

    Find out how to get diversified in asset classes beyond stocks to reduce portfolio risk. Learn how diversification can help you reach your financial goals.

  • Chinese Demand Destruction Counters The Risk Of A Russian Oil Ban

    Uncertainty and volatility remain the two buzzwords in today's oil markets as the demand destruction caused by Covid lockdowns in China counter the supply risk of a Russian oil ban

  • North Korea celebrates founder with dance, music but no report of military parade

    North Korea celebrated the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung on Friday with fireworks and an evening gala in Pyongyang's main square, with thousands of people in colourful traditional dress singing and dancing. "The Day of the Sun" is North Korea's biggest annual public holiday. Kim, who died in 1994, founded the authoritarian regime now led by his grandson, Kim Jong Un.

  • Intel takes another step towards Mobileye IPO valued at $50B

    The Santa Clara chip giant has indicated that it plans to retain majority ownership of Mobileye and continue to collaborate with it after the IPO.

  • These 4 habits can give women more financial power

    While women are responsible for 85% of all consumer purchasesand 90% of household financial decisions, many still don’t feel financially confident: 63%of women say financial information can be overwhelming and difficult to understand, and only about half say they make investment decisions on their own, according to E-Trade data. It might be an adjustment to think about your financial future as something that stands alone, separate from your partner or your family. Take 30 minutes to think about what you’ll need for the next 30 years—and educate yourself about your choices so you can make confident decisions for your and your family’s (financial) future.

  • Researchers say a North Korean hacker group stole $600 million of crypto in the Axie Infinity hack

    The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday added a new Ethereum address to its sanction list, while blockchain researchers said the address was likely behind the March hack of Ronin Bridge.

  • Why the forecast for nuclear war is clearing — a bit

    Why the forecast for nuclear war is clearing — a bit

  • Starbucks CEO Schultz Blasts ‘False Promises’ by Past Management

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz, moving to further put his stamp on the coffee giant in his third stint at the helm, criticized “false promises” and poor short-term decisions by prior management in a message to employees.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesTwitter Is Weighing a Poi

  • Shuttered Raleigh hotel sold for $18M; buyer plans apartments on site

    The 23-year-old hotel will be transformed into "lower cost" apartment options for a growing Raleigh neighborhood.

  • Philippine president vetoes bill seeking to tackle social media abuse

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vetoed a bill that would require social media users to register their legal identities and phone numbers, calling for a more thorough study of the measure, his spokesperson said on Friday. Social media has become a key campaigning platform for candidates running for president, vice president, and thousands of seats in the two chambers of Congress and local governments. Duterte's election victory in 2016 was partly attributed to a well-organised social media campaign, but critics have blamed pro-Duterte trolls and influencers for spreading misinformation to discredit and threaten opponents.

  • The Ukrainian 'Genocide': Why a Country Officially Using That Word Matters

    The official designation could lead to investigations, trials — or even military intervention

  • Climate toll on Arctic bases: Sunken runways, damaged roads

    U.S. military bases in the Arctic and sub-Arctic are failing to prepare their installations for long-term climate change as required, even though soaring temperatures and melting ice already are cracking base runways and roads and worsening flood risks up north, the Pentagon's watchdog office said Friday. The report from the inspector general of the Department of Defense provides a rare bit of public stock-taking of the military’s state of readiness – or lack of readiness – for the worsening weather of a warming Earth. The U.S. military long has formally recognized climate change as a threat to national security.