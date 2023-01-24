U.S. Treasury activates another maneuver to avoid breaching debt limit

FILE PHOTO: Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington
David Lawder
·2 min read

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen activated another extraordinary cash management measure on Tuesday to avoid breaching the federal debt limit, suspending daily reinvestments in a large government retirement fund that holds Treasury debt, the department said.

In a letter notifying Congress of the move to access the Government Securities Investment Fund (G Fund), Yellen did not alter a projected early June deadline for when the Treasury may no longer be able to pay the nation's bills without an increase in the $31.4 trillion statutory borrowing limit.

"The statute governing G Fund investments expressly authorizes the Secretary of the Treasury to suspend investment of the G Fund to avoid breaching the statutory debt limit," Yellen wrote in the letter to House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, and other congressional leaders. "My predecessors have taken this suspension action in similar circumstances."

Yellen last week suspended reinvestments in two other retirement and health benefit funds as the government nominally reached the debt ceiling. Republicans who now control the House have threatened to oppose a debt ceiling increase without spending reductions from the Biden administration.

The G-Fund maneuver is one of the largest tools that Treasury can employ to reclaim borrowing capacity under the debt ceiling. The fund, part of the Thrift Savings Plan for federal employees, had net assets of $210.9 billion at the end of 2021, according to its most recent annual report.

Normally the money market-like retirement fund reinvests its entire balance daily into special-issue Treasury securities that count against the debt limit. Halting the reinvestments allows more normal Treasury bills, notes and bonds to be issued.

But the Treasury is required by law to replenish the fund, along with any lost earnings, once a debt limit impasse ends. Federal retirees and employees would be unaffected by this action.

"I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," Yellen wrote, repeating a regular line in her letters to lawmakers.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen taps another trust fund to stay below debt ceiling

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said she would not invest fully in a third government employee trust fund to stay below the debt ceiling.

  • Treasury takes another 'extraordinary' step on debt limit

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter Tuesday to congressional leaders saying she's suspending the reinvestment of some federal bonds in a government workers' savings plan — an additional “extraordinary" measure to buy time for President Joe Biden and Congress to raise the nation's debt limit. Yellen said in the letter that as of Monday she also determined that the government “will be unable to invest fully” in the government securities portion of the thrift savings fund in the federal employees' retirement system.

  • Yellen says debt-limit standoff risks ‘self-imposed calamity’

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an Associated Press interview Saturday she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America's debt limit, but demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase are “a very irresponsible thing to do” and risk creating a “self-imposed calamity” for the global economy.

  • Stefon Diggs yells at Josh Allen on Bills sideline (video)

    Emotions boiled over:

  • Eyewitness News examines Rep. George Santos' campaign finances

    According to the Federal Election Commission, Santos received $2.9 million - all of it, he spent.

  • 7 dead, suspect in custody in 2 Half Moon Bay shootings

    A suspect is in custody in connection to separate shootings that left seven people dead and one injured in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

  • What responsibilities would Jerod Mayo have as Patriots' assistant head coach?

    It's possible Jerod Mayo's new "long-term" contract with the Patriots comes with a fancy new title. Phil Perry shares what he's hearing about the possibility of Mayo becoming New England's "assistant head coach," and what that would entail.

  • Debt ceiling increase sends Dems into full apocalypse mode: ‘Chaos,’ ‘recession,’ ‘global financial crisis’

    Democrats are warning of financial ruin and economic chaos because Republicans are seeking spending cuts as part of a debt ceiling increase later this year.

  • Pamela: Tim Allen Flashed Me

    In her upcoming memoir, Pamela Anderson accuses Tim Allen of flashing her on the set of “Home Improvement.”

  • FOX Weather commuter forecast: How travel conditions look across the Northeast

    FOX Weather's Jason Frazer has a look at the commuter forecast for January 23.

  • Four men charged in case of LSU student who was fatally struck by car after alleged rape

    Authorities said after the alleged rape, the suspects dropped off Madison Brooks, 19, in a dark part of the roadway where she was later struck

  • New trial sought over stop after jury mostly favors police

    Attorneys representing a U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed during a traffic stop have filed a motion for a new trial after a jury found mostly in favor of the police officers. Attorney Tom Roberts said a new trial is essential to show the justice system works, WWBT-TV reported. The motion was filed Friday, days after a federal jury in Richmond awarded Lt. Caron Nazario less than $4,000 in a lawsuit in which he had sought more than $1 million.

  • The three biggest challenges homebuyers are facing right now, according to agents and buyers

    It's not secret that buying a home is tricky right now.

  • Home Sales Are Down Again, But Disappearing Inventory Is What Investors Should Be Worried About

    Home sales were down again in December, the 11th straight month of decline, according to the latest report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). And while home prices continue to rise, it’s the lack of inventory that has many investors and observers concerned. According to the NAR report, the total housing inventory at the end of December stood below 1 million at 970,000, down 13.4% from November with a 2.9-month supply at the current sales pace. That number was down from 3.3 months o

  • Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?

    Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...

  • Purdue basketball is ranked No. 1 in the nation, back atop AP Top 25 poll

    The Purdue Boilermakers are at the top of the rankings for the second time this season and the third time in program history.

  • China development loans to emerging economies hit 13-year low in 2021 - study

    LONDON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Loans committed by China's two main trade policy banks fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed. Commitments made to 100 developing nations by the Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank) and the China Development Bank (CDB) have fallen every year since hitting a record in 2016 as the lenders scaled back financing even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. "We expect an overall shift toward lower volume, higher quality investment from China," Kevin Gallagher, director of the university's Global Development Policy Center, told Reuters.

  • 3M to Cut 2,500 Jobs as CEO Vows to Reexamine ‘Everything We Do’

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. said it plans to cut about 2,500 manufacturing jobs, citing persistent economic hurdles, and forecast profit for this year that fell short of Wall Street estimates. The stock tumbled by the most in nearly 13 years.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking S

  • Montana Arby's employee saves a customer's life

    Allie Wallace, a shift leader at the westside Arby’s in Great Falls, has had her Basic Life Support and CPR certificate for more than four years

  • 6 Million Jobs Could Be Lost if US Defaults on Debt: Moody’s

    If the Republican-led showdown over the debt ceiling goes off the rails and results in a default on the nation’s obligations, the U.S. economy could suffer a severe economic blow, according to a new analysis by Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. Moody’s economic model indicates that the economy could shrink by 4% in the event of a default, putting nearly 6 million people out of work as the unemployment rate soars above 7%. The stock market could lose a third of its value, destroyi