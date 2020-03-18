U.S. Treasury, IRS delay tax payment deadlines to keep $300 bln in economy

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday said they would allow U.S. individuals and corporations to defer making certain tax payments until July 15 with no penalties or interest, to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The April 15 filing deadline will remain in place, but postponing the deadline for certain tax payments will keep about $300 billion of additional liquidity in the economy, the Treasury Department and the IRS said in a statement.

The measure would allow individuals and other non-corporate tax filers to defer up to $1 million of federal income tax until July 15, while corporate taxpayers could defer up to $10 million in tax payments. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)