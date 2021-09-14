U.S. Treasury: jurisdictions with strong rental aid programs to get more funds

FILE PHOTO: 'For Rent' sign in front of apartment building in Virginia
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it is awarding the remaining $13 billion in COVID-19 rental assistance money to state, local and tribal governments that have performed well in distributing initial rounds of funds, including to several large Democratic-run cities and counties.

The Treasury said jurisdictions that have distributed all of their first-round allocations and 75% of their second-round allocations can seek to draw down additional funding.

Among jurisdictions cited by Treasury as being in line for new funds are Philadelphia; Honolulu city and county; Hawaii's Department of Hawaiian Home Lands; Des Moines and Polk County, Iowa; Houston and Harris County, Texas; Leon County, Florida; and New Orleans.

"Treasury is happy to provide these state and local government programs with additional resources to support Americans in need of rental assistance," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement. "We are also committed to reallocating resources to ensure assistance reaches struggling tenants and landlords during the pandemic."

The Treasury has warned it will begin to shift funding away from jurisdictions that do not have working assistance programs by the end of September to states and communities that have effective programs.

The $46 billion Emergency Rental Assistance program approved in coronavirus aid bills passed in December and March has been slow to ramp up even as the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an extension of a national eviction moratorium. The funds must be administered locally, and the program has met some resistance in Republican-run states and onerous documentation requirements and implementation problems in other jurisdictions.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week urged state and local governments to expedite their programs to avoid lasting economic damage from evictions.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jury begins deliberations in L.A. murder trial of Robert Durst

    The Los Angeles County jury must attempt to reach a unanimous verdict after prosecutors presented ample circumstantial evidence pointing toward Durst, 78 and ailing, but no physical evidence linking him to the murder of Susan Berman, 55, who was shot in the back of the head inside her Beverly Hills home. It came six years after Durst's apparent confession to multiple killings in the HBO television documentary series "The Jinx." Although only charged in California with killing Berman, Los Angeles County prosecutors allege he killed his wife Kathleen McCormack Durst in New York in 1982, then decided to kill Berman 18 years later because she had told others that she helped Durst cover up the crime.

  • Amazon-backed startup Rivian starts production of electric pick-up

    This makes Rivian the first to bring an electric pick-up to the market, ahead of Tesla Inc, General Motors and other players. "This morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal," founder and Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a tweet https://twitter.com/RJScaringe, which included images of Rivian's R1T electric pick-up truck at its plant in Normal, Illinois. Tesla boss Elon Musk in July offered no timeframe for when the automaker would start mass production of its much-anticipated Cybertruck.

  • Illinois Subway employee in disbelief over suspension after disarming a would-be robber

    Araceli Sotelo, the Illinois Subway employee who disarmed and pistol-whipped a would-be robber with his own gun, has been suspended from her job.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasts Sen. Joe Manchin for 'weird, patronizing behavior' after he referred to her as a 'young lady'

    "I don't know the young lady that well," Manchin said of Ocasio-Cortez. "We have not had any conversations."

  • Mexico may consider southern states for semiconductor production

    As Mexico aims to boost its manufacturing of semiconductors, it may build production facilities in its southern states, where much-needed water is available, according to Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier. At the so-called High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) between the United States and Mexico, held in Washington last week for the first time in several years, the neighboring nations agreed to make shared supply chains, especially for semiconductors, more competitive. The agreement comes as an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has forced North American automakers to suspend production, and officials warn the problem is getting worse.

  • U.S. Treasury suspends changes to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac share agreements

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it had suspended changes to the government's stake in housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac imposed in the final days of the Trump administration. Those changes are aimed at lifting curbs on the agencies' ability to back certain types of mortgages, including on second homes, multifamily homes and homes bought with higher risk loans, after the Trump administration directed the pair to shrink their footprint in the housing market. The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates the pair, is reviewing those changes and consulting with Treasury on other possible changes.

  • Komodo dragons are now classified as an endangered species, and climate change is being blamed

    The endangered lizard, which is found only in Indonesia, faces extinction as sea levels rise as a result of climate change, a new report says.

  • On final day, Californians cast votes to keep, oust governor

    California voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast final ballots in an election focused on whether Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom should keep his job. Voters were asked to answer whether Newsom should stay in his post and if he doesn't, who should replace him.

  • GOP Sen. Jim Risch Dabbles In Right-Wing Joe Biden Conspiracy

    Republicans have been trying to depict the 78-year-old president as somehow not in control of his own presidency.

  • Blue Ivy Carter Is Now The Youngest VMA Winner In History At Only 9 Years Old

    We'd expect nothing less from the queen's daughter.View Entire Post ›

  • WATCH: A House hearing devolved into chaos when a GOP congressman shouted over everyone and falsely accused Biden of manipulating Afghanistan intelligence

    Rep. Brian Mast accused the Biden White House of manipulating intelligence, refused to let the secretary of state respond, and yelled over others.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."

  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

    Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer and Amy Coney Barrett found common ground Monday over shared concern that the nation's highest court is increasingly viewed in ideological terms. Barrett, in one of her first public speeches as a justice, told an audience Sunday in Kentucky that "this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks," according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. Breyer, asked about those comments in an interview with the Washington Post on Monday, said that he agrees "with I think the approach is that she's taking there."

  • Why did Parson pick his latest KC police board nominee? Her resume doesn’t check out

    Dawn Cramer’s company biography claimed she had a “highest-level Ph.D.” from Klemmer Coaching Academy, which isn’t a university, and has never offered a Ph.D. | Editorial

  • Texas’s new social media law is a clear violation of the First Amendment

    Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that forbids the largest social media companies from removing users or their posts based on their political viewpoints. It also lets Texans sue social media websites with more than 50 million US users over perceived violations. The law categorizes social media platforms as public forums and “common carriers,” a term often used to describe phone companies or utilities that in most cases cannot discriminate against customers.

  • Sinema enters Biden’s $3.5T budget battle armed with her own spreadsheets

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is negotiating the size and scope of President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget plan armed with her own spreadsheets about the costs and tax hikes needed for each program, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: While Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is getting attention for balking at a $3.5 trillion top-line price tag, Sinema's accountant-like focus on the bottom line will be equally important to winning the votes of them and other key Democrats.Get marke

  • Republican derails Afghanistan hearing by asking who can ‘press the button’ to silence Biden

    Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch grilled Secretary of State Antony Blinken about who in the White House has the authority to “press the button” to silence President Joe Biden in a strange exchange during a Senate hearing that was supposed to be about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

  • U.S. officials, Native American leaders to meet on returning lands

    (Reuters) -Federal officials will meet with Native American tribes next month to gather recommendations as the federal government seeks to move ahead with efforts to protect and restore tribal homelands, the U.S. Department of the Interior said on Tuesday. Federal land trust policies allow tribes to re-acquire historic land and aim to remedy practices going back more than a century that took away Native American tribes’ lands across the present-day United States.

  • Tanzania leader reinstates minister sacked by predecessor

    Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed a politician dismissed for criticising her predecessor as energy minister in a cabinet reshuffle that also included the nomination of the country's first female defence minister.

  • Trump Attacks Bush For Speaking Out On Sept. 11 Against Violent Extremists

    The 45th president says the 43rd president “shouldn’t be lecturing anybody.”