U.S. Treasury has mailed out 150,000 paper checks worth about $442 million

A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it has sent 90 million direct payments worth about $242 billion to Americans from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, with more payments to be distributed in coming weeks.

In a statement, the Treasury said most of the payments were sent by direct deposit to recipients' bank accounts starting on Friday, and the first payment batches were now fully available to be spent. The Treasury said it also mailed out 150,000 paper checks worth $442 million.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Nordstrom launches livestream selling, popular in China

    Upscale department store chain Nordstrom is getting into livestream selling, the latest U.S. retailer to jump on the trend that has been already popular in China. The presentation will focus on how to wear Burberry runway looks and style them by mixing and matching with other pieces from the collection. “Livestream Shopping enables us to stay closer to the customer with interactive and engaging experiences that allow for discovery, personalization and service at scale,” Fanya Chandler, senior vice president at Nordstrom, wrote in a blog post Wednesday.

  • Georgia massage parlor shootings: What we know

    A suspect is in custody after eight people were killed and one person was injured in three separate shooting incidents at different massage parlors in the Atlanta metropolitan area on Tuesday evening.What's new: Atlanta Police gave a press briefing on Wednesday morning and said it was too early to tell whether the shooting, in which six of the victims were Asian women, was a hate crime.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said officers interviewed the suspect on Tuesday and that he "made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past."Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms added that the suspect told police he was on his way to Florida, potentially to carry out additional shootings.Driving the news: Georgia law enforcement officials said all victims except for one were women, and six were of Asian descent. Officials in Seoul said four of the victims were of South Korean descent. There are concerns that the attacks were racially motivated, per the New York Times. What we know: The Cherokee County Sheriff's office said Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man from Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with murder. The FBI is assisting Atlanta and Cherokee County authorities in the investigation.The attacks began about 5pm at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor, some 30 miles north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. Two people died at the scene and three were taken to the hospital, where two of them died. About 50 minutes after the first shooting, police responding to reports of a robbery found three women had been shot dead at Gold Spa in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. While there, they received reports of shots fired at the Aromatherapy Spa across the street. When they arrived, they found the body of a woman with gunshot wounds.The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that video footage indicates "it is extremely likely" that the same person was responsible for all three shootings. President Biden was briefed on the shooting overnight, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday morning. Officials at the White House have been in touch with the Atlanta mayor's office and FBI. The big picture: Following the Atlanta shootings, police in New York and Seattle announced they were increasing the presence of law enforcement in Asian American communities.Reporting center Stop AAPI Hate said in a statement while it was not immediately clear whether the Georgia shootings were motivated by hate, there's "a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community ... which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination."The group published a report earlier Tuesday showing violence against Asian Americans has continued to spike, with women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents than men.What they're saying: Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the incident during a virtual meeting with the Irish Prime Minister: "Knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate.""We're not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people," Harris said.Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) tweeted, "My heart is broken tonight after the tragic violence in Atlanta that took eight lives. Once again we see that hate is deadly. Praying for the families of the victims and for peace for the community."Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence. We deeply appreciate the quick apprehension of a suspect by @ga_dps in coordination with local and federal law enforcement. https://t.co/9Rtv3g0NUG— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 17, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Robert Aaron Long: Police claim Georgia suspect said ‘bad day’ and sex addiction led to massage parlour murders

    Police said the alleged shooter was trying to flee to Florida to continue his shooting spree

  • Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump’s post-presidency body

    “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips,” late night host jokes

  • Gayle King: Harry’s post-interview talks with William, Charles ‘were not productive’

    CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King provided an update from Prince Harry after he and his wife Meghan Markle‘s eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month. King revealed members of the British royal family have had conversations regarding the tell-all after troubling information was shared.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • North Korea: Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'

    Influential figure Kim Yo-jong accuses Washington of trying to "spread the smell of gunpowder".

  • Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • Sharon Osbourne denies allegations of racism, says she's being set up: 'I'm your sacrificial lamb'

    A former cohost of "The Talk," Leah Remini, said Sharon Osbourne called Julie Chen, who is of Chinese descent, "wonton" and "slanty eyes."

  • Katharine McPhee Foster reveals her baby son's 'strong name' in TODAY exclusive

    The name pays homage to husband David Foster's family.

  • 'Good Morning Britain' has disastrous show as guest 'does a Piers Morgan' and quits interview

    Former "EastEnders" star Patsy Palmer said she was doing a "real Piers Morgan" as she closed her laptop during a live virtual interview.

  • Sabres fire coach Krueger while in midst of 12-game skid

    Twelve consecutive losses — and no indication of the skid ending any time soon — were enough for Buffalo Sabres first-year general manager Kevyn Adams to fire coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday. The Sabres made the move the morning after a 3-2 loss at New Jersey, against a Devils team that snapped an 11-game home skid. “For me, this is about results that haven't been good enough,” Adams said.

  • Massage Parlor Rampage Suspect Had ‘Sexual Addiction’: Sheriff

    Crisp County Sheriff/ReutersThe Georgia man who confessed to killing eight people in a string of shootings at Asian massage parlors told police he has sex-addiction issues and wanted to “eliminate” the “temptation,” authorities said Wednesday.“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker said, referencing suspect Robert Aaron Long’s explanation for the Tuesday night carnage.The 21-year-old—who appeared to highlight a love of guns and God on his Instagram account—was caught on video Tuesday night at three metro Atlanta massage parlors where eight people, including six Asian women, were shot to death, police said. He was eventually nabbed on a highway two hours south of Atlanta after a police chase, and he has been charged with murder and attempted murder.Long admitted he was on his way to a pornography-related venue in Florida, authorities said, adding that it was “very likely there would have been more victims.”Massage Parlor Massacres Suspect Said He Loved Guns & GodPolice said Long—who has a hunting license—purchased the weapon used in the rampage just prior to the shootings. Because the shooting spree came amid a wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States, there were questions about whether the gunman was targeting the victims because of their ethnicity.Police said Wednesday that it is too early to tell whether the murders could be categorized as a hate crime, but Long allegedly told them he was not gunning for people of Asian descent in particular.Long allegedly told them he “had some issues, including sexual addiction” that may have contributed to the spree.“It may be the targets of opportunity... we believe he frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out,” Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said.Cherokee County Capt. Jay Baker added that Long “did take responsibility for the shootings,” indicating to police that he was “pretty fed up” and “at the end of his rope” at the time of the rampage.Long told police he blamed the massage establishments for his addiction. “It’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Baker added. John and Barbara Hayes, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, bring flowers and offer prayers at the steps of Gold Spa. Virginie Kippelen/AFP via Getty The bloodbath began at the Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, where Long quickly killed two people, police said. A third person at the parlor succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital and a fourth died while in treatment. One person was also wounded at the parlor.The victims killed there have been identified as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Paul Andre Michels, 54. Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, was also shot and injured at Young’s but is expected to survive. About an hour later, three people were found dead at the Gold Massage Spa in Atlanta. Another person was fatally shot at the Aroma Therapy Spa, located across the street. The names of those victims have not yet been released.Reynolds said Wednesday that Long was apprehended after police were “contacted by members of the family indicating that may be their son” after the initial shooting.“They were very distraught and they were very helpful in this apprehension,” he said.With the family’s help, police were able to track his phone and anticipate his movements before Georgia State Police in Crisp County eventually stopped Long with a PIT maneuver, or a pursuit intervention technique, in which police force another car to plow sideways and stop.After his arrest, Long was interviewed by the Cherokee County police, the Atlanta police, and the FBI at Cherokee County adult detention center. There, they said, he revealed his sex-addiction issues and revealed he bought the gun just hours earlier.Long is the son of a youth pastor and is heavily involved in the church, a student who graduated from Sequoyah High with Long in 2017 told The Daily Beast. “He... wouldn’t even cuss,” the woman said. “He was big into religion.”The tagline on an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long read: “Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life.”The White House was briefed on the shootings overnight, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken referenced them in comments on a trip to South Korea—where officials said four of the victims were of Korean descent.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that “a crime against any community is a crime against us all.” “We know that many of the victims, the majority of the victims, were Asian. We also know that this is an issue that's happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop,” Bottoms said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.

  • Eric Trump is pushing for the family's Doral golf resort in Florida to be turned into a casino

    The expansive Miami Doral resort has been financially lagging for years and was especially hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • Sharon Osbourne 'may not return to US talk show' as race row escalates

    The Talk will remain off air while her dispute with a co-host over Piers Morgan is investigated.

  • The Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

    The Trump Organization didn't exactly thrive during former President Donald Trump's time in office, Bloomberg reports. After compiling income and valuation numbers from Trump's own financial disclosures and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bloomberg found that most of his ventures took a hit in recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and "an aging portfolio of proprieties" all playing a significant role. Since 2016, the valuation of Trump's commercial real estate business is down 26 percent, and his most valuable holding — a 30 percent stake in two skyscrapers in San Francisco and New York that makes up about one-third of Trump's fortunate — has fallen by $80 million since 2019. Trump's resorts and hotels portfolio, which includes the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and Trump National Doral Miami, has also suffered, although Mar-a-Lago brought in slightly more money last year than it did in 2020. Golf, Bloomberg notes, has weathered the pandemic better than some of Trump's other businesses because it's outdoors and a fairly socially distant activity, but some of his courses have still lost money. Trump also loves to license his name, and his controversial nature appears to have caused problems for him in that regard. The PGA Championship will no longer be played at his New Jersey course, Florida's West Palm Beach voted to strip his name from Trump Plaza, and New York City is trying to pull his contracts to run ice rinks, a golf course, and a carousel. Finally, some of the struggles appear to be natural outcomes of holding public office. Trump could no longer be a reality television star or make movie cameos while president, so the income he used to receive from entertainment plunged, and he stopped publishing books, as well. Of course, those could be ways he'll to build back some of his lost fortune, post-presidency. Read the full analysis at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors